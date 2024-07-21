IND (India Women) vs UAE (UAE Women) Match Prediction IND 99 % Chance of Winning UAE 1 % Bet Now! UAE Women and India Women will meet in the 5th game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 21. The game will be played from 2:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

India Women vs UAE Women Chances of Winning

India Women are in terrific form. They are coming from playing a multi-format series against South Africa Women and won the ODI and Test series. The WT20I series ended up in a 1-1 draw. They met with Pakistan Women in their first game of the competition and won it by a huge margin. The team is placed atop the Group A standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 2.294.

UAE Women are having a terrible time in international cricket. The team lost their first match of the competition against Nepal Women. They are placed third in the Group A standings with a net run rate of -1.549. The team faces a huge challenge against India Women in their next game.

UAE Women chance of winning - 1%

India Women chance of winning - 99%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India Women vs UAE Women Betting Tips

India Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

India Women are pretty set when it comes to opening for the team. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are a nightmare for the bowlers in the tournament. The pair secured opening partnerships of 56 & 88* runs in the last two games against South Africa Women, before entering this competition. Coming into this tournament, the pair scored 85 runs against Pakistan Women in the first game. Therefore, going against UAE Women will not be a big task for them. Mandhana and Verma average at 28.27 & 24.49 respectively in their T20I careers. That said, India Women will secure a high score before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UAE-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: India Women 1.29 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs UAE Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high water table of Ibbankatuwa Lake and the humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Radha Yadav Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

Indian Women displayed a fantastic bowling front in the last game. The batters were equally aggressive and chased a low target of 109 runs in the game.

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Rohit Oza (C), Kavisha Kumari, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Emily Thomas, Heena Harish Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Khushi Mohan Sharma, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Oza (C) All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Khushi Sharma All-rounder Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Heena Hotchandani All-rounder Rinitha Rajith Batter Samaira Dharnidharka All-rounder Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Lavanya Keny Bowler Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Indhuja Nandakumar Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

UAE Women have a decent squad. However, they are no match for the Indian team. They scored only 115 runs in the last game and could not defend the target successfully.

India Women vs UAE Women Head-to-Head

UAE Women and India women have met on a single occasion in the WT20I format, IND Women won that game by a huge margin.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 11

UAE Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

India Women vs UAE Women Betting Odds

India is having a fantastic run this year. They clashed against Pakistan Women in their first game of this tournament. Pakistan Women batted first in the game and scored 108/10 in the game. Deepti Sharma was the best bowler with 3 picks in the game. Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar picked 2 wickets each. It was an easy target for the team. Shafali Verma (40) and Smriti Mandhana (45) led an opening partnership of 85 runs and made it pretty easy for the team to win the game in the end. They posted 109/3, winning the game by 7 wickets.

UAE Women met Nepal Women in their first game of the competition. UAE-W women scored 115/8 in the game. Khushi Sharma scored 36 runs in the game while Kavisha Egodage scored 22 runs in the match. However, the team failed to defend the target. Nepal Women chased the target easily and posted 118/4 in the game, winning it by 6 wickets. Kavisha Egodage picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from UAE Women.

India Women vs UAE Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana is one of the finest white ball players in the country. She averages at 28.27 in her WT20I career. She scored 45 runs in her last T20I outing against Pakistan Women. Mandhana will be looking to score high in the next game.

Esha Oza to be UAE Women’s Best Batter

Esha Oza has been very good with the bat. She has scored over 2000 runs in her 78 T20I career innings. She averages at 30.64 in the format. She was knocked out for 10 runs in the last game but shall score high in the next game.

India Women vs UAE Women Best Bowlers

Kavisha Egodage to be UAE Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Egodage was the only successful bowler in the last game against Nepal. She picked 3 wickets for 1 run in her bowling spell. She will enter as the team's best bowling pick for the next game.

Pooja Vastrakar to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Pooja Vastrakar is a terrific bowler in the squad. She took 2 wickets in her last game against Pakistan. UAE women have a weakness for pace attack. Vastrakar will be the best bowling pick from the side.