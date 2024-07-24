BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs MAL (Malaysia Women) Match Prediction BANG 99 % Chance of Winning MAL 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh Women and Malaysia Women will cross swords in the 11th game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 24. The game will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women finished at the 5th place in the previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup. The team faced a humiliating loss in the first game of the competition against Sri Lanka Women. However, the team made a return in the next game with a win against Thailand women. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the Group B standings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.024.

Malaysia Women could not win a single game in their last season of the Women’s Asia Cup. They are having a similar campaign this season so far. The team has lost two consecutive games in the competition and are placed at the bottom of the group standings. The team has no points and possesses a net run rate of -4.150.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 99%

Malaysia Women chance of winning - 1%

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Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Betting Tips

Malaysia Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Malaysia Women are not doing well in the competition. Their opening order features Wan Julia and Winifred Duraisingam who average at 13.90 & 17.32 in their respective T20I careers. The duo posted 68 runs for the first wicket against Thailand Women in their first outing. However, the team could not withstand the Sri Lankan bowling attack. They lost their first wicket at 0 in the last game. This indicates their struggle with a good bowling order. Bangladesh women will pose a great bowling threat to the team. That said, Malaysia Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Malaysia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 8.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Bangladesh Women 1.32 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.

Weather Report

Cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 33 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.

Predicted Playing XI

Dilara Akter Batter Ishma Tanjim Batter Ritu Moni Batter Shorna Akter Bowler Shorifa Khatun All-rounder Sultana Khatun All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nigar Sultana (c) Wicket-keeper Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Rubya Haider Batter

Bangladesh Women Team Form

The Bangladesh Women lacked in their batting attack in their first game. However, the team returned to win their next game against Thailand Women. The team will be confident against Malaysia women in the next game.

Malaysia Women Player List

Winifred Duraisingam (capt), Aina Najwa (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (wk), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Amalin Sorfina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Aishah, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika Manivannan.

Predicted Playing XI

Ainna Hamizah Hashim All-rounder Winifred Duraisingam (c) All-rounder Mahirah Izzati Ismail All-rounder Wan Julia Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter All-rounder Aisya Eleesa Bowler Jamahidaya Intan Batter Aina Najwa Batter Dhanusri Muhunan Batter Suabika Manivannan Bowler Amalin Sofina Bowler

Malaysia Women Team Form

Malaysia Women have lost both their games in the competition. They looked helpless in the last game where the team could only produce 40 runs in their innings. The team will be looking to deliver a more promising performance.

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Head-to-Head

Malaysia Women and Bangladesh Women clashed 3 times in the format. Bangladesh Women won on all the occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Malaysia Women - 0

Bangladesh Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women went against Thailand Women in the last game. It was a one sided affair. Thailand Women scored 96/9 in 20 overs. It was a great bowling outing from Bangladesh. Rabeya Khan picked 4 wickets whereas Ritu Moni and Sabikun Nahar Jesmin picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was an easy chase for the team as they scored 100/3 to win the game by 7 wickets. Murshida Khatun smashed an impressive 50 runs in the game. The team will be looking to move further up in the standings with a win in their next game.

Malaysia Women are coming from a loss in their last game against Sri Lanka Women. It was a tough game. Batting first, Sri Lanka Women scored 184/4 in the game. Winifred Duraisingam picked 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Malaysia Women were stunned and looked confused. Elsa Hunter scored 10 runs, highest from the side. Malaysia Women bundled out at 40 runs, losing the game by 144 runs. This will be their last group game and they should make it count.

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Malaysia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 13.00 Bet Now!

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Best Batters

Murshida Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Murshida Khatun is a terrific batter from the squad. This was her first game of the competition where she struck 50 runs off 55 balls in the game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Malaysia Women.

Wan Julia to be Malaysia Women’s Best Batter

Wan Julia is a wicket-keeper batter from Malaysia. She secured 52 runs in the first game of the competition. She was dismissed out at 3 runs in the last game. The batter will make a strong return in the next game.

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Best Bowlers

Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan is the best bowler of the squad. She took 4 wickets in her last game against Thailand women. She will enter as the best bowler from Bangladesh Women in the next game.

Mahirah Izzati Ismail to be Malaysia Women’s Best Bowler

Mahirah Izzati Ismail is a fantastic bowler from Malaysia. She has been instrumental in the bowling order of her team in the last few games. She picked 3 wickets in the first game followed by a single wicket in the last game. She will come in as the team’s best bowler in the next game.