India vs Nepal Match Prediction IND 98 % Chance of Winning NEP 2 % Bet Now! India and Nepal will collide in the next game of the Asia Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and will commence from 3:00 PM IST on September 4, 2023.

India vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Nepal has risen to the 15th rank in the ICC ODI ranking and made it to the Asia Cup. They have had a lot of practice playing in the CWC League 2. Although, it would be different competing in a pool of cricket giants. With high hopes, they entered the competition and faced Pakistan in their first game. However, a humiliating defeat put them 3rd in their pool, making it extremely hard for them to qualify in the super four. They have no point and possess a net run rate of -4.760.

On the other hand, India had a shaky start in the first game of the Asia Cup 2023. However, their first game against Pakistan yielded no result as rain played spoilsport for the event. They earned a point and are currently second in their group table. They will be thrilled to step into the next game to earn a few points and with that, confidence.

The sides have never played against each other in the format. However, India will enter as a dominant team out of the two. They are positioned in the top 3 of the ICC rankings and pack world class players in the squad. Given the fact that Nepal is an emerging cricket entity in the world, it would be next to impossible for them to win their next game against India for obvious reasons.

India's chance of winning: 98%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 2%

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India vs Nepal Betting Tips

India’s top batting order were dismissed cheaply in the game, however, their middle order withstood the fierce bowling attack. This is not a testament to their skill and will seek an opportunity to perform better after learning from their mistakes. Kohli and Gill will safeguard the top order. Whereas Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan make a stable middle order. Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack whereas Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will mix it up with their spin bowling.

Nepal’s Sompal Kami was the most successful bowler in the previous game as he picked two wickets in the game while Lalit Rajbanshi was the most economical bowler from the side. Sompal Kami scored the highest in the team, 28, as Nepal were restricted to 104 runs in the game.

India vs Nepal Toss Prediction

The Pallekele Cricket Stadium has an excellent batting surface that is well-known for its batter-friendly characteristics. Because this surface does not provide much aid to quick bowlers, it provides a lovely canvas for stroke-making and enjoyable batting experiences. Hence, batting first at the venue should be the pick upon winning the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature should be around 26 degree Celsius on the match day with a very high possibility of rain.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma (c) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-Keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Shreyas Iyer Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Recent Form

India’s top order needs to recuperate as they were dismissed out for mere individual scores in the game.

Nepal Players List

Dev Khanal, Kishore Mahato, Surya Tamang, Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Arjun Saud

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aasif Sheikh Wicket Keeper Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Rohit Paudel (c) Batsman Sompal Kami All-rounder Aarif Sheikh Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Karan KC All-rounder Gulshan Jha Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Kushal Malla Batter

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal has a fragile batting order and bundled out for 104 runs in the game. Whilst their bowling order needs to do better.

India vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never played a game against each other in the ODI format.

India vs Nepal Betting Odds

Nepal to score under 14.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @ Parimatch)

Nepal will have a tough time batting against India in the upcoming game. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened their innings in the first game of the tournament and scored 10 runs before Bhurtel (8) lost his wicket. Not too many balls later, Aasif Sheikh (5) also lost his wicket. India’s bowlers are well capable of picking quick wickets.

India vs Nepal Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be the top batter for India

The former skipper had a disappointing game against Pakistan but is one of the best batters of his generation and he will be looking forward to taking on the Nepal bowlers on this pitch. Virat Kohli averages 57.08 in his ODI career and hammered 46 centuries and 65 fifties. Kohli averages 45.15 in Sri Lanka and will use his experience to play a clinical knock in the upcoming game.

Aarif Sheikh to be the top batter for Nepal

Aarif Sheikh averages 25.11 in his ODI career with 900 plus runs in the format. He got dismissed at 26 in the last game, the second highest score in his squad.

India vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be the top bowler for India

Kuldeep Yadav will be India’s top pick in the bowling order. He has proven himself time and again in international cricket and will not feature in the Asia Cup squad. He picked 7 wickets in 3 ODIs against West Indies before coming into this tournament. Post that, he picked 6 wickets in the T20I series as well against WI. Moreover, Nepal batters displayed their affinity to spin bowling as Shadab Khan (PAK) picked the most, 4, Nepal wickets in the game.

Sompal Kami to be the top bowler for Nepal

Sompal Kami, the opening bowler conceded 85 runs in his last game but proved to be the most successful bowler from his side with two picks, including that of Babar Azam’s. He will be expected to bowl well from the team.