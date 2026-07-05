Shoaib Ahmad
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shoaib Ahmad
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|107
|107
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|17.83
|17.83
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|5.94
|5.94
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|90
|90
|Balls Faced
|84
|84
|Avg
|18
|18
|SR
|107.14
|107.14
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|30
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0