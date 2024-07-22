SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs MAL (Malaysia Women) Match Prediction SRI 98 % Chance of Winning MAL 2 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women will clash in the 7th game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 22. The game will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women are placed 7th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. The team lost in the finals of the previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup. Coming into this competition, Sri Lanka Women won their first game against Bangladesh Women. The team is second in the Group B standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.091.

Malaysia Women could not win a single game in their last season of the Women’s Asia Cup. They began their campaign in this year’s edition of the competition with a loss against Thailand Women. The team is placed at the bottom of the Group B standings with a net run rate of -1.100.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 98%

Malaysia Women chance of winning - 2%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka have a decent squad but the team particularly shines in their batting department. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka managed to do well with the bat in their last series against West Indies. They posted 14, 44 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in those games. Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu opened for the team in the first game of this competition where the duo posted 32 runs before their first dismissal. Athapaththu lost her wicket at 12 whereas Gunaratne went on to post 51 runs in the game. Looking at their forms, the team is very likely to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Malaysia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 11.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.37 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium generally offers even pace and bounce to the batters. There will be minimal seam movement for the new ball bowlers, as the batters will fancy their chances to score brisk runs in the powerplay. However, the spinners will likely get substantial turn off the deck, making the batters' lives tough in the middle overs. Having said that, the bowlers should be accurate with respect to their line and length as anything loose will be dispatched into the stands. Given it's an afternoon game, the track might get slower with time. So, the toss-winner might opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 34 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Sugandika Kumari Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Achini Kalasuriya Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a strong squad. They are coming from a win in their last game. The team put on a fantastic bowling display and restricted Bangladesh women to a score of 111 runs.

Malaysia Women Player List

Winifred Duraisingam (capt), Aina Najwa (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (wk), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Amalin Sorfina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Aishah, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika Manivannan.

Predicted Playing XI

Ainna Hamizah Hashim All-rounder Winifred Duraisingam (c) All-rounder Mahirah Izzati Ismail All-rounder Wan Julia Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter All-rounder Aisya Eleesa Bowler Jamahidaya Intan Batter Aina Najwa Batter Dhanusri Muhunan Batter Suabika Manivannan Bowler Amalin Sofina Bowler

Malaysia Women Team Form

Malaysia Women will face a huge challenge against the strongest teams of Asia. They finished at the bottom of the table in the last edition of the tournament and will be hoping for a better performance in the first game.

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Head-to-Head

SL-W and BAN-W have clashed three times in the format. Sri Lanka Women have won all the games.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Malaysia Women - 0

Sri Lanka Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women clashed against Bangladesh Women in their first game of the tournament. Bangladesh Women went in to bat first and scored 111/8 in the game. It was a fantastic bowling display from the Lankans. Udeshika Prabodhani and Inoshi Priyadharshani took 2 wickets each in the game. It was an easy chase for the team. Vishmi Gunaratne opened the innings to score 51 runs in the game. Harshitha Samarawickrama added 33 runs from the middle order. The team posted 114/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets.

Malaysia Women clashed against Nepal Women in the last game. Batting first, Thailand women were quick and scored 133/6 in the game. Mahirah Izzati Ismail was the top bowler from Malaysia with 3 picks in the game. Chasing the target, Wan Julia added 52 runs from the top order while Winifred Duraisingam scored 22 runs. But things ended badly for the team as all the batters kept losing cheap wickets. The team posted 111/8 in 20 overs to lose the match by 22 runs.

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Best Batters

Vishmi Gunaratne to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Vishmi Gunaratne is a terrific batter from Sri Lanka. She struck 51 runs in the last game to put her team close to the winning line. The batter will be looking to score high in the next game too.

Wan Julia to be Malaysia Women’s Best Batter

Wan Julia is a wicket-keeper batter from Malaysia. She opened the innings in the last game and secured 52 runs in the game. She was the only impactful batter in the last game and shall bat well in the next match.

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Best Bowlers

Inoshi Priyadharshani to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Inoshi Priyadharshani was the best bowler from the side in the last game. She took 2 wickets while giving away 17 runs in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Mahirah Izzati Ismail to be Malaysia Women’s Best Bowler

Mahirah Izzati Ismail is a fantastic bowler from Malaysia. She has been instrumental in the bowling order of her team in the last few games. She has picked 12 wickets in her last six WT20I innings. She was the best bowler in the last game as she took 3 wickets.