IND (India Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction IND 88 % Chance of Winning PAK 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.101 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Women and India Women will play the 2nd game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 19. The game will be played from 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

India Women and Pakistan Women will clash in the second game of the Asia Cup. The rivalry between the countries is well known that will make this an exciting fixture.

India Women are in terrific form. They are coming from playing a multi-format series against South Africa Women and won the ODI and Test series. The WT20I series ended up in a 1-1 draw. The team will be confident coming into this fixture and will be the top contenders for the title. They clashed against PAK-W last year and it will make for a thrilling contest.

Pakistan Women are having a terrible time in international cricket. They were thrashed by 0-3 in their latest T20I series against England Women. The team is placed below India Women in the ICC rankings. The team has produced disappointing batting performances in the last few games and will be looking to do better in the competition.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 12%

India Women chance of winning - 88%

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

India Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

India Women are pretty set when it comes to opening for the team. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma make a terrific opening pair across all the formats. The pair secured opening partnerships of 56 & 88* runs in the last two games against South Africa Women. Despite the fast bowling attack of the Proteas Women, they were able to bat confidently in the games. Therefore, going against Pakistan Women will not be a bug task for them. Mandhana and Verma average at 28.13 & 24.27 respectively in their T20I careers. That said, India Women will secure a high score before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch PAK-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: India Women 1.44 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high water table of Ibbankatuwa Lake and the humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Radha Yadav Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

Indian Women displayed a fantastic batting front in the last game. The bowlers were equally aggressive and bowled out South Africa women at 84 runs in their last outing. They have a good track record playing against Pakistan women and will be expected to win the next game.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Amin Batter Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Iram Javed Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Aliya Riaz All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Fatima Sana All-rounder Tuba Hassan Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women lost the last T20I series by 0-3 against England Women. The team did not have any luck in the ODI either. The side has to do better with their batting order to have a chance at a win here.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and India women have met on 14 occasions in the WT20I format, IND Women won on 11 occasions and PAK Women clinched victory 3 times.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 11

Pakistan Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

India Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

India is having a fantastic run this year. They clashed against Proteas Women in their last T20I match. Batting first in the game, South Africa Women were knocked out at 84 runs. Pooja Vastrakar was the best bowler from India as she picked 4 wickets in the game. Radha Yadav took 3 wickets in the game. It was a low total but the openers wanted to finish the game on their own. Shafali Verma (27*) and Smriti Mandhana (54*) were fantastic with the bat and finished the game themselves, winning the game by 10 wickets.

Pakistan Women clashed against England Women in their last T20I game. Batting first in the game, England Women scored 176, losing all their wickets in the process. Nida Dar and Diana Baig picked 3 wickets each in the game. Chasing the tough target, Pakistan Women kept losing quick wickets to settle at 142/4, losing the game by 34 runs. Aliya Riaz was the top scorer with an unbeaten 35 in the game.

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.101 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 6.54 Bet Now!

India Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Sidra Amin is a terrific batter. She has scored 893 runs in her 51 T20I innings. She averages low in the format but holds immense talent with the bat.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana is one of the finest white ball players in the country. She averages at 28.13 in her WT20I career. She scored an unbeaten 54 runs in her last T20I outing against South Africa Women. Mandhana will be looking to score high in the next game.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Nida Dar to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Nida Dar is in terrific form. She took 3 wickets in her last game. She will be expected to lead her side with the ball in the next game.

Pooja Vastrakar to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Pooja Vastrakar is a terrific bowler in the squad. She took 4 wickets in her last game against South Africa. She is in good form and will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game against Pakistan Women.