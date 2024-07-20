SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs BANG (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction SRI 70 % Chance of Winning BANG 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.335 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will clash in the 4th game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 20. The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women washed out West Indies Women by 3-0 (WODIs) in their last tour. But the team lost the T20I series by 2-1. Sri Lanka Women are placed 7th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. The team lost in the finals of the previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup. The team will be looking to deliver a better performance in the next game.

The Bangladesh Women’s form has taken a dip. They are coming from a series loss against India Women by 0-5. The team performed poorly in both the departments and will be looking to redeem themselves in the current competition. Bangladesh Women were pathetic in the last Asia Cup where they finished at the 5th place of the table with two wins and three losses. The team will be up against Sri Lanka in the next game.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 70%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 30%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka have a decent squad but the team particularly shines in their batting department. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka managed to do well with the bat in their last series against West Indies. They posted 14, 44 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in those games. Vishmi Gunaratne will accompany Athapaththu in the opening order against Bangladesh in the upcoming fixture. Despite a few inconsistencies, the team has a very capable opening order and will be expected to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.56 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high water table of Ibbankatuwa Lake and the humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kaushini Nuthyangana Wicket-keeper Ama Kanchara Bowler Sachini Nisansala Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Kawya Kavindi Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a strong squad. They are coming from a loss but the team performed very well with the bat in the last game. They will be looking to deliver another clinical performance in the next game.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.

Predicted Playing XI

Dilara Akter Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Ritu Moni Batter Fariha Trisna Bowler Fahima Khatun All-rounder Sultana Khatun All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nigar Sultana (c) Wicket-keeper Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Sobhana Mostary Batter

Bangladesh Women Team Form

The Bangladesh Women lacked in their bowling attack in their last few games. However, the batters managed to do fairly well in those matches. The team will be looking to do better in this competition.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head

SL-W and BAN-W have clashed 12 times in the format. Bangladesh Women have won 3 games whereas SL-W have won 9 games.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Bangladesh Women - 3

Sri Lanka Women - 9

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women clashed against West Indies Women in their last T20I outing. Batting first in the game, Sri Lanka women scored 141/7 in the game. Chamari Athapaththu scored 38 runs in the game. Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 28 runs in the game. However, their bowlers were very expensive in the game. West Indies scored 142/4 in the game, winning it by 6 wickets. Kawya Kavindi picked 2 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the side. The team will be confident against Bangladesh Women in the next game.

Bangladesh Women went against India Women in their last outing. Batting first in the game, India Women scored 156/5 in the game. Rabeya Khatun and Nahida Akter picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Bangladesh Women scored 135/6 in the game, winning it by 4 wickets. Ritu Moni scored 37 runs whereas Shorifa Khatun remained unbeaten at 28 runs. However, the team could not surpass the target.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.26 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu is in terrific form. She has a ton of experience and averages 23.60 in the competition. She has scored 1, 26 & 38 runs in her last three outings against West Indies. Athapaththu will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Bangladesh captain, Nigar Sultana, will be leading her side with her bat. She averages 25.38 in her T20I career. She scored 31 runs in her last outing against Sri Lanka Women. With her form, she is expected to bat well in the next game against Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Bowlers

Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan is the best bowler of the squad. She took 8 wickets in her last series against India Women (5 games). She will enter as the best bowler from Bangladesh Women.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific bowler and specialises in the 20 over format. She took 5 wickets in her last series against West Indies. She will be confident in the next game against Bangladesh Women.