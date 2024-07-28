SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction SRI 17 % Chance of Winning IND 83 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and India Women will face each other in the finals of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The final game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 28. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

It is India Women and Sri Lanka Women again in the finals of the Women’s Asia Cup. Last time, India won the game and hence picked the trophy. This will be an interesting match-up. Although India Women have an edge over Sri Lanka Women, it is going to be a thrilling contest.

Sri Lanka Women won all the group games. With three wins, they finished at the top of the Group B standings. They have a net run rate of 0.888. The team won the semifinals against Pakistan Women and proceeded to the finals. Their next game will be a huge challenge but the team looks confident with a strong squad.

India Women are also unbeatable in their campaign so far. They won all the group games and finished atop their group table. They cruised past the semifinals where they met Bangladesh Women. The batters and bowlers are in terrific form and will be expected to win the next affair and lift the title again.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning -17%

India Women chance of winning - 83%

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Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Betting Tips

India Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

India Women are pretty set when it comes to opening for the team. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been demolishing bowling orders in the competition. They posted the scores of 85, 23, 122 and 83* runs before their first dismissal in the four games of the competition. The pair scored 83 runs for their opening partnership in the last game and remained unbeaten till the end. Considering the form of the batters, the opening order of the team looks in good hands. Verma and Mandhana average at 61.33 & 56.50 respectively in the competition currently and will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium generally offers even pace and bounce to the batters.Games played in Dambulla have generally seen modest scores. In seven out of the twelve games, the team batting first has failed to surpass 120 runs. Similarly, the chasing team has triumphed in the same number of matches. The pitches have provided considerable assistance to spinners, a trend that is likely to persist on Friday. So, the toss-winner might opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Kawya Kavindi Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Sashini Gimhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a strong squad. They have a strong bowling order but a more impressive batting order. They won their last game against Pakistan Women by 3 wickets.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Radha Yadav Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

Indian Women are very strong and dominated in the competition so far. Their batting and bowling order is top-class and they will be confident to win the next game.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women lead the tally by 19-4 in their 24 clashes in the format against Sri Lanka Women.

India Women - 19

Sri Lanka Women - 4

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women clashed against Pakistan Women in their previous game of the tournament. Pakistan Women batted first in the game and scored 140/4 in the game. Kavisha Dilhari and Udeshika Prabodhani picked 2 wickets each in the game for Sri Lanka. Chasing the target, Chamari Athapaththu played a smashing innings of 63 runs. Anushka Sanjeewani added an unbeaten 24 runs in the end. Sri Lanka Women scored 141/7, winning the game by 3 wickets.

India Women clashed against Bangladesh Women in the last game. Bangladesh Women batted first in the game and could only score 80/8 in the game. Renuka Singh picked 3 early wickets while Radha Yadav also picked 3 wickets in the game. It was an easy target for the Indian team. Shafali Verma (26*) and Smriti Mandhana (55*) led an opening partnership of 55 runs to win the game by 10 wickets. Team India will be very happy with their performances and will pick the trophy after the next game.

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Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu leads her side with the bat. She has scored 243 runs in 4 games of the competition. She struck 63 runs in the last game. With a strike rate of around 150, she will come in confident in the next game too.

Shafali Verma to be India Women’s Best Batter

Shafali Verma is one of the finest white ball players in the country. She scored 40, 37, 81 & 26* runs in her four games of the competition. With 184 runs in 4 games, she averages at 61.33 in the competition. The batter looks in terrific form and will be going to score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is the team’s prominent bowler. She has picked 7 wickets in 4 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.35 in the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game against Pakistan Women.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Deepti Sharma is the team’s best bowler in the competition so far. She has picked a total of 9 wickets in 4 games. She took 1 wicket in her last outing and will be expected to bowl well in the finals.