MAL (Malaysia Women) vs THAI (Thailand Women) Match Prediction

MAL

25%

Chance of Winning

THAI

75%

Parimatch

1.29
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Melbet

1.35
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.352
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20i

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Malaysia Women and Thailand Women will cross swords in the 3rd game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 20. The game will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Thailand Women have won all the four games played between them and Malaysia Women.
  • Thailand Women finished at the 4th place whereas Malaysia Women finished at the bottom of the table of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

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Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning

Malaysia Women recently featured in the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup where they reached the finals against UAE Women but lost the game to finish as the runners-up. The team has now entered the Women’s Asia Cup. They finished at the bottom of the table with no wins in the previous edition of the Asia Cup. The team will be hoping for a better campaign this year.

Thailand Women were a part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier but were knocked out after group games. The team did not have a lot of success in the WT20Is this year. In the previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup, Thailand Women finished 4th in the points table with four wins and as many losses. The team were knocked out in the semi finals by India Women. They will be confident to have a good start in the competition with their first fixture against Malaysia Women.

Malaysia Women chance of winning - 25%

Thailand Women chance of winning - 75%

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Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips

Thailand Women to score under 11.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Thailand Women are a good team. However, their opening order has been very efficient in the competition. The team posted scores of 30, 0 & 26 before their first dismissal in the last three WT20Is. Nattaya Boochatham and Natthakan Chantham opened for the team. This tip inclines more on the ability of Malaysia Women’s bowling strength. They conceded 27 runs before they picked their first wicket in the last game against Thailand Women. Malaysia Women have a weak bowling order and leak a lot of runs. That said, Thailand Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high water table of Ibbankatuwa Lake and the humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Malaysia Women Player List

Winifred Duraisingam (capt), Aina Najwa (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (wk), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Amalin Sorfina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Aishah, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika Manivannan.

Predicted Playing XI

Ainna Hamizah Hashim

All-rounder

Winifred Duraisingam (c)

Batter

Mahirah Izzati Ismail

All-rounder

Aina Najwa

Wicket-keeper

Elsa Hunter

Batter

Aisya Eleesa

Bowler

Nur Arianna Natsya

All-rounder

Wan Julia

Batter

Nur Aishah

Bowler

Suabika Manivannan

Bowler

Irdina Beh Nabil

Bowler

Malaysia Women Team Form

Malaysia Women will face a huge challenge against the strongest teams of Asia. They finished at the bottom of the table in the last edition of the tournament and will be hoping for a better performance in the first game.

Thailand Women Player List

Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Nannapat Kocharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannapat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham

All-rounder

Rosenan Kanoh

Batter

Nannapat Koncharoenka

Wicket-keeper

Kanyakorn Bunthasen

Batter

Chanida Sutthiruang

All-rounder

Suwanan Khiaoto

Batter

Phannita Maya

Bowler

Thipatcha Putthawong (c)

Bowler

Onnicha Kamchomphu

Bowler

Suleeporn Laomi

Bowler

Sunida Chaturongrattana

Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women lost three out of their last five outings. The team has a good track record against Malaysia Women and will be confident in their first game of the competition.

Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head

Thailand Women have won all the four games played between them and Malaysia Women.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Thailand Women - 4

Malaysia Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Malaysia Women went against UAE Women in the last game. It was a one sided affair. UAE Women scored 105, losing 3 wickets in 20 overs. Ainna Hamizah Hashim picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Malaysia Women were very careless and kept losing wickets in the game. The top scorer from the side was Nur Dania Syuhada who scored 16 runs in the game, followed by Elsa Hunter with 15 runs in the game. Malaysia Women settled for 68/9 in the game, losing the match by 37 runs.

Thailand Women are coming from their last game against Scotland Women. It was a tough game. Batting first, Thailand Women scored 99/5 in the game. Most of the batters went out cheaply at a single digit score. Naruemol Chaiwai was the top scorer with an unbeaten 36. Bowling did not go their way either. Scotland Women scored 100/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Chanida Sutthiruang and Onnicha Kamchomphu picked 2 wickets each in the game for the team. Despite the loss, Thailand Women will be ready against Malaysia Women in the next fixture.

Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women

T20i

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null

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Malaysia

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3.60
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Thailand

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1.35
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1.352
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Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters

Elsa Hunter to be Malaysia Women’s Best Batter

Elsa Hunter has scored 6, 68, 20, 69* & 15 runs in her last five WT20I outings. She averages 23.03 in the format and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

N Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter

N Koncharoenkai has over 1400 runs in her T20I career. She averages at 24.22 in the format and will be looking to score high in the next game.

Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers

Mahirah Izzati Ismail to be Malaysia Women’s Best Bowler

Mahirah Izzati Ismail is a fantastic bowler from Malaysia. She has been instrumental in the bowling order of her team in the last few games. She has picked 9 wickets in her last five WT20I innings.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler

Thipatcha Putthawong is the best bowler from the side. She has picked 5 wickets in her last 3 T20I innings. She will come in as the best bowler from Thailand.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Thailand Women

Malaysia Women and Thailand Women have met each other on four occasions where Thailand Women remained dominant with wins in all the games. Thailand Women will be confident with their first game of the competition against Malaysian Women. Thailand has a lot of all-rounders in the team who will be instrumental in their next outing. With a better squad on paper, Thailand women will win this affair.

Malaysia Women to win @ 3.60 (Parimatch)

Thailand Women to win @ 1.29 (Parimatch)

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