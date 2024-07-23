IND (India Women) vs NEP (Nepal Women) Match Prediction IND 99 % Chance of Winning NEP 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nepal Women and India Women will meet in the 10th game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 23. The game will be played from 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

India Women vs Nepal Women Chances of Winning

India Women are in terrific form. They met with Pakistan Women in their first game of the competition and won it by a huge margin. They humiliated UAE Women in the last game with a huge score. The team has 2 wins and are placed at the top of the group A standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 3.386. The team will have no trouble winning their last group game.

Nepal Women started their campaign with a win against UAE Women. However, their loss against Pakistan Women was imminent just like their next fixture against India Women. Nepal's team is relatively new and stands almost no chance against the experienced Indian squad. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the group table with a win and a loss. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.819.

Nepal Women chance of winning - 1%

India Women chance of winning - 99%

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India Women vs Nepal Women Betting Tips

India Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

India Women are pretty set when it comes to opening for the team. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are a nightmare for the bowlers in the tournament. The pair secured opening partnerships of 85 runs against Pakistan Women in the first game. The pair went on to post 23 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game. However, the pair is very talented and will be comfortable batting in Colombo. Mandhana and Verma average at 28.15 & 24.66 respectively in their T20I careers. That said, India Women will secure a high score before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nepal-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: India Women 1.33 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Nepal Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Radha Yadav Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

Indian Women displayed a fantastic bowling front in the last game. The batters were equally aggressive and chased a low target of 109 runs in the game.

Nepal Women Player List

Indu Barma (C), Kajol Shrestha, Rubina Chettri, Sabnam Rai, Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Dolly Bhatta, Kritika Marasini, Samjhana Khadka

Predicted Playing XI

Puja Mahato Batter Kabita Kunwar All-rounder Kajal Shreshtha Wicket-keeper Samjhana Khadka Batter Sita Rana Magar All-rounder Indu Barma (c) All-rounder Rubina Chhetry All-rounder Bindu Rawal Batter Kabita Joshi All-rounder Kritika Marasini Bowler Sabnam Rai Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal Women have lost their last game by 9 wickets against PAK Women. The batters bundled out for 108 runs in the game. The teams will be looking to do better in the next game.

India Women vs Nepal Women Head-to-Head

Nepal Women and India women have not met before in the format.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 0

Nepal Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

India Women vs Nepal Women Betting Odds

India is having a fantastic run this year. They clashed against UAE Women in their first game of this tournament. India Women batted first in the game and scored 201/5 in the game. Shafali Sharma started their innings with 37 runs in the match. However, the top order dismissed out one after another until Harmanpreet Kaur (66) and Richa Ghosh (66*) handled the innings for India. Chasing the target, UAE Women could only score 123/7, losing the game by 78 runs. Deepti Sharma was the best bowler with 2 picks in the game. The team will be looking to continue the same form in the next game.

Nepal Women met Pakistan Women in their last game of the competition. Nepal-W women scored 108/6 in the game. Sita Rana Magar scored 25 runs while Puja Mahato scored 26 runs for the team. It was a disappointing outing for the team. Chasing the target, Pakistan Women scored 110/1, winning the game by 9 comfortable wickets. Kabita Joshi was the best bowler from Nepal with a single pick.

India Women vs Nepal Women T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.1 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 13.1 Bet Now!

India Women vs Nepal Women Best Batters

Shafali Verma to be India Women’s Best Batter

Shafali Verma is one of the finest white ball players in the country. She averages around 25 in her WT20I career. She scored 40 & 37 runs in her two games of the competition. The batter looks in terrific form and will be going to score a bundle of runs in the next game. .

Samjhana Khadka to be Nepal Women’s Best Batter

Samjhana Khadka averages pretty low in the T20Is. However, she was fantastic in the first game of the competition and scored an unbeaten 72 off 45 balls. The batter dismissed out for 4 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

India Women vs Nepal Women Best Bowlers

Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’s Best Bowler

Indu Barma picked 3 wickets in the first game. She only leaked 19 runs in the game. She did not get any wicket in the last game but will be looking to do better in the next game. She will come in as Nepal’s best bowler in the next game.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Deepti Sharma is the team’s best bowler in the competition so far. She has picked a total of 5 wickets in 2 games. She took 2 wickets in her last outing.