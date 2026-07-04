Women's Asia Cup Predictions and Tips 2024

Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be the ninth edition of the Women's Asia Cup, with matches being played in the Twenty20 format. The season ahead promises to be an exciting one, showcasing the best of women's cricket in Asia. Eight teams will take part in the competition, which will be held in Sri Lanka from July 19. The final will be played on July 28. On our best prediction website, we have posted a detailed schedule of upcoming matches for the Women's Asia Cup 2024 and added useful tips and predictions from leading experts so you can choose the most promising outcome and place profitable bets!

Today`s Women's Asia Cup Predictions

Below you will find all Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches scheduled for today. Get expert predictions for any of them and place a profitable bet with your bookmaker.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for Women's Asia Cup

Apart from Women's Asia Cup 2024 predictions, on our platform you will find a detailed schedule of all matches scheduled for the upcoming days and weeks. Here you can find out exact match dates, team names, stadiums and other useful details. We update the list regularly and always keep it up to date.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

The ninth edition of the Women's Cricket Asia Cup will feature eight teams - one more than the previous edition in 2022 - divided into two groups. Seven-time champions India, who will defend their title, have been placed in Group A along with Pakistan, UAE and Nepal. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia are in Group B. To understand the current lineup of the Women's Asia Cup and pick your favorite, check out the details of the teams and their captains below:

Bangladesh

Captain: Nigar Sultana Joty;

Key Acquisition: Shorna Akter;

Key Players: Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim and others;

Prediction: second place according to the expert predictions.

India

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur;

Key Acquisition: Richa Ghosh;

Key Players: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha and others;

Prediction: first place according to the expert predictions.

Malaysia

Captain: Winifred Duraisingam;

Key Acquisition: Mas Elysa;

Key Players: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Arianna Natasya, Elsa Hunter, Dhanusri Sri Muhunan and others;

Prediction: seventh place according to the expert predictions.

Nepal

Captain: Indu Barma;

Key Acquisition: Kajol Shrestha;

Key Players: Rubina Chettri, Sabnam Rai, Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi and others;

Prediction: fifth place according to the expert predictions.

Pakistan

Captain: Nida Dar;

Key Acquisition: Iram Javed;

Key Players: Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu and others;

Prediction: third place according to the expert predictions.

Sri Lanka

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu;

Key Acquisition: Anushka Sanjeewani;

Key Players: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne and others;

Prediction: fourth place according to the expert predictions.

Thailand

Captain: Thipatcha Putthawong;

Key Acquisition: Suwanan Khiaoto;

Key Players: Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Chayanisa Phengpaen and others;

Prediction: sixth place according to the expert predictions.

United Arab Emirates

Captain: Esha Rohit Oza;

Key Acquisition: Kavisha Kumari;

Key Players: Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Emily Thomas, Heena Harish Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Khushi Mohan Sharma and others;

Prediction: eighth place according to the expert predictions.

Women's Asia Cup Brief 2024

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be an exciting showcase of top-level women's cricket, featuring the best teams from across Asia. The tournament will kick off on July 19, with eight teams participating this year. The top two teams from each group will play in the semifinals on July 26. The final will be held on July 28. The competition promises exciting matches and outstanding performances as champions India will be taking part, along with strong contenders like Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. For the latest information about Women's Asia Cup 2024, please refer to the table below:

Full Name of Championship Women's Asia Cup 2024 Host Country Sri Lanka Administrator Asian Cricket Council Women's Asia Cup Chairman Jay Shah Women's Asia Cup Schedule 2024 19 - 28 July, 2024 Women's Asia Cup 2024 Start Date July 19, 2024 Cricket format Twenty20 International Tournament format(s) Group round-robin and knockout Team Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, UAE, Thailand and Nepal Matches 15 Last Champion India Women's Asia Cup 2024 Match Venues Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla

Free Tips and Predictions for Women's Asia Cup Matches

At SportsCafe you can find predictions from the best experts, which will be useful for you when betting on Women's Asia Cup 2024. All materials published on our site are absolutely free and open to our readers. However, you can determine the winner yourself, using our free recommendations to increase the probability of success of your bets. Be sure to take into account our tips below:

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

When betting on cricket, analyzing statistics and data from previous matches and team meetings is crucial. Of course, it is not necessary to take into account the entire history of the rivalry between the teams, but the results of matches over the past few seasons can provide useful information. Consider home and away results, as teams often perform differently depending on where the match is played. Analyze the statistics of key players, as the presence or absence of star players can have a big impact on a team's performance. The more detailed and thorough the statistics are, the better the chances of correctly predicting the outcome.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

