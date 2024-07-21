NEP (Nepal Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction
PAK
90%
Chance of Winning
NEP
10%
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Facts:
- IND-W are ahead by 11-3 in the last 14 clashes against PAK-W.
- IND-W are placed 3rd whereas PAK-W are placed 8th in the ICC WT20I rankings.
Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning
Nepal Women were a part of Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup held in February 2024 but were knocked out in the semi finals. The team were fantastic in their first game of the competition against UAE Women. The team is placed at the second place of the Group A table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 1.549. Nepal Women will be looking to keep their position at the second place but it will be a tough task against PAK-W.
Pakistan Women are having a terrible time in international cricket. Coming from a series loss against England Women hit them hard and the team could not get back to their top form. In their first game of the competition, they were thrashed by India Women in the game. With a loss in their only game so far, they are placed at the bottom of the Group A table with a net run rate of -2.294. Pakistan Women will be looking to win a game and climb higher in the table.
Pakistan Women chance of winning - 90%
Nepal Women chance of winning - 10%
Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips
Pakistan Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)
Pakistan Women have Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali opening for them. The pair scored 23, 8 & 60 runs in the last T20I series against England Women. The pair stepped in to open for the team against India in their last game but could gather only 9 runs before their 1st dismissal. However, going against Nepal Women will be an easier task for the batters. That said, Pakistan women will be expected to score high before their 1st dismissal in their next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs
PAK-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Nepal Women
Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high water table of Ibbankatuwa Lake and the humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.
Weather Report
Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 26 and 34 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the sixties but there is no danger of rain.
Nepal Women Player List
Indu Barma (C), Kajol Shrestha, Rubina Chettri, Sabnam Rai, Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Dolly Bhatta, Kritika Marasini, Samjhana Khadka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Puja Mahato
|
Batter
|
Kabita Kunwar
|
All-rounder
|
Kajal Shreshtha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Samjhana Khadka
|
Batter
|
Sita Rana Magar
|
All-rounder
|
Indu Barma (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Rubina Chhetry
|
All-rounder
|
Bindu Rawal
|
Batter
|
Kabita Joshi
|
All-rounder
|
Kritika Marasini
|
Bowler
|
Sabnam Rai
|
Bowler
Nepal Women Team Form
Nepal Women have won their last game by 6 wickets against UAE Women. The bowlers did a good job in the game but it will be much tougher against Pakistan Women in the next game.
Pakistan Women Player List
Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sidra Amin
|
Batter
|
Najiha Alvi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iram Javed
|
Batter
|
Muneeba Ali
|
Batter
|
Nida Dar (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Aliya Riaz
|
All-rounder
|
Gull Feroza
|
Batter
|
Fatima Sana
|
All-rounder
|
Tuba Hassan
|
Bowler
|
Sadia Iqbal
|
Bowler
|
Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women lost the last T20I against India Women by 7 wickets. Pakistan Women were terrible with the bat and secured only 108 runs in the game while losing all their wickets. The bowling and the fielding also needs to improve.
Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head
Pakistan Women and Nepal Women have never met in the format.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Nepal Women - 0
Pakistan Women - 0
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds
Nepal Women went against UAE Women in the last game. UAE Women scored 115/8 in the game. It was a decent performance from the bowlers. Indu Barma picked 3 wickets in the game and was the top bowler from the side. Chasing the target, Samjhana Khadka scored an unbeaten 72 in the game and took her team through the victory line. The others in the team dismissed out cheaply in the game but somehow managed the win with Khadka on the crease.
Pakistan Women met with India Women in the first game of the Women’s Asia Cup. They batted first in the game and scored 108 but lost all their wickets in the game. Sidra Amin was the top scorer with 25 runs in the game. Tuba Hassan scored 22 while Fatima Sana remained unbeaten at 22. Chasing the target, India Women managed to chase the target and posted 109/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Syeda Aroob Shah took 2 wickets while Nashra Sandhu took a single wicket. They have an opportunity to move up in the group table with a win in the next game against Nepal Women.
Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null
Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters
Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter
Sidra Amin is a terrific batter. She has scored over 900 runs in her 52 T20I innings. She struck 25 runs in her last game against India Women, highest from the side. The batter is expected to bat better in the next game.
Samjhana Khadka to be Nepal Women’s Best Batter
Samjhana Khadka averages pretty low in the T20Is. However, she was fantastic in the first game of the competition and scored an unbeaten 72 off 45 balls. The batter will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers
Syeda Aroob Shah to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler
Syeda Aroob Shah picked 2 wickets against India in her last game. She also leaked 9 runs in the 3 overs she bowled. She will come in as the best bowler in the next game.
Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’s Best Bowler
Indu Barma picked 3 wickets in her last game. She only leaked 19 runs in the game. She will come in as Nepal’s best bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan Women
Pakistan Women to win @ 1.12 (Parimatch)
Nepal Women to win @ 6.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch