SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction
SRI
62%
Chance of Winning
PAK
38%
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Facts:
- SL-W and BAN-W have clashed 19 times in the format. Pakistan Women lead the tally by 10-8.
- Sri Lanka Women finished atop the Group B standings whereas Pakistan women finished at the 2nd spot of the Group A standings.
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning
Sri Lanka Women are on the path to the finals again. They won all the group games. With three wins, they finished at the top of the Group B standings. They have a net run rate of 3.988. The team has produced some of their finest batting and bowling performances in the competition so far. They will be looking to win the next game against Pakistan and compete in the finals again.
Pakistan Women did not have a good start in the competition. They won their first game against India Women. However, the team posted two wins after that to finish at the second place of the Group A standings. The team has a net run rate of 1.102. Pakistan Women
Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 62%
Pakistan Women chance of winning - 38%
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips
Sri Lanka Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Sri Lanka have a decent squad but the team particularly shines in their batting department. Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu open for the team. Coming into this competition, they scored 32, 5 & 94* runs before their first dismissal in three games. In their last game, Athapaththu and Gunaratne played an unbeaten innings of 49 & 39 runs respectively. Athapaththu and Gunaratne average pretty high in the competition. Looking at their forms, the team is very likely to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Pakistan Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction
The surface at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium generally offers even pace and bounce to the batters.Games played in Dambulla have generally seen modest scores. In seven out of the twelve games, the team batting first has failed to surpass 120 runs. Similarly, the chasing team has triumphed in the same number of matches. The pitches have provided considerable assistance to spinners, a trend that is likely to persist on Friday. So, the toss-winner might opt to bat first.
Weather Report
Partly cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Chamari Athapaththu (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Nilakshika Silva
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
All-rounder
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kawya Kavindi
|
Bowler
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Inoshi Priyadharshani
|
Bowler
|
Sashini Gimhani
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women are a strong squad. They won all the games in the group stage. With that, they topped the group standings. They won their last game against Thailand Women by a huge margin and asserted dominance in the competition.
Pakistan Women Player List
Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sidra Amin
|
Batter
|
Najiha Alvi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iram Javed
|
Batter
|
Muneeba Ali
|
Batter
|
Nida Dar (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Aliya Riaz
|
All-rounder
|
Gull Feroza
|
Batter
|
Fatima Sana
|
All-rounder
|
Tuba Hassan
|
Bowler
|
Sadia Iqbal
|
Bowler
|
Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women are coming from a win here. Their strength is their bowling and restricted UAE Women to 103 runs in the last game. The opening order chased the target comfortably and won the game.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Pakistan Women lead the tally by 10-8 in their 19 clashes in the format against Sri Lanka Women.
Pakistan Women - 10
Sri Lanka Women - 8
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds
Sri Lanka Women clashed against Thailand Women in their previous game of the tournament. Thailand Women batted first in the game but were overwhelmed by the strong bowling attack of Sri Lanka. They scored 93/7 in the game. Kavisha Dilhari picked 2 wickets in the game for Sri Lanka. Chasing the target, Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne remained unbeaten and scored 49 & 39 runs respectively in the game. Together, they scored 94/0 in the game and won it by 10 wickets. The team will be confident coming into the next game against Pakistan Women and strike to win it to enter the finals.
Pakistan Women clashed against UAE Women in the last game. UAE Women batted first in the game and could only score 103/8 in the game. They kept losing quick wickets, thanks to the Pakistani bowlers. Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan picked 2 wickets each in the game. The openers were sufficient during the chase. Gull Feroza scored an unbeaten 62 whereas Muneeba Ali scored 37 runs in the game to cross the victory line and win the game by 10 wickets. The team will has a precious chance to win the game and enter the finals.
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters
Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter
Chamari Athapaththu leads her side with the bat. She has scored 180 runs in 3 games. She struck an unbeaten 49 runs in the last game. With a strike rate of over 150, she will come in confident in the next game too.
Gull Feroza to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter
Gull Feroza knows how to attack. She was not bothered by the bowling in the last game and smashed an unbeaten 62 runs in the game. She has a total of 124 runs in 3 games and strikes over 130 in the competition. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Sri Lanka Women.
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers
Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler
Kavisha Dilhari is the team’s prominent bowler. She has picked 5 wickets in 3 games and maintains an economy rate of 4.50 in the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game against Thailand Women.
Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler
Sadia Iqbal is a terrific bowler in the squad. She took 2 wickets in her last game against UAE Women. Iqbal also maintains a good economy with her deliveries.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka Women
Sri Lanka Women to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Pakistan Women to win @ 2.25 (Parimatch)
Parimatch