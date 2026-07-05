Shoaib Ahmad

Shoaib Ahmad

all rounder

Full name:Shoaib Ahmad

Teams

2023 Teams

Cyprus Moufflons Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs107107
Wickets66
Avg17.8317.83
SR1818
Eco5.945.94
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs9090
Balls Faced8484
Avg1818
SR107.14107.14
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest3030
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Sarwar, Zeeshan

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Manawasingha, Ruwan

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Mughal, Muneeb

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Hossain, Anwar Md

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Umair, Ali

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