Prepared by professional analysts, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 summary in this review contains ready-made predictions for selecting the outcomes of upcoming events. Here you will find all the important information about the date of the tournament and matches, crucial details about the teams and their players, and the latest tournament news to adjust your predictions as details emerge.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

When betting on cricket, analyzing the weather conditions and the playing field is crucial. Weather can have a significant impact on the outcome of a match, with cloudy weather favoring bowlers and sunny weather favoring batsmen. Rain can lead to interruption or even cancellation of the match, affecting both the flow of play and the outcome of bets. In addition, the condition of the field of play is also hugely important: a pitch with cracks or uneven surfaces can give an advantage to bowlers, while a flat and dry pitch is usually more favorable to batsmen. Understanding these factors allows bettors to make informed decisions, increasing their chances of success. Always check the latest weather forecasts and pitch reports before placing a bet.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Using mathematical and statistical analysis is a powerful strategy for cricket betting. Thus, you will be able to calculate the approximate percentage of any outcome to make your bet more confident. In addition, tracking metrics like batting averages, strike rates, and bowling economy rates gives you a deeper insight into the capabilities of players and teams. Incorporating mathematical and statistical analysis into your betting strategy improves accuracy and increases the chances of successful bets.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

Learn how to predict cricket matches using odds so that you can use this information in every bet you place. Bookmakers set odds based on comprehensive analyses that reflect the probability of various outcomes. By studying these odds, bettors get an idea of the likely outcomes of matches. In addition, understanding how the odds change over time can indicate changes in the form of teams or the availability of players.

Using Software for Prediction

Using software for prediction is a valuable tool in cricket betting. Advanced algorithms and machine learning models analyze huge amounts of data including player statistics, team results, weather conditions and historical match outcomes. These predictive tools can provide accurate forecasts and identify betting opportunities that may be missed. Using prediction apps not only improves betting strategies but also helps to manage risk more effectively, leading to more successful and profitable cricket betting.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

If you want to bet on the Women's Asia Cup with great success, then we advise you to stick to predictions from several expert sites at once. One such site is Sportscafe, where the recommendations of the best experts are freely available to users. This way, you will be able to use a comprehensive approach, and undoubtedly, this will make you even more successful in cricket betting.

Using Machine Learning

The use of machine learning in cricket betting is an advanced strategy that can significantly improve the decision-making process. Machine learning algorithms analyze large amounts of data, including player statistics, team results, weather conditions and historical match outcomes to identify patterns and make predictions. These algorithms can adapt and improve over time, becoming increasingly accurate as more data is processed. This approach helps identify favorable predictions and effectively manage risk.

Use Variable Bets

While betting on the result of a match is the safest bet, there are many other options that will allow you to make more profit at relatively low risk:

The Women's Asia Cup Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

Use these and other outcomes in individual single bets and spreads to maximize your potential profit.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

The Women's Asia Cup is not the only tournament for which we offer online predictions. On our site you will find useful recommendations for a multitude of championships that can provide exciting opportunities. Here are some of them:

Place bets on the competitions that interest you most. And we will help you to make them successful with the best predictions!

FAQ

For your convenience, here are the answers to the frequently asked questions about Women's Asia Cup 2024. Familiarize yourself with them and maybe it will help you to avoid difficulties.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a Women's Asia Cup?

Yes, it is possible to make an accurate free prediction, but you should always consider the risks. You can do an in-depth analysis of the upcoming event using our clear tips and predictions on this page.

Who Will Win the Women's Asia Cup 2024?

You can try to calculate the winner of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 yourself using our guide. Take a chance and place a successful bet.

How to Determine the Winner of the Women's Asia Cup Using a Prediction?

To determine the winner you can use online predictions from our experts, or analyze the future event yourself. To do this, you need to take into account all factors, starting with weather conditions and ending with the history of personal confrontations between the teams.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2024 Women's Asia Cup?

India won the Women's Asia Cup last season and are still in good form. So this team can repeat the success this season as well.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2024 Women's Asia Cup?

India is considered a strong contender for the title. However, other teams like Bangladesh and Pakistan also have strong squads, making the competition fierce.

Who Won the 2022 Women's Asia Cup?

India are the reigning champions having won their seventh title last season.