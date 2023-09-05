AFG (Afghanistan) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction AFG 34 % Chance of Winning SRI 66 % Bet Now! In the 6th match of the Asia Cup 2023, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will collide in a 50 over contest. The game will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on September 5 and will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

It has not been the best start for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023. After coming from a series defeat against Pakistan, Afghanistan were not very confident in the first game of the Asia Cup. They faced Bangladesh in the first game but had to taste defeat in the fixture. With that, they are placed 3rd in the Group B standings with a net run rate of -1.780. Afghanistan will have to deliver a more promising performance in order to make the super four.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had a perfect start they could hope for in the competition. After qualifying for the upcoming World Cup, Sri Lanka entered the competition with high hopes and zeal. They delivered a clinical performance in the first game against Bangladesh and left no room for error in the game. After a win in that game, they top their group table with a net run rate of 0.951. The team looks well prepared for the competition and will be looking to retain their title this season.

Sri Lanka will be coming into this match with confidence after a big win in the last match. Afghanistan can crumble if they lose early wickets in a run-chase. Though they’ve improved a great deal over the years, we reckon Sri Lanka’s experienced bowling attack will have the edge in this contest. Based on the optics, Sri Lanka has more experienced players in the world cricket circuit. They engaged against Afghanistan in an ODI series in June 2023, which SL won by 2-1.

Afghanistan's chance of winning: 34%

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 66%

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Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka's main strength lies with their bowling attack. Matheesha Pathirana will be accompanied by Maheesh Theekshana in the pace attack whereas the other bowlers will be equally important in the fixture. The top order failed to score runs in the previous game. However, they will try to fix that in this game. Samarawickrama & Asalanka batted impressively in the previous game and will be thrilled to carry on the momentum in the upcoming game as well.

Afghanistan have faced a road block and will be low on confidence with hardly any success in the format lately. The team has a decent line-up of batters but suffers from inconsistency. Zadran played an impeccable knock in the previous game and will be relied upon to bring in the important runs. The bowling order was disappointing in the previous game, despite Rashid Khan in the squad. AFG will look to mend a few things to move up in the ongoing tournament.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The pitch at the venue is flat, offering favourable conditions for the batters. While spinners might find some assistance during the daytime, batting is expected to become even more comfortable when the floodlights come on. The captain winning the toss is likely to opt to field, given the conditions.

Weather Report

The skies will remain clear and sunny with a temperature of 36 degree Celsius during the day. Hence, opting to field first will be a wise decision upon winning the toss.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batsman Rahmat Shah All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-Keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Gulbadin Naib Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan had a terrible time in the previous fixture. Their bowlers conceded 334 runs in the previous game and their top order were dismissed very cheaply in the game.

Sri Lanka Players List

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Samara Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theeksana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesa Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper batter Dunith Wellalage Bowler Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka won their last fixture with a stellar display of skill from their bowlers who restricted BAN to 164.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Sri Lanka came out on top on three occasions.

Afghanistan Won: 1

Sri Lanka Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score higher before 1st dismissal

Sri Lanka has a superior batting order in comparison to Afghanistan. Their opening order revolves around Pathum Nissanka & Dimuth Karunaratne, excellent batters from their side. They met with Afghanistan earlier this year in a three match ODI series where the pair posted 6, 82 & 84 runs before their first dismissal. Whereas AFG scored 25, 11 & 13 runs in those same games. In their first game of the Asia Cup 2023, SL scored 13 runs whereas AFG settled for 1 run before they lost their first wicket. Moreover, the aggressive bowling of SL will certainly help and back this betting tip from the upcoming fixture.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran averages 56.50 in his ODI career, involving four centuries and as many fifties. He has a great track record against SL where he scored 452 runs in 6 innings against them at an average of 75.33. In the first game of the ongoing competition, he hammered 75 runs off 74 balls against Bangladesh. He will be an important figure in AFG’s batting line-up.

Charith Asalanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka displayed his expertise with the bat in his previous outing as he secured an unbeaten 62 against Bangladesh. His terrific form is backed by his stunning career statistics. He averages 42.77 in his ODI career and scored 91 runs the last time he met with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

As Rashid Khan is failing to perform in the format, Mujeeb Ur Rehman has compensated pretty well in the bowling order. He picked 5 wickets in the previous ODI series that took place against Pakistan. In the previous game vs BAN, he picked a wicket and leaked 62 runs in 8 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

The young pacer from Sri Lanka has undergone a lot of training to evolve into a fearful bowler across the globe. In the first game of the Asia Cup, Pathirana picked 4 wickets for 32 runs at an economy rate of 4.17.