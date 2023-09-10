India vs Pakistan Match Prediction
PAK
45%
Chance of Winning
IND
55%
Odi
R. Premadasa Stadium
Facts
- India leads the tally by 3-1 in their last five clashes against Pakistan in ODIs.
- Their last clash was cancelled mid-game due to rain.
India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
Pakistan and India paved their way to the Super Four smoothly after crushing Nepal in the Group games. Pakistan have shown strength with their batting and bowling in the ODI format of cricket and quickly rose to the top spot of the ICC rankings. They dominated the competition as soon as they entered the tournament and topped their group table. They met with Bangladesh in their first Super Four fixture and claimed an ecstatic victory in the fixture.
India claimed a series win against West Indies coming into this competition. They played their first game of the competition against Pakistan but inopportune moment for the Indian batsmen who bundled out at 266. The rain may have saved the day for India as both the teams earned a point from the game. However, they posted an easy win in their next game to earn a spot in the Super Four. They will look to put their gears up for this next outing.
Things can go in either’s favour considering the team strength of both the teams. India have a smashing line-up of batters and will be looking to atone for their last unfortunate innings against Pakistan. Whereas Pakistan has always prevailed in the bowling department. Pakistan have a good momentum in the competition and will have an upperhand in the game.
- India's chance of winning: 55%
- Pakistan’s chance of winning: 45%
India vs Pakistan Betting Tips
In recent encounters, India has won four out of the last five matches against Pakistan. However, the tide might be turning as Pakistan has improved significantly. Led by captain Babar Azam, their strong bowling unit makes them a formidable opponent for India.
On the other hand, India appears strong on paper with talented players. Yet, their batting order inconsistency and injuries have affected their performance, evident in their first game against Pakistan, where rustiness was apparent due to a lack of recent one-day matches.
India vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
We have seen big scores in the tournament, and the side batting first has enjoyed the best batting conditions. The wicket gets slower as the game progresses, making run chases difficult. The side winning the toss shouldn't hesitate to bat first in this game.
Weather Report
Colombo has received heavy rains over the last week. Some areas have even been flooded. There have been talks about moving the Asia Cup matches from Colombo to Hambantota, but as things stand at the moment, there has been no change in the schedule. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 75 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are predicted late in the day. The probability of rain increases to beyond 95 percent at night.
India Player List
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rohit Sharma (c)
|
Batsman
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batsman
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batsman
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
India Recent Form
India had a disappointing opening game in the competition where their batters did not score many runs. However, that changed in their next fixture. The bowlers need to work on their economy.
Pakistan Players List
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
Batsman
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batsman
|
Agha Salman
|
All-rounder
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batsman
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batsman
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Pakistan Recent Form
Pakistan has a stellar winning momentum in the competition. Their bowling order is outmatched in the tournament.
India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 133 times where India won 55 games where Pakistan won on 73 occasions
- India Won: 55
- Pakistan Won: 73
- No Result/ Abandoned: 5
India vs Pakistan Betting Odds
India to score low before 1st dismissal
India’s strength lies with their batting. However, their opening order Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will face a major challenge in their next outing. Despite their superb opening partnership in the previous match, India will struggle in the initial overs against PAK when the ball will swing the most. In their last game earlier, Rohit Sharma lost his wicket to Afridi when the team’s score read 15.
India vs Pakistan Top Batters
Shubman Gill to be the top batter for India
Shubman Gill opens for India and has been in a fantastic form in the ODI format. He averages 63.03 in the format and is coming from a knock of an unbeaten 67 in his last outing against Nepal. He was dismissed out at 10 in his previous knock against PAK but will be confident this time as the stakes are higher.
Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan
Babar Azam is in incredible form. He scored 151 runs off 131 balls in his first outing of the game. He lost his wicket at 17 in his last outing but holds incredible batting stature. Azam Averages 59.01 in his ODI career. He averages 31.60 against India and scored 48 runs in his last outing against India in 2019.
India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Ravindra Jadeja to be the top bowler for India
Ravindra Jadeja might just do the job in his next outing against Pakistan. Jadeja will slow down their innings and might even bait them to commit mistakes and lose wickets. In his last game against Nepal, Jadeja picked 3 wickets in the fixture for 40 runs.
Haris Rauf to be the top bowler for Pakistan
Bowling at phenomenal speeds, Haris Rauf has topped the chart for the most wicket-takers in the competition. He has picked 9 wickets in 3 games at an economy of 4.65. He picked 3 wickets against India followed by his incredible spell of 4/19 in his last outing against Bangladesh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India
It is an important tournament for India and Pakistan prior to the upcoming World Cup. India's batting arsenal remains robust, maintaining its typical strength with the likes of various names in the squad. India is coming into this fixture after an easy win over Nepal in their last fixture by 10 wickets and hence, finishing second in the group table to make it to the Super Four. In the game, Nepal went in to bat first and scored 230 runs before all their batters returned to the dugout in the 49th over. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj picked three scalps each in the game. The rain interrupted the event and shortened the game to 23 overs with the target of 145. Rohit Sharma (74) and Shubman Gill (67) remained unbeaten in the game and took the team through the victory line.
Pakistan bowlers have been a menace for all the teams in the competition. They have a clean sheet in the tournament and are unbeaten so far. They played against Bangladesh in their last match and bundled out the BAN squad at 193 under 40 overs. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked the majority of the wickets together. Pakistani batters scored quick runs and conquered the target under 40 overs. Imam-ul-Haq (78) and Mohammad Rizwan (63*) were the top scorers of the fixture.
In the broader context, the rivalry between India and Pakistan spans 132 ODIs, with India clinching victory in 55 and Pakistan in 73, while five encounters yielded no decisive outcome. The bookmakers have provided favourable odds for India to win this fixture. However, looking at Pakistan’s current form, they are more likely to win this affair. In their last clash earlier in the competition, Pakistan were able to pick the Indian batsmen at their vulnerability and restrict them to mere totals. India is struggling with their batting form that may cost them the upcoming fixture.
- India to win the match @ 1.60 @ PARIMATCH
- Pakistan to win the match @ 2.34 @PARIMATCH