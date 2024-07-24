SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs THAI (Thailand Women) Match Prediction SRI 99 % Chance of Winning THAI 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and Thailand Women will clash in the 12th game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 24. The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women are placed 7th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. The team lost in the finals of the previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup. Coming into this competition, Sri Lanka Women registered wins in both their games so far. They are placed at the top of the group standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 4.243.

Thailand Women finished 4th in the previous edition of the competition. Upon entering this competition, they registered a win against Malaysia Women in their first game. This was followed by a loss against Bangladesh Women in their last outing. With a win and a loss, the team is placed 2nd in the group B standings. They have to win the next game in order to stay in the competition.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 99%

Thailand Women chance of winning - 1%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka have a decent squad but the team particularly shines in their batting department. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka managed to do well with the bat in their last series against West Indies. They posted 14, 44 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in those games. Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu open for the team. Coming into this competition, they scored 32 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in two games. However, the batters look in fantastic form and will be looking to avoid unlucky dismissals in the next game. Gunaratne lost her wicket at 1 whereas Athapaththu went on to post an unbeaten 119 runs in the last game. Looking at their forms, the team is very likely to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Thailand Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 10.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.25 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium generally offers even pace and bounce to the batters. There will be minimal seam movement for the new ball bowlers, as the batters will fancy their chances to score brisk runs in the powerplay. However, the spinners will likely get substantial turn off the deck, making the batters' lives tough in the middle overs. Having said that, the bowlers should be accurate with respect to their line and length as anything loose will be dispatched into the stands. Given it's an afternoon game, the track might get slower with time. So, the toss-winner might opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Kawya Kavindi Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Sashini Gimhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a strong squad. They won their last game against Malaysia Women. They scored 184 runs in the last game and also bowled out Malaysia at 40 runs.

Thailand Women Player List

Winifred Duraisingam (capt), Aina Najwa (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (wk), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Amalin Sorfina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Aishah, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika Manivannan.

Predicted Playing XI

Ainna Hamizah Hashim All-rounder Winifred Duraisingam (c) All-rounder Mahirah Izzati Ismail All-rounder Wan Julia Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter All-rounder Aisya Eleesa Bowler Jamahidaya Intan Batter Aina Najwa Batter Dhanusri Muhunan Batter Suabika Manivannan Bowler Amalin Sofina Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women will face a huge challenge against the strongest teams of Asia. They are coming from a loss here. The team needs to perform better with the bat.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head

SL-W and BAN-W have clashed four times in the format. Sri Lanka Women leads the tally by 3-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Thailand Women - 1

Sri Lanka Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women clashed against Malaysia Women in their previous game of the tournament. Sri Lanka Women went in to bat first and scored 184/4 in the game. It was a fantastic batting display from the Lankans. Chamari Athapaththu thrashed the bowlers to secure an unbeaten 119 runs in the game. Anushka Sanjeewani also added 31 runs. It was a huge total. Malaysia Women were overwhelmed and kept losing wickets in the game. Only one batter scored a two digit score while the others dismissed out very early in the game. Malaysia Women posted 40 runs, losing all their wickets. Sri Lanka Women won the game by 144 runs.

Thailand Women clashed against Bangladesh Women in the last game. Batting first, Thailand women scored 96/9 in the game. It was a poor batting outing for the team. Nattaya Boochatham scored 40 runs and was the top scorer from the side. Chasing the target, Bangladesh women scored 100/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Phannita Maya and Thipatcha Putthawong picked a wicket each.

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Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu leads her side with the bat. She has scored 131 runs in 2 games. She struck an unbeaten 119 runs in the last game. She will come in confident in the next game too.

Nattaya Boochatham to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter

Nattaya Boochatham is the team’s best batter. She has scored 58 runs in 2 games at an average of 29.00. She scored 40 runs in the last game against Bangladesh Women.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is the team’s prominent bowler. She has picked 3 wickets in 2 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.33 in the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game against Malaysia Women.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler

Thipatcha Putthawong is the team’s best bowler. She has picked 2 wickets in 2 games so far. She took 2 wickets in her last game against Bangladesh women. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.