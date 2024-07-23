PAK (Pakistan Women) vs UAE (UAE Women) Match Prediction PAK 89 % Chance of Winning UAE 11 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.405 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR UAE Women and Pakistan Women will meet in the 9th game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 23. The game will be played from 2:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Pakistan Women vs UAE Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women were having a terrible time in international cricket. They began this year’s campaign of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 with a loss against India Women. However, the team recovered to post a win after that against Nepal Women. With a win and a loss, the team rose from the bottom to sit at the second place of the Group A standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.409.

UAE Women are having a terrible time in international cricket. The team lost their first match of the competition against Nepal Women. This was followed by another loss in the competition against India Women. With two losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the group table. UAE Women have no points yet and a net run rate of -2.870.

UAE Women chance of winning - 11%

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 89%

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Pakistan Women vs UAE Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

Pakistan Women have Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali opening for them. The pair scored 23, 8 & 60 runs in the last T20I series against England Women. The pair stepped into this tournament pretty confident. They scored 9 runs before their 1st dismissal against India Women. However, the pair did better in their next game and posted 105 runs before their 1st wicket against Nepal Women. UAE Women have been very loose with the ball and have conceded a lot of runs in the last game. That said, Pakistan women will be expected to score high before their 1st dismissal in their next game against UAE Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UAE-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Pakistan Women 1.39 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Women vs UAE Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high water table of Ibbankatuwa Lake and the humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Amin Batter Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Iram Javed Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Aliya Riaz All-rounder Gull Feroza Batter Fatima Sana All-rounder Tuba Hassan Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women are coming from a win here. Their strength is their bowling and bundled out Nepal at 108 runs in the last game. The top order chased the target very easily.

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Rohit Oza (C), Kavisha Kumari, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Emily Thomas, Heena Harish Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Khushi Mohan Sharma, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Oza (C) All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Khushi Sharma All-rounder Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Heena Hotchandani All-rounder Rinitha Rajith Batter Samaira Dharnidharka All-rounder Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Lavanya Keny Bowler Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Indhuja Nandakumar Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

UAE Women have a decent squad. However, they are no match for the Pakistan team. Their bowlers conceded 201 runs in the last game and they could not chase the target successfully.

Pakistan Women vs UAE Women Head-to-Head

UAE Women and Pakistan women have met on a single occasion in the WT20I format, PAK Women won that game by a huge margin.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Pakistan Women - 1

UAE Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Pakistan Women vs UAE Women Betting Odds

Pakistan Women met with Nepal Women in their last outing. Batting first, Nepal scored 108/6 in the game. Pakistani bowlers put on high pressure during bowling and restricted them to a low score. Sadia Iqbal picked 2 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the side. The majority of the wickets were attained through run-outs in the game. Chasing the target, Pakistan comfortably scored 110/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Muneeba Ali scored an unbeaten 46 runs in the game while Gull Feroza smashed 57 runs in the game.

UAE Women went against India Women. India Women batted first in the game and punished the bowlers. They scored 201/5 in the game. Kavisha Egodage was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, UAE-W scored 123/7, losing the match by 78 runs. Esha Oza scored 38 runs while Kavisha Egodage posted an unbeaten 40 runs in the game. The team faces a huge challenge against Pakistan women in the next game.

Pakistan Women vs UAE Women Best Batters

Gull Feroza to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Gull Feroza knows how to attack. She was not bothered by the bowling in the last game and smashed 57 runs in the game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against UAE Women.

Esha Oza to be UAE Women’s Best Batter

Esha Oza has been very good with the bat. She has scored over 2000 runs in her 79 T20I career innings. She averages at 30.64 in the format. She was knocked out for 38 runs in the last game and shall score high in the next game.

Pakistan Women vs UAE Women Best Bowlers

Kavisha Egodage to be UAE Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Egodage was the best bowler in the last game against India Women. She picked 2 wickets for 36 runs in her bowling spell. With 5 wickets in 2 games, she will enter as the team's best bowling pick for the next game.

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Sadia Iqbal is a terrific bowler in the squad. She took 2 wickets in her last game against Nepal Women. Iqbal also maintains a good economy with her deliveries.