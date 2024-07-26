BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction IND 94 % Chance of Winning BANG 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.064 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Bangladesh Women and India Women will cross swords in the 1st semi-final game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 24. The game will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women won their last game against Malaysia Women. With two wins and a loss, Bangladesh Women booked their seats to the semi-finals of the competition. The team has a net run rate of 1.971 in the tournament. They will now face India Women in the next game.

India Women are the team to beat in this competition. They cruised through the group stage with three consecutive wins and topped the Group A standings. They have a net run rate of 3.615. They won the last game against Nepal Women convincingly. With a stellar form, the team will be ready for their next game against Bangladesh Women in the semi-finals.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 6%

India Women chance of winning - 94%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

India Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

India Women are pretty set when it comes to opening for the team. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been demolishing bowling orders in the competition. They posted the scores of 85, 23 and 122 runs before their first dismissal in the three games of the competition. Although Mandhana stepped down in the order while Dayalan Hemalatha opened alongside Verma in the 3rd game. Considering the form of the batters, the opening order of the team looks in good hands. Verma and Mandhana average at 52.66 & 29.00 respectively in the competition currently and will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: India Women 1.37 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. As seen in this tournament so far, the pitch in Dambulla has been pretty good for batting more. The conditions will be good as both teams have an in-form top order that can use the conditions well. Whoever wins the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

Cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.

Predicted Playing XI

Dilara Akter Batter Ishma Tanjim Batter Ritu Moni Batter Shorna Akter Bowler Rumana Ahmed All-rounder Jahanara Alam Bowler Sabikun Nahar Bowler Nigar Sultana (c) Wicket-keeper Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Murshida Khatun Batter

Bangladesh Women Team Form

The Bangladesh Women picked up their campaign after a loss in their first game. They won two games after that and sealed their place in the semis. They batted well in the last game but the team will face a much tougher challenge against India Women in the next game.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Radha Yadav Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

Indian Women are very strong and dominated in the competition so far. They batted very well in the last game too and the bowlers restricted Nepal Women to 96 runs, winning the game by a huge margin.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

India Women and Bangladesh Women clashed 13 times in the format. India Women lead the tally by 11-2.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 11

Bangladesh Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women clashed against Malaysia Women in their last game. Bangladesh Women batted first and scored 191/2 in the game. Murshida Khatun was the best batter with the score of 80 runs in the game. Nigar Sultana posted an unbeaten 62 while Dilara Akter scored 33 runs in the match. Bangladesh Women also bowled well and restricted MAL-W for 77/8 in the game, winning it by 114 runs. Nahida Akter picked 2 wickets while a number of bowlers picked a wicket each.

India Women are coming from a win against Nepal Women in their last game. India Women batted first and set up a target of 179 runs in the game. Shafali Verma was impressive with the bat and scored 81 runs in the match. Dayalan Hemalatha posted 47 runs while Jemimah Rodrigues finished the innings with an unbeaten 28 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Nepal Women did not stand any chance against the Indian bowling order. Deepti Sharma kept up with her form and took 3 wickets in the game. Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav took 2 wickets each in the game.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 8.55 Bet Now!

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Murshida Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Murshida Khatun is a terrific batter from the squad. She has scored 50 & 80 runs in the two games so far. She has a total of 130 runs in 2 games at an average of 65.00 in the competition. She looks in explosive form and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Shafali Verma to be India Women’s Best Batter

Shafali Verma is one of the finest white ball players in the country. She scored 40, 37 & 81 runs in her three games of the competition. With 158 runs in 3 games, she averages at 52.66 in the competition. The batter looks in terrific form and will be going to score a bundle of runs in the next game. .

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan is the best bowler of the squad. She took a wicket in her last game against Malaysia women. She has a total of 5 wickets in 3 games.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Deepti Sharma is the team’s best bowler in the competition so far. She has picked a total of 8 wickets in 3 games. She took 3 wickets in her last outing and was the best bowler in the team.