UAE (UAE Women) vs NEP (Nepal Women) Match Prediction NEP 25 % Chance of Winning UAE 75 % Bet Now! Nepal Women and UAE Women will clash in the 1st game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 19. The game will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Chances of Winning

Women’s Asia Cup 2024 will have eight teams competing for the title with two groups having four teams each. The top two teams from each group will play the semi-final followed by the summit clash on 28 July.

UAE Women was a part of ICCWomen’s T20 World Cup Qualifier. The team reached the semi finals but were knocked out by Sri Lanka Women. The team has won two out of their last five outings in the format. This is an opportunity for them to redeem themselves in World Cricket. The team will be confident against Nepal Women in the first game of the competition.

Nepal Women are yet to face top teams in the international cricket circuit. They were a part of Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup held in February 2024 but were knocked out in the semi finals. Nepal Women has a decent squad and will be looking to do well between the best Asian teams in the competition.

Nepal Women chance of winning - 25%

UAE Women chance of winning - 75%

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UAE Women vs Nepal Women Betting Tips

UAE Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

UAE Women features a very strong batting order. They had a little success in their recent exploits in the T20s. The team features Esha Oza and Theertha Satish in their opening order. Oza and Satish average at 30.95 & 28.78 respectively in their T20I careers. The pair was fantastic in the World Cup Qualifier and scored 104, 44 & 1 run before their 1st dismissal in their last three outings. The duo established strong opening partnerships in those games and will be looking to do the same in the next game against Nepal Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds NEP-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 10.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UAE-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: UAE Women 1.48 Bet on Parimatch

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high water table of Ibbankatuwa Lake and the humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. The captain who wins the toss might opt to bowl first and assess the conditions.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Nepal Women Player List

Indu Barma (C), Kajol Shrestha, Rubina Chettri, Sabnam Rai, Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Dolly Bhatta, Kritika Marasini, Samjhana Khadka

Predicted Playing XI

Dolly Bhatta Batter Kabita Kunwar All-rounder Kajal Shrestha Wicket-keeper Apsari Begam Batter Sita Rana Magar All-rounder Indu Barma (c) All-rounder Rubina Chhetry All-rounder Bindu Rawal Batter Sangita Rai Bowler Roma Thapa Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal Women have won four out of their last five outings. They will be confident coming into the next game.

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Rohit Oza (C), Kavisha Kumari, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Emily Thomas, Heena Harish Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Khushi Mohan Sharma, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Oza (C) All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Khushi Sharma All-rounder Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Heena Hotchandani All-rounder Rinitha Rajith Batter Samaira Dharnidharka All-rounder Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Lavanya Keny Bowler Emily Thomas Batter Indhuja Nandakumar Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

UAE Women have a decent squad. Their batters are the strength of the team. The team will be coming in confident with good form.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Head-to-Head

Nepal Women and UAE Women have met four times in the format. Nepal Women have won twice whereas UAE Women have won a single game.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

UAE Women - 1

Nepal Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 1

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Betting Odds

Nepal Women went against Malaysia Women in the last group game. It was a poor batting outing for Nepal Women who scored only 115/6 in the game. Indu Barma scored 29 runs while Dolly Bhatta scored 25 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Malaysia women managed to surpass the target and won the game by 4 wickets. Kabita Joshi and Sita Rana Magar picked 2 wickets each in the game. The team will be excited for their campaign in the Asia Cup 2024.

The UAE Women faced Sri Lanka Women in the last game. Sri Lanka women were a massive challenge. SL-W scored 149/6 batting first in the game. Vaishnave Mahesh and Esha Oza picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, UAE Women had a pleasant start. However, their batting order collapsed soon after. They settled for 134/7, losing the game by 15 runs. Esha Oza scored 66 runs in the game. Khushi Sharma also added 22 runs in the game. UAE-W will be confident with their batting order in the next game.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Best Batters

Sita Rana Magar to be Nepal Women’s Best Batter

Sita Rana Magar is an experienced batter in the ranks of Nepal Women. She has played over 50 WT20Is in her career and averages at 21.57 in the format. She is in terrific form and is coming from playing a domestic league.

Esha Oza to be UAE Women’s Best Batter

Esha Oza has been very good with the bat. She has scored over 2000 runs in her 77 T20I career innings. She averages at 30.95 in the format. She scored 66*, 29 & 66 runs in her last three T20I outings.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Best Bowlers

Kabita Joshi to be Nepal Women’s Best Bowler

Kabita Joshi is the top bowler from Nepal Women. She took 2 wickets in her last T20I game against Malaysian Women. She will be expected to bowl well in the first game of the Women’s Asia Cup.

Samaira Dharnidharka to be UAE Women’s Best Bowler

Samaira Dharnidharka is the team’s best bowler. She has picked 4 wickets in her last clash against Nepal Women. She will go in as the team's best bowling pick.