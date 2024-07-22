BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs THAI (Thailand Women) Match Prediction
BANG
82%
Chance of Winning
THAI
18%
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Facts:
- Thailand Women have won all the four games played between them and Bangladesh Women.
- Thailand Women finished at the 4th place whereas Bangladesh Women finished at the bottom of the table of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.
Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning
Bangladesh Women were pathetic in the last Asia Cup where they finished at the 5th place of the table with two wins and three losses. The team is coming from a series loss against India Women by 0-5. In their first game of the competition, they went against Sri Lanka Women but lost the game by a huge margin. The team is placed at the bottom of the group B standings with no points and a net run rate of -1.100.
In the previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup, Thailand Women finished 4th in the points table with four wins and as many losses. The team were knocked out in the semi finals by India Women. The team had a fantastic start in the current competition and won the game against Malaysian Women. With 2 points and a net run rate of 1.100, they are placed at the top of Group B standings. They will look to continue the same form in the next game against Bangladesh Women.
Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 82%
Thailand Women chance of winning - 18%
Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips
Thailand Women to score under 11.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Thailand Women are a good team. However, their opening order has been very efficient in the competition. The team posted scores of 0, 26 & 16 before their first dismissal in the last three WT20Is. Nattaya Boochatham and Nannaphat Chaihan opened for the team. The pair secured 16 runs for the 1st wicket in the last game against Malaysia. However, it will be a tough challenge against Bangladesh Women. They scored 13 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last game against Bangladesh Women. That said, Thailand Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Bangladesh Women.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Thailand Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 11.5 runs
Bangladesh Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Bangladesh Women
Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high water table of Ibbankatuwa Lake and the humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.
Weather Report
Cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 34 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.
Bangladesh Women Player List
Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dilara Akter
|
Batter
|
Ishma Tanjim
|
Batter
|
Ritu Moni
|
Batter
|
Shorna Akter
|
Bowler
|
Shorifa Khatun
|
All-rounder
|
Sultana Khatun
|
All-rounder
|
Marufa Akter
|
Bowler
|
Nigar Sultana (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nahida Akter
|
Bowler
|
Rabeya Khan
|
Bowler
|
Rubya Haider
|
Batter
Bangladesh Women Team Form
The Bangladesh Women lacked in their batting attack in their last game. They scored 118 runs in the last game and were unable to defend the low target. The team has a good opportunity to get back in the competition by winning the next game.
Thailand Women Player List
Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Nannapat Kocharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannapat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nattaya Boochatham
|
All-rounder
|
Rosenan Kanoh
|
Batter
|
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nannaphat Chaihan
|
Batter
|
Chanida Sutthiruang
|
All-rounder
|
Suwanan Khiaoto
|
Batter
|
Phannita Maya
|
Bowler
|
Thipatcha Putthawong (c)
|
Bowler
|
Onnicha Kamchomphu
|
Bowler
|
Suleeporn Laomi
|
Bowler
|
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
|
Bowler
Thailand Women Team Form
Thailand Women won their last game against Malaysian Women. The team performed well with the ball and restricted Malaysia Women to a low total. The team chased down the target easily and won the game.
Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head
Thailand Women and Bangladesh Women clashed 6 times in the format. Bangladesh Women won on all the occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Thailand Women - 0
Bangladesh Women - 6
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds
Bangladesh Women went against Sri Lanka Women in the last game. It was a one sided affair. Bangladesh Women scored 118/8 in 20 overs. Nigar Sultana was the top scorer of the team with an unbeaten 48 runs in the game. It was a terrible batting outing for the team where the most batters dismissed out cheaply in the game. While chasing the target, Sri Lanka Women scored 114/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Nahida Akter picked 3 wickets in the game. Despite a poor start in the competition, Bangladesh Women will look for a win here and climb higher in the standings.
Thailand Women are coming from their last game against Malaysia Women. It was a tough game. Batting first, Thailand Women scored 133/6 in the game. Most of the batters went out cheaply at a single digit score. Nannapat Koncharoenkai scored 40 runs while Phannita Maya scored 29 runs in the game. They were also good while defending the target, Malaysia scored 111/8 and lost the game by 22 runs. Onnicha Kamchomphu picked 2 wickets and was the top bowler from the side. It will be much tougher against Bangladesh Women in their next outing.
Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null
Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters
Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter
Bangladesh captain, Nigar Sultana, will be leading her side with her bat. She averages 26.05 in her T20I career. She scored 48* runs in her last outing against Sri Lanka Women. With her form, she is expected to bat well in the next game.
N Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter
N Koncharoenkai has over 1400 runs in her T20I career. She averages around 25 in the format and will be looking to score high in the next game. She scored 40 runs in the last game.
Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers
Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler
Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan is the best bowler of the squad. She took 8 wickets in her last series against India Women (5 games). She will enter as the best bowler from Bangladesh Women in the next game.
Onnicha Kamchomphu to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler
Onnicha Kamchomphu was the best bowler in the last game. She took 2 wickets in the last game. She will come in as the best bowling option in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh Women
Bangladesh Women to win @ 1.20 (Parimatch)
Thailand Women to win @ 4.20 (Parimatch)
Parimatch