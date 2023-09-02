India vs Pakistan Match Prediction PAK 33 % Chance of Winning IND 67 % Bet Now! The legendary cricket rivalry will be witnessed on September 2 when India and Pakistan will clash in a 50 over match of the Asia Cup 2023. The game will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Pakistan's ascent in world cricket has been remarkable, with their recent claim to the top position in the ICC Men's ODI ranking signifying their prowess. This accolade comes as they overtook Australia, who now hold the second position, while India comfortably sits in third place. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, every match holds significance, and the encounter between India and Pakistan is no exception. Despite the outcome, both teams are all but assured of progressing to the tournament's next stage.

Prior to entering the Asia Cup, Pakistan displayed their strength by sweeping Afghanistan in a 3-0 series victory. Imam ul Haq's performance in the ODI format has been stellar, boasting an average of 51.50 over 62 matches, accompanied by 9 centuries and 18 fifties. While his record against India isn't exceptional, he arrives in good form. The pivotal wicket of Babar Azam, a consistent run-scorer in recent games, remains a priority for any opposition. Pakistan's bowling lineup is formidable, featuring the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, arguably the best bowling attack globally.

Meanwhile, India enters the contest with a 2-1 series win against West Indies. Unfortunately, KL Rahul, their first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, is unavailable, pressuring India to rethink its top order or position Ishan Kishan unconventionally. With the stalwarts Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer, India's batting order remains formidable, boasting nearly 50 averages. Their pace attack includes Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah, while Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav form their spin artillery.

In recent years, India has held the upper hand against Pakistan in ODIs, securing victory in four of their last five encounters. Despite the favourable team composition, India's success isn't guaranteed. The clash promises an exciting showdown between two cricketing giants, where Pakistan's recent surge meets India's historic dominance.

India's chance of winning: 67%

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 33%

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India vs Pakistan Betting Tips

India has usually done well against Pakistan in recent one-day matches. They have won four out of the last five times they played against them. But now, Pakistan has gotten better and won't be an easy team to defeat. Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, is playing excellently, and they also have a strong group of bowlers. This makes them a tough opponent for India.

The Indian team looks strong when you look at their players on paper. However, they have a problem because their team hasn't been stable. Many players were injured, and they haven't played one-day matches for a long time. This might make them a bit rusty, and they could find it hard to play against Pakistan's strong fast bowlers.

On the other hand, Pakistan has been in Sri Lanka practising and playing matches for the last couple of weeks. This has helped them build up a good record of winning. So, even though India has done well in the past, Pakistan's recent improvement and their momentum could make this upcoming match very interesting.

India vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

Rain is expected in Pallekele on Saturday. The team winning the toss is likely to bat second because if the match is shortened due to rain, the chasing side will have a better shot at the DLS target.

Weather Report

The pitch at Pallekele is a good surface to bat on but is usually slow. New batters will find it difficult to start attacking from the get-go. The pitch will help the spinners get some turn, and the slow bounce here will trouble the batters. Rain might interrupt the play. The weather will be cloudy and humid, with a couple of heavy showers.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma (c) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-Keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Shreyas Iyer Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Recent Form

India did a lot of experimenting in their last series against the West Indies. They also had a thorough practice in the 20 over format that helped the players to bring in their explosive energy. They will go into this competition confident despite a few injury scares.

Pakistan Players List

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Keeper Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Babar Azam (c) Batsman Agha Salman All-rounder Fakhar Zaman Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed Batsman Shadab Khan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Recent Form

Pakistan performed excellent in the batting and the bowling order in the previous match. They secured a high total and also delivered a clinical bowling performance. However, it would not be the same against India and they will have to put in more effort in order to register a win.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, India managed to win four games where Pakistan could only win a single fixture.

India Won: 4

Pakistan Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

India vs Pakistan Betting Odds

India to score over 33.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.74 @ Parimatch)

India’s strength lies with their batting. They have numerous options in their batting order. In the past series against West Indies, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill opened the innings and posted the scores of 18, 90 and 143 runs before losing their first wicket. Rohit Sharma will open in the match and averages at 28.69 in ODIs. Gill is most likely to accompany him in the opening line-up and averages 62.47 in the format.

India vs Pakistan Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be the top batter for India

Virat Kohli will be expected to bat fiercely in the upcoming game against Pakistan. He averages 57.32 in his ODI career with 12898 runs in 265 ODI innings. He wrapped up 46 centuries and 65 fifties. He averages 48.72 against Pakistan and scored 77 runs in his last meeting against them in 2019.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam is in incredible form. He scored 151 runs off 131 balls in his last outing against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. Azam Averages 59.47 in his ODI career. He averages 31.60 against India and scored 48 runs in his last outing against India in 2019.

India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be the top bowler for India

Kuldeep Yadav will be India’s top pick in the bowling order. He has proven himself time and again in international cricket and will not feature in the Asia Cup squad. He picked 7 wickets in 3 ODIs against West Indies before coming into this tournament. Post that, he picked 6 wickets in the T20I series as well against WI. The spinner has the ability to lure the batters into losing their wicket.

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

A talented renowned pacer, Shaheen Afridi has recovered well from his injury and is well rehearsed after he featured in the English domestic leagues. He picked 6 wickets in the ODI series against Afghanistan. He also played very efficiently in his last game against Nepal where he picked 2 wickets at an economy rate of 5.40.