Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
PAK
80%
Chance of Winning
BANG
20%
Odi
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts
- Bangladesh leads the tally by 4-1 in their last five clashes against Pakistan in ODIs.
- Pakistan is the top ranked team in the ICC ODI rankings.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Pakistan has dominated in the ODI format across the globe and recently acquired the top most spot in the ICC rankings. Bangladesh are positioned 7th in the same list.
Prior to this competition, Pakistan clinched a 3-0 series win against Afghanistan. The nation is known to produce quality bowlers, however, their batting line-up has been as impressive. Pakistan topped the Group A with a win against Afghanistan in the first game and earned a point from an abandoned game against India. They have a stunning net run rate of 4.760 in the competition.
On the other hand, Bangladesh were pretty lucky to be placed in a slightly less competitive pool. They lost their first fixture due to a poor batting performance against Sri Lanka but reclaimed the second place after they won against Afghanistan in their previous outing. With a win and a loss, they made the cut for Super Four with a net run rate of 0.373.
Bangladesh are outmatched against Pakistan and will be on their toes going into the fixture. Pakistan had a pretty easy campaign so far and will be confident entering the game with much superior options in batting and bowling.
- Bangladesh's chance of winning: 20%
- Pakistan’s chance of winning: 80%
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Tips
Pakistan are the team to beat in this Asia Cup. Their batters, Azam, Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed are in top form whereas Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan have been pretty efficient with the ball.
Bangladesh will rely on Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto to score runs whereas Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Shakib Al Hasan will lead the bowling order.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction
Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch is considered very good for the batters, as the ball comes on to the bat very nicely. However, spinners might get some help with the pitch as the game progresses, but seamers are likely to struggle on this wicket due to the lack of good bounce. Two games have been hosted at the venue where the team batting first won both the fixtures. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first to put the opposition under pressure.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a very warm day with hazy sunshine. The maximum temperature is expected to be 37° C at the start of the match (2:30 PM Local Time), reducing to 30° C at night. There will be no rain on the match-day.
Bangladesh Player List
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mohammad Naim
|
Batsman
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batsman
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batsman
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Shakib Al Hasan (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Afif Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Shamim Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Recent Form
Bangladesh worked upon their batting in the second game and scored 334 runs in the previous game. They will be aware of the ground conditions at Lahore. However, they’ll face a hard opponent in their next game.
Pakistan Players List
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
Batsman
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batsman
|
Agha Salman
|
All-rounder
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batsman
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batsman
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Pakistan Recent Form
Pakistan performed excellent in the batting and the bowling order in the 1st match. Their last game was abandoned mid-game but the bowlers got to display their command over the craft. They bundled out India at 266 in the previous outing.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Bangladesh managed to win four games where Pakistan could only win a single fixture.
- Bangladesh Won: 4
- Pakistan Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Bangladesh to score less before 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)
Bangladesh scored 4 and 60 runs for their first wicket in the two games of the competition. They have finally gained a good rhythm with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim in their opening line-up. However, this betting tip relies more on Pakistan’s bowling capabilities. They have been lethal in both the games and picked their first wickets at 10 & 15 runs respectively in the two games. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf make up a formidable bowling attack in the initial overs.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh
Najmul Hossain Shanto is the only reliable batter in the team as witnessed in both the fixtures of Bangladesh. Shanto scored 89 (122) & 104 (105) runs in the two games. This sums up to 193 runs, averaging at 96.50. He is having a great campaign this year and already scored 622 runs in 13 games at an average of 47.84.
Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan
Babar Azam is in incredible form. He scored 151 runs off 131 balls in his last outing against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. Azam Averages 59.47 in his ODI career. He averages 31.60 against Bangladesh and scored 48 runs in his last outing against Bangladesh in 2019. He did get to bat in the second game but is in top-notch form.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed has picked 5 wickets in the series so far. In his campaign, he picked a single wicket against Sri Lanka but astonished everyone by picking 4 wickets in his previous outing against Afghanistan for 5.17.
Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan
A talented renowned pacer, Shaheen Afridi is the top wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked 6 wickets so far in the competition. He took 2 wickets in his first encounter against Nepal but dominated in his last outing against India where he sent 4 Indian batters to the dugout. He has an economy of 4.13 in the competition and will be expected to perform fiercely.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Pakistan
Pakistan and Bangladesh have both advanced to the Super 4's stage of the tournament, but their paths were different. Pakistan secured their spot with a win over Nepal and an abandoned match against India, where they had shown exceptional bowling prowess. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi's fiery performance, dismissing key Indian players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, was noteworthy. Despite this, rain intervened, preventing the match from continuing with India at 266 for 2.
On the other hand, Bangladesh earned their place in the Super 4's with a convincing victory against Afghanistan. Their batting display was impressive, posting a formidable 334 for 5, thanks to the stellar performances of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who both scored centuries. Their bowlers, led by Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, further demonstrated their mettle by restricting Afghanistan to 254.
Looking at their historical clashes, Pakistan has dominated Bangladesh in the format, winning most of their encounters, with Bangladesh securing victory only seven times. Pakistan's strength lies in their formidable bowling lineup, making it challenging for Bangladesh's batters. Conversely, Pakistan's batsmen have been in good form, which could tip the scales in their favour when they face Bangladesh. In the upcoming match, the odds seem to favour Pakistan, but cricket's unpredictable nature always keeps fans on the edge of their seats.
- Bangladesh to win the match @ 3.39 (PARIMATCH)
- Pakistan to win the match @ 1.26 (PARIMATCH)