NEP (Nepal Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction PAK 90 % Chance of Winning NEP 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.118 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Women and Nepal Women will play the 6th game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 21. The game will be played from 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Nepal Women were a part of Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup held in February 2024 but were knocked out in the semi finals. The team were fantastic in their first game of the competition against UAE Women. The team is placed at the second place of the Group A table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 1.549. Nepal Women will be looking to keep their position at the second place but it will be a tough task against PAK-W.

Pakistan Women are having a terrible time in international cricket. Coming from a series loss against England Women hit them hard and the team could not get back to their top form. In their first game of the competition, they were thrashed by India Women in the game. With a loss in their only game so far, they are placed at the bottom of the Group A table with a net run rate of -2.294. Pakistan Women will be looking to win a game and climb higher in the table.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 90%

Nepal Women chance of winning - 10%

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Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

Pakistan Women have Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali opening for them. The pair scored 23, 8 & 60 runs in the last T20I series against England Women. The pair stepped in to open for the team against India in their last game but could gather only 9 runs before their 1st dismissal. However, going against Nepal Women will be an easier task for the batters. That said, Pakistan women will be expected to score high before their 1st dismissal in their next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch PAK-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Nepal Women 1.44 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high water table of Ibbankatuwa Lake and the humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 26 and 34 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the sixties but there is no danger of rain.

Nepal Women Player List

Indu Barma (C), Kajol Shrestha, Rubina Chettri, Sabnam Rai, Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Dolly Bhatta, Kritika Marasini, Samjhana Khadka

Predicted Playing XI

Puja Mahato Batter Kabita Kunwar All-rounder Kajal Shreshtha Wicket-keeper Samjhana Khadka Batter Sita Rana Magar All-rounder Indu Barma (c) All-rounder Rubina Chhetry All-rounder Bindu Rawal Batter Kabita Joshi All-rounder Kritika Marasini Bowler Sabnam Rai Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal Women have won their last game by 6 wickets against UAE Women. The bowlers did a good job in the game but it will be much tougher against Pakistan Women in the next game.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Amin Batter Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Iram Javed Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Aliya Riaz All-rounder Gull Feroza Batter Fatima Sana All-rounder Tuba Hassan Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women lost the last T20I against India Women by 7 wickets. Pakistan Women were terrible with the bat and secured only 108 runs in the game while losing all their wickets. The bowling and the fielding also needs to improve.

Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and Nepal Women have never met in the format.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Nepal Women - 0

Pakistan Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Nepal Women went against UAE Women in the last game. UAE Women scored 115/8 in the game. It was a decent performance from the bowlers. Indu Barma picked 3 wickets in the game and was the top bowler from the side. Chasing the target, Samjhana Khadka scored an unbeaten 72 in the game and took her team through the victory line. The others in the team dismissed out cheaply in the game but somehow managed the win with Khadka on the crease.

Pakistan Women met with India Women in the first game of the Women’s Asia Cup. They batted first in the game and scored 108 but lost all their wickets in the game. Sidra Amin was the top scorer with 25 runs in the game. Tuba Hassan scored 22 while Fatima Sana remained unbeaten at 22. Chasing the target, India Women managed to chase the target and posted 109/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Syeda Aroob Shah took 2 wickets while Nashra Sandhu took a single wicket. They have an opportunity to move up in the group table with a win in the next game against Nepal Women.

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Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Sidra Amin is a terrific batter. She has scored over 900 runs in her 52 T20I innings. She struck 25 runs in her last game against India Women, highest from the side. The batter is expected to bat better in the next game.

Samjhana Khadka to be Nepal Women’s Best Batter

Samjhana Khadka averages pretty low in the T20Is. However, she was fantastic in the first game of the competition and scored an unbeaten 72 off 45 balls. The batter will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Nepal Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Syeda Aroob Shah to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Syeda Aroob Shah picked 2 wickets against India in her last game. She also leaked 9 runs in the 3 overs she bowled. She will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’s Best Bowler

Indu Barma picked 3 wickets in her last game. She only leaked 19 runs in the game. She will come in as Nepal’s best bowler in the next game.