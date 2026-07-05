Syed Ahmad

Syed Ahmad

batsman

Full name:Syed Ahmad
Nationality:Sweden

Teams

2023 Teams

Huddinge Cc

Sweden

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9494
Wickets44
Avg23.523.5
SR16.516.5
Eco8.548.54
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs4545
Balls Faced4646
Avg11.2511.25
SR97.8297.82
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1818
Hundreds00

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