Bangladesh vs India Match Prediction IND 88 % Chance of Winning BANG 12 % Bet Now! Match 12 of the 2023 Asia Cup will witness the tussle between Bangladesh and India. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Bangladesh vs India Chances of Winning

Rohit Sharma's team has secured their spot in the final following a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka in their recent match. The team has demonstrated a clinical approach in their last three matches, rebounding from their initial stumble against Pakistan. The top-order batsmen have been consistently contributing runs, and the bowlers are currently in fine form. Sharma is keen on securing a convincing win in this game to establish momentum for the upcoming final. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been in exceptional form, providing strong starts in the team's previous three games. The team is counting on them to deliver another impressive performance in this match. The middle order is robust, and they have high expectations from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan in terms of scoring runs. Furthermore, the inclusion of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel adds depth and strength to the batting lineup. The Indian team has displayed strong bowling performances in their last two matches, and they anticipate another stellar showing from pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, particularly with the new ball. Kuldeep Yadav has been in phenomenal form, claiming 9 wickets in the last two games, and he aims to trouble the Bangladeshi batsman during the middle overs. Pandya, Jadeja, and Axar Patel round out a formidable bowling attack for India.

Shakib al Hasan and his team have endured a challenging tournament, falling short of expectations with the exception of their victory over Afghanistan in the group stage. Their recent defeat to Sri Lanka by 21 runs sealed their fate, as they are now unable to advance to the next round. Shakib is eager to conclude the tournament on a positive note, recognizing that a victory against India would provide a significant boost in confidence ahead of the World Cup. In terms of batting, the team is relying on strong performances from Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the top of the order, as both players have shown their ability to score runs. However, the middle order has been inconsistent, and the team is looking for solid contributions from Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Towhid Hridoy. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib are known for their hitting prowess and are expected to provide quick runs in the lower middle order. The bowling unit faces a formidable challenge against the Indian team. To trouble India's in-form top order, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will need to deliver effective spells at the beginning of the innings. Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are likely to find the conditions favourable and will be tasked with slowing down India's scoring rate. Additionally, the team will be counting on strong performances from Nasum Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud to support the bowling effort.

Bangladesh's chance of winning: 12%

India’s chance of winning: 88%

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Bangladesh vs India Betting Tips

Mushfiqur Rahim, the veteran Bangladeshi batter has accumulated 131 runs in four matches in the ongoing tournament. He has scored a half century in four innings. Rahim has years of experience on his shoulder and averages a decent 31.66 against India in ODIs. All that said, Rahim is expected to amass the 26.5 run mark against India in the game.

Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form in the current competition, scoring 154 runs in four games at 51.33. He has smashed two fifties already and posted the scores of 10, 67, 58 & 19 runs respectively. We believe Gill to continue his good run of form and score over 28.5 runs against Bangladesh in the game.

Bangladesh vs India Toss Prediction

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is a spacious ground known for its favourable batting conditions and a lightning-quick outfield. Batsmen often find it conducive to play their shots freely on this pitch, making it a favourable surface for batting. Historically, fast bowlers have encountered challenges on this venue, while spinners tend to thrive due to the sharp turn the ball can generate on this surface.

In terms of the team strategy, most teams have enjoyed success when opting to bat first on this ground. It is generally advantageous to bat early in the game, and the spinners become more effective during the second innings when the pitch tends to slow down. Out of the 155 matches held at this venue, the team batting first has emerged victorious in 84 instances, compared to 61 victories for the team batting second. The average first innings score recorded here is approximately 232 runs. Consequently, winning the toss and choosing to bat first would likely be the preferred choice for the team.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 78% humidity, 60% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. Weather forecasts indicate the possibility of rain in Colombo on Friday.

Bangladesh Players List

Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed , Anamul Haque.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Naim Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Litton Das Batsman Shamim Hossain All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket Keeper Towhid Hridoy Batsman Nasum Ahmed Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh have lost both their Super 4 encounters of the 2023 Asia Cup tournament against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya © All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler

India Recent Form

India had an exciting outing in their last game as the team defended a total of only 213 runs against Sri Lanka. They bowled out the opposition for 172 runs, resulting in a 41 run win.

Bangladesh vs India Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and India clashed in 39 ODI matches and India holds a record of 31-7 against Bangladesh. Three of the last five meetings between the two sides have ended in India’s favour.

Matches Played: 39 matches

Bangladesh won: 31 matches

India won: 7 matches

No Result/ Tied: 1 match

Bangladesh vs India Betting Odds

India to score over 39.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

The Indian team benefits from the opening partnership of their captain, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill. Both of these batsmen have been in outstanding form during the current campaign. Sharma boasts an impressive average of 64.66, while Gill's average stands at 51.33 in the ongoing tournament. In the current competition, Team India achieved the following scores: 15, 147, 121, and 80 runs, respectively, before encountering their first loss. They have managed to consistently exceed the 39.5 run mark in terms of opening partnerships in three consecutive games before losing their first wicket. Therefore, it is reasonable to anticipate that Team India is likely to score more than 39.5 runs before their first dismissal in the upcoming matches.

Bangladesh vs India Top Batters

KL Rahul be the top batter for India

KL Rahul silenced his critics with a remarkable unbeaten 111-run performance against Pakistan. In the subsequent match, he added 39 runs to his tally against Sri Lanka, solidifying his status as a prominent batting talent for India in the game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been phenomenal with the bat in the current campaign, scoring 193 runs in only two games. His scores in the 2023 Asia Cup read 89 & 104 runs and Shanto has emerged as Bangladesh’s best batter in one of the matches. Shanto’s current run of form suggests that he is going to be Bangladesh’s best batter in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs India Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be the top bowler for India

Kuldeep Yadav is set to be India's primary choice in the bowling lineup. He has consistently demonstrated his skills on the international cricket stage. In the recent match against Sri Lanka, he showcased his prowess by taking four wickets. Prior to that, Yadav had a remarkable performance against Pakistan, securing five crucial wickets. As such, he is expected to play a significant role as a key bowling figure for the team. He has been India’s best bowler in back-to-back matches and therefore we predict Kuldeep Yadav to be the top bowler for India in the game.

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed has picked up nine wickets in four matches at an average of 19.11. He has been the stand out performer with the ball in the tournament for Bangladesh. He picked up three wickets for 62 runs against Sri Lanka in the last game. We believe Taskin to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for Bangladesh against India.