Syed Ahmad
batsman
|Full name:
|Syed Ahmad
|Nationality:
|Sweden
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|94
|94
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|23.5
|23.5
|SR
|16.5
|16.5
|Eco
|8.54
|8.54
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|45
|45
|Balls Faced
|46
|46
|Avg
|11.25
|11.25
|SR
|97.82
|97.82
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|18
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0