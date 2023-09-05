AFG (Afghanistan) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction
AFG
34%
Chance of Winning
SRI
66%
Odi
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts
- Sri Lanka leads the tally by 3-1 in the last five fixtures against Afghanistan.
- Sri Lanka are at the top of the group table whereas Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the same.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
It has not been the best start for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023. After coming from a series defeat against Pakistan, Afghanistan were not very confident in the first game of the Asia Cup. They faced Bangladesh in the first game but had to taste defeat in the fixture. With that, they are placed 3rd in the Group B standings with a net run rate of -1.780. Afghanistan will have to deliver a more promising performance in order to make the super four.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had a perfect start they could hope for in the competition. After qualifying for the upcoming World Cup, Sri Lanka entered the competition with high hopes and zeal. They delivered a clinical performance in the first game against Bangladesh and left no room for error in the game. After a win in that game, they top their group table with a net run rate of 0.951. The team looks well prepared for the competition and will be looking to retain their title this season.
Sri Lanka will be coming into this match with confidence after a big win in the last match. Afghanistan can crumble if they lose early wickets in a run-chase. Though they’ve improved a great deal over the years, we reckon Sri Lanka’s experienced bowling attack will have the edge in this contest. Based on the optics, Sri Lanka has more experienced players in the world cricket circuit. They engaged against Afghanistan in an ODI series in June 2023, which SL won by 2-1.
- Afghanistan's chance of winning: 34%
- Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 66%
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips
Sri Lanka's main strength lies with their bowling attack. Matheesha Pathirana will be accompanied by Maheesh Theekshana in the pace attack whereas the other bowlers will be equally important in the fixture. The top order failed to score runs in the previous game. However, they will try to fix that in this game. Samarawickrama & Asalanka batted impressively in the previous game and will be thrilled to carry on the momentum in the upcoming game as well.
Afghanistan have faced a road block and will be low on confidence with hardly any success in the format lately. The team has a decent line-up of batters but suffers from inconsistency. Zadran played an impeccable knock in the previous game and will be relied upon to bring in the important runs. The bowling order was disappointing in the previous game, despite Rashid Khan in the squad. AFG will look to mend a few things to move up in the ongoing tournament.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction
The pitch at the venue is flat, offering favourable conditions for the batters. While spinners might find some assistance during the daytime, batting is expected to become even more comfortable when the floodlights come on. The captain winning the toss is likely to opt to field, given the conditions.
Weather Report
The skies will remain clear and sunny with a temperature of 36 degree Celsius during the day. Hence, opting to field first will be a wise decision upon winning the toss.
Afghanistan Player List
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batsman
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
|
Batsman
|
Rahmat Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Batsman
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Karim Janat
|
All-rounder
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Recent Form
Afghanistan had a terrible time in the previous fixture. Their bowlers conceded 334 runs in the previous game and their top order were dismissed very cheaply in the game.
Sri Lanka Players List
Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Samara Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theeksana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesa Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Dimuth Karunaratne
|
Batter
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Dunith Wellalage
|
Bowler
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Kasun Rajitha
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka won their last fixture with a stellar display of skill from their bowlers who restricted BAN to 164.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Sri Lanka came out on top on three occasions.
- Afghanistan Won: 1
- Sri Lanka Won: 3
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to score higher before 1st dismissal
Sri Lanka has a superior batting order in comparison to Afghanistan. Their opening order revolves around Pathum Nissanka & Dimuth Karunaratne, excellent batters from their side. They met with Afghanistan earlier this year in a three match ODI series where the pair posted 6, 82 & 84 runs before their first dismissal. Whereas AFG scored 25, 11 & 13 runs in those same games. In their first game of the Asia Cup 2023, SL scored 13 runs whereas AFG settled for 1 run before they lost their first wicket. Moreover, the aggressive bowling of SL will certainly help and back this betting tip from the upcoming fixture.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Top Batters
Ibrahim Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran averages 56.50 in his ODI career, involving four centuries and as many fifties. He has a great track record against SL where he scored 452 runs in 6 innings against them at an average of 75.33. In the first game of the ongoing competition, he hammered 75 runs off 74 balls against Bangladesh. He will be an important figure in AFG’s batting line-up.
Charith Asalanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka displayed his expertise with the bat in his previous outing as he secured an unbeaten 62 against Bangladesh. His terrific form is backed by his stunning career statistics. He averages 42.77 in his ODI career and scored 91 runs the last time he met with Afghanistan.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be the top bowler for Afghanistan
As Rashid Khan is failing to perform in the format, Mujeeb Ur Rehman has compensated pretty well in the bowling order. He picked 5 wickets in the previous ODI series that took place against Pakistan. In the previous game vs BAN, he picked a wicket and leaked 62 runs in 8 overs.
Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka
The young pacer from Sri Lanka has undergone a lot of training to evolve into a fearful bowler across the globe. In the first game of the Asia Cup, Pathirana picked 4 wickets for 32 runs at an economy rate of 4.17.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is a stronger team out of the two. They are placed 8th in the ICC ODI rankings. They are the reigning champions of the trophy. Coming into this tournament, Sri Lanka went against Bangladesh and delivered an impressive performance to win the game comfortably. Bangladesh went in to bat first and could only score 164 as their batters crumbled for mere scores, except for Najimul Hossain Shanto. Matheesha Pathirana picked four scalps in the game for SL. Chasing the target, SL stumbled in th beginning but the middle order batters took charge and won the game by 5 wickets, courtesy of Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) & Charith Asalanka (62*).
Whereas Afghanistan had a disappointing beginning as they lost their first game by 89 runs against Bangladesh. Their bowlers leaked too many runs in the game that made the chase a gigantic task. BAN scored 334 runs in their innings. Although it was a valiant effort by Ibrahim Zadran (75) & Hashmatullah Shahidi (51) but could only put up 245 runs until they bundled out in the 45th over. They have a lot of work ahead of them and will have to play better if they want to have a chance at qualifying further in the competition.
Having placed higher in the ICC rankings, Sri Lanka will enter this competition confident after registering a fantastic victory in their previous encounter against Bangladesh. They currently top their group and have a very fierce line-up of players in the team. They have relentless quality pacers in the team that happens to be Afghanistan’s kryptonite. In the last five ODI clashes between the sides, Sri Lanka leads the tally by 3-1.
- Afghanistan to win the match @ 2.54 (Parimatch)
- Sri Lanka to win the match @ 1.51 (Parimatch)