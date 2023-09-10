India vs Pakistan Match Prediction PAK 45 % Chance of Winning IND 55 % Bet Now! India and Pakistan will be at it again after their last clash was left unfinished. They will collide in the third game of the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2023. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this fixture on September 10 from 3:00 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Pakistan and India paved their way to the Super Four smoothly after crushing Nepal in the Group games. Pakistan have shown strength with their batting and bowling in the ODI format of cricket and quickly rose to the top spot of the ICC rankings. They dominated the competition as soon as they entered the tournament and topped their group table. They met with Bangladesh in their first Super Four fixture and claimed an ecstatic victory in the fixture.

India claimed a series win against West Indies coming into this competition. They played their first game of the competition against Pakistan but inopportune moment for the Indian batsmen who bundled out at 266. The rain may have saved the day for India as both the teams earned a point from the game. However, they posted an easy win in their next game to earn a spot in the Super Four. They will look to put their gears up for this next outing.

Things can go in either’s favour considering the team strength of both the teams. India have a smashing line-up of batters and will be looking to atone for their last unfortunate innings against Pakistan. Whereas Pakistan has always prevailed in the bowling department. Pakistan have a good momentum in the competition and will have an upperhand in the game.

India's chance of winning: 55%

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 45%

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India vs Pakistan Betting Tips

In recent encounters, India has won four out of the last five matches against Pakistan. However, the tide might be turning as Pakistan has improved significantly. Led by captain Babar Azam, their strong bowling unit makes them a formidable opponent for India.

On the other hand, India appears strong on paper with talented players. Yet, their batting order inconsistency and injuries have affected their performance, evident in their first game against Pakistan, where rustiness was apparent due to a lack of recent one-day matches.

India vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

We have seen big scores in the tournament, and the side batting first has enjoyed the best batting conditions. The wicket gets slower as the game progresses, making run chases difficult. The side winning the toss shouldn't hesitate to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

Colombo has received heavy rains over the last week. Some areas have even been flooded. There have been talks about moving the Asia Cup matches from Colombo to Hambantota, but as things stand at the moment, there has been no change in the schedule. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 75 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are predicted late in the day. The probability of rain increases to beyond 95 percent at night.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma (c) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-Keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Shreyas Iyer Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Recent Form

India had a disappointing opening game in the competition where their batters did not score many runs. However, that changed in their next fixture. The bowlers need to work on their economy.

Pakistan Players List

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Keeper Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Babar Azam (c) Batsman Agha Salman All-rounder Fakhar Zaman Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed Batsman Shadab Khan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Recent Form

Pakistan has a stellar winning momentum in the competition. Their bowling order is outmatched in the tournament.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 133 times where India won 55 games where Pakistan won on 73 occasions

India Won: 55

Pakistan Won: 73

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

India vs Pakistan Betting Odds

India to score low before 1st dismissal

India’s strength lies with their batting. However, their opening order Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will face a major challenge in their next outing. Despite their superb opening partnership in the previous match, India will struggle in the initial overs against PAK when the ball will swing the most. In their last game earlier, Rohit Sharma lost his wicket to Afridi when the team’s score read 15.

India vs Pakistan Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be the top batter for India

Shubman Gill opens for India and has been in a fantastic form in the ODI format. He averages 63.03 in the format and is coming from a knock of an unbeaten 67 in his last outing against Nepal. He was dismissed out at 10 in his previous knock against PAK but will be confident this time as the stakes are higher.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam is in incredible form. He scored 151 runs off 131 balls in his first outing of the game. He lost his wicket at 17 in his last outing but holds incredible batting stature. Azam Averages 59.01 in his ODI career. He averages 31.60 against India and scored 48 runs in his last outing against India in 2019.

India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be the top bowler for India

Ravindra Jadeja might just do the job in his next outing against Pakistan. Jadeja will slow down their innings and might even bait them to commit mistakes and lose wickets. In his last game against Nepal, Jadeja picked 3 wickets in the fixture for 40 runs.

Haris Rauf to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Bowling at phenomenal speeds, Haris Rauf has topped the chart for the most wicket-takers in the competition. He has picked 9 wickets in 3 games at an economy of 4.65. He picked 3 wickets against India followed by his incredible spell of 4/19 in his last outing against Bangladesh.