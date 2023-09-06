Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction PAK 80 % Chance of Winning BANG 20 % Bet Now! In the first game of the Super Four, Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh in the next game of the Asia Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on September 6 from 3:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Pakistan has dominated in the ODI format across the globe and recently acquired the top most spot in the ICC rankings. Bangladesh are positioned 7th in the same list.

Prior to this competition, Pakistan clinched a 3-0 series win against Afghanistan. The nation is known to produce quality bowlers, however, their batting line-up has been as impressive. Pakistan topped the Group A with a win against Afghanistan in the first game and earned a point from an abandoned game against India. They have a stunning net run rate of 4.760 in the competition.

On the other hand, Bangladesh were pretty lucky to be placed in a slightly less competitive pool. They lost their first fixture due to a poor batting performance against Sri Lanka but reclaimed the second place after they won against Afghanistan in their previous outing. With a win and a loss, they made the cut for Super Four with a net run rate of 0.373.

Bangladesh are outmatched against Pakistan and will be on their toes going into the fixture. Pakistan had a pretty easy campaign so far and will be confident entering the game with much superior options in batting and bowling.

Bangladesh's chance of winning: 20%

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 80%

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Pakistan are the team to beat in this Asia Cup. Their batters, Azam, Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed are in top form whereas Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan have been pretty efficient with the ball.

Bangladesh will rely on Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto to score runs whereas Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Shakib Al Hasan will lead the bowling order.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch is considered very good for the batters, as the ball comes on to the bat very nicely. However, spinners might get some help with the pitch as the game progresses, but seamers are likely to struggle on this wicket due to the lack of good bounce. Two games have been hosted at the venue where the team batting first won both the fixtures. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first to put the opposition under pressure.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a very warm day with hazy sunshine. The maximum temperature is expected to be 37° C at the start of the match (2:30 PM Local Time), reducing to 30° C at night. There will be no rain on the match-day.

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Naim Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-Keeper Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh worked upon their batting in the second game and scored 334 runs in the previous game. They will be aware of the ground conditions at Lahore. However, they’ll face a hard opponent in their next game.

Pakistan Players List

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Keeper Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Babar Azam (c) Batsman Agha Salman All-rounder Fakhar Zaman Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed Batsman Shadab Khan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Recent Form

Pakistan performed excellent in the batting and the bowling order in the 1st match. Their last game was abandoned mid-game but the bowlers got to display their command over the craft. They bundled out India at 266 in the previous outing.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Bangladesh managed to win four games where Pakistan could only win a single fixture.

Bangladesh Won: 4

Pakistan Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bangladesh to score less before 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)

Bangladesh scored 4 and 60 runs for their first wicket in the two games of the competition. They have finally gained a good rhythm with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim in their opening line-up. However, this betting tip relies more on Pakistan’s bowling capabilities. They have been lethal in both the games and picked their first wickets at 10 & 15 runs respectively in the two games. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf make up a formidable bowling attack in the initial overs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto is the only reliable batter in the team as witnessed in both the fixtures of Bangladesh. Shanto scored 89 (122) & 104 (105) runs in the two games. This sums up to 193 runs, averaging at 96.50. He is having a great campaign this year and already scored 622 runs in 13 games at an average of 47.84.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam is in incredible form. He scored 151 runs off 131 balls in his last outing against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. Azam Averages 59.47 in his ODI career. He averages 31.60 against Bangladesh and scored 48 runs in his last outing against Bangladesh in 2019. He did get to bat in the second game but is in top-notch form.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed has picked 5 wickets in the series so far. In his campaign, he picked a single wicket against Sri Lanka but astonished everyone by picking 4 wickets in his previous outing against Afghanistan for 5.17.

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

A talented renowned pacer, Shaheen Afridi is the top wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked 6 wickets so far in the competition. He took 2 wickets in his first encounter against Nepal but dominated in his last outing against India where he sent 4 Indian batters to the dugout. He has an economy of 4.13 in the competition and will be expected to perform fiercely.