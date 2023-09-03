Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction BANG 57 % Chance of Winning AFG 43 % Bet Now! Match 4 of the 2023 Asia Cup will witness Bangladesh and Afghanistan taking on each other. This highly-anticipated Group B encounter is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, September 03, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Bangladesh is facing a critical situation in this match, having previously suffered a defeat against Bangladesh. Another loss here would result in their elimination from the tournament. Shakib al Hasan and his team are determined to bounce back from their disappointing performance in the last game, where they experienced a significant batting collapse and ultimately lost to Bangladesh by 5 wickets. This match is truly a make-or-break moment for the team. In addition to their recent struggles against Bangladesh, Bangladesh also faced defeat in a home series against Afghanistan. As a result, the Bangladeshi skipper is looking to their experienced players to step up and confront this challenge head-on. The absence of Litton Das due to injury is a major setback for the team. They will heavily rely on Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan to deliver a strong performance in this crucial game. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who played exceptionally well in the last match, needs to continue scoring in the middle order alongside Towhid Hridoy and Shakib. The team's batting lineup, which includes Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahedi Hasan, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, is formidable, and they aim to score runs quickly. In the previous game, the bowling attack showed promise by defending a low total. For this match, the team expects Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam to provide a strong start with the new ball. Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib, as the most experienced bowlers in the squad, are vital to the team's success and must perform well. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan will play crucial supporting roles and need to contribute effectively for Bangladesh to secure a victory.

Afghanistan enters this match with the recent setback of a significant series loss to Pakistan. They are eager to put that behind them and secure a spot in the next round with a victory here. Hashmatullah Shahidi's team faced a 0-3 defeat against Pakistan, and the Afghan skipper is keen on helping his players move past that disappointing series. Their recent triumph over Bangladesh in Bangladesh has given them a substantial confidence boost, and they aim to capitalise on that in this crucial encounter. Their opponents are likely to feel the pressure in this game, and Shahidi sees this as an excellent opportunity to secure a place in the next round. The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran has performed admirably this year, and they will be relied upon to provide a strong start. The middle order boasts considerable experience, and the team expects contributions from Rahmat Shah, Shahidi, and Najibullah Zadran. The presence of big hitters like Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Gulbadin Naib strengthens their batting lineup and makes it formidable. To gain the upper hand, Afghanistan will require early wickets from their bowlers, particularly Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi, given Bangladesh's unsettled opening pair. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are eager to exploit the conditions and create opportunities for the team. Additionally, Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah provide valuable bowling options for Afghanistan.

Bangladesh's chance of winning: 57%

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 43%

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Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 432 runs in 12 innings against Afghanistan in ODIs. The wicket-keeper batsman boasts an average of 36.00 against them in the format. Rahim is having a phenomenal year thus far, scoring 459 runs in 11 innings at an average of 51.00. All that said, Rahim is expected to surpass the 24.5 run mark against Afghanistan in the game.

Ibrahim Zadran, the 21-year-old Afghani opener has 829 runs in ODI cricket in a mere 17 matches at an average of 55.26, which is simply outstanding. Additionally, the youngster averages 53.66 against Bangladesh in the format. It is likely that Ibrahim Zadran will manage to score over 22.5 runs against Bangladesh in the game.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The pitch is expected to be challenging, as witnessed in previous matches. The team batting first will likely be content with a score of around 280 runs in this match. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium features spacious boundaries, but the outfield is fast, allowing batsmen to accumulate runs. Fast bowlers may not find much assistance from the pitch and will need to put in extra effort for any potential rewards. The surface is favorable for spin bowling, with spinners consistently troubling batsmen due to sharp turn and grip on the ball. In the last game, the wicket proved to be demanding for batting and slowed down as the match progressed. Chasing a target on such a surface can be challenging. Both teams are likely to consider this factor, and the team winning the toss should have no hesitation in opting to bat first in this encounter.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 85% humidity, 90% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. Overcast skies are expected above Pallekele, with forecasts indicating the possibility of rain during the match.

Bangladesh Players List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Towhid Hridoy Batsman Mohammad Naim Batsman Najmul Hasan Shanto All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (WK) Wicket Keeper Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Tanzid Hasan Batsman Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh arrive here with a humiliating 5 wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. They arrive here after suffering a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of Afghanistan. They sit 7th in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings at the moment but are going through a poor run of form.

Afghanistan Players List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batsman Rashid Khan All-rounder Mujib ur Rahman Bowler Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Wicket Keeper Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Rahmat Shah All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Najibullah Zadran Batsman Noor Ahmed Bowler Gulbadin Naib All-rounder

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan will play their first game of the 2023 Asia Cup. They arrive here on a negative note, losing to Pakistan by 3-0 in the ODI series.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan clashed in 14 ODI matches. Bangladesh holds a record of 8-6 against Afghanistan. In their last five head-to-head matches, Afghanistan won three matches, while Bangladesh won two.

Total Matches Played: 14 matches

Bangladesh Won: 8 matches

Afghanistan Won: 6 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Bangladesh to score under 24.5 runs before their first dismissal

Bangladesh’s opening duo of Tanzid Hasan & Mohammad Naim scored only 4 runs in their last game. In their last five ODIs, Bangladesh posted the scores of 18, 30, 15, 2 & 4 runs before losing their first dismissal. In each of these five games, barring one, Bangladesh failed to surpass our target of 24.5 runs before suffering their first dismissal. The last time these two sides played, Bangladesh scored only 2 runs against Afghanistan before losing their first wicket. Therefore, we predict Bangladesh to suffer their first dismissal before surpassing the 24.5 run mark against Afghanistan in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy was his side’s 2nd highest run-scorer in the last game against Sri Lanka. Coming into the tournament, the 22-year-old hammered 89 runs and emerged as Bangladesh’s top-scorer in the ODI series against Afghanistan. The youngster averages a whooping 44.75 in ODIs this year. Hridoy is arriving here after playing some fantastic knocks in the 2023 LPL, where he scored 155 runs in 6 outings. Therefore, we anticipate him to be the top batter for Bangladesh in the game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

In the recent ODI series vs Pakistan, Gurbaz was Afghanistan’s top run-getter, scoring 174 runs in three games at an average of 58.00. He even scored a century in one of the games and looks in top-form. We have backed Gurbaz to emerge as Afghanistan's premier batter against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

The veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan was his side’s best bowler in the last game, picking up two wickets and conceding 29 runs in his quota of 10 overs. He is better than any regular bowler and has 307 wickets in 230 ODI innings. Against Afghanistan, Shakib has 27 wickets in 13 games and hence it would be fair for us to think that he will emerge as Bangladesh’s best bowler in the next game.

Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s first global superstar has almost 170 wickets in ODIs in a mere 92 games. The leg spinner boasts an average of 19.00 in the format. What is more fascinating is that the 26-year-old has the most wickets against Bangladesh(19), amongst all the other teams, barring Ireland and Zimbabwe. This makes us believe that Rashid Khan will turn out to be his side’s best bowler in the game.