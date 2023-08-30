Pakistan vs Nepal Match Prediction PAK 99 % Chance of Winning NEP 1 % Bet Now! Host Pakistan is eager to begin their campaign on a positive note as they face Nepal in the inaugural match of the 2023 Asia Cup. The match is set to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Pakistan vs Nepal Chances of Winning

During the series held in Sri Lanka, Pakistan displayed remarkable cricket against Afghanistan, emerging victorious in all three matches. Skipper Babar Azam aims to maintain this winning momentum in the inaugural match of the 2023 Asia Cup. The batting responsibilities rest on the shoulders of individuals like Babar Azam, openers Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-Ul-Haq, along with the middle-order trio comprising Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, and Iftikhar Ahmed, who are expected to contribute significantly to the run tally. In the previous series, both opener Imam-Ul-Haq and Babar Azam exhibited consistent batting performances for Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman, however, looks to regain his form after a less productive run against Afghanistan. Pakistan's bowling strategy hinges on the pace trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf, who are entrusted with creating early breakthroughs with the new ball. For the slow bowling options, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan are anticipated to play pivotal roles in this opening encounter.

Meanwhile, Nepal's performance in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 left much to be desired, as they only secured victory in a solitary match out of the four contested in the tournament. Captain Rohit Paudel is hopeful that the team can display a respectable batting performance. The batting lineup will rely on the contributions of Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, and Kushal Malla to amass the majority of runs. Aasif Sheikh has been Nepal's standout batsman in limited-overs cricket since August 2022. Across 25 ODIs, he has amassed 673 runs at an average of 30.59, including one century and five half-centuries. Turning to the bowling aspect, Nepal's fortunes hinge on the capabilities of Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, and Dipendra Singh Airee to secure crucial breakthroughs. Sandeep Lamichhane has particularly excelled since August 2022, leading Nepal's bowling stats in one-day internationals. With 42 wickets from 19 ODIs at an average of 20.00, Lamichhane has been a key figure for the team.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 99%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 1%

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Pakistan vs Nepal Betting Tips

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistani opener hammered 165 runs in three matches in the three match ODI series vs Afghanistan recently. The southpaw has been in phenomenal form in ODIs this year, scoring 356 runs in 8 matches at an average of 44.50. At home, his average skyrockets to 59.28. We predict Imam-ul-Haq to score high against Nepal in the upcoming match.

With 238 runs in four innings at a tremendous strike rate of 155.55, Kushal Malla was Nepal's highest run-getter at the Men's Premier Cup. The youngster has been in fantastic form this year, scoring 541 runs in 19 ODI matches at an average of 33.81. Therefore, we have backed Kushal Malla to be the standout player with the bat against Pakistan in the forthcoming contest.

Pakistan vs Nepal Toss Prediction

The Multan pitch is known for favouring the batters and has witnessed several high-scoring contests previously. The team that bats first will aim to approach or surpass the 300-run threshold. The fast bowlers need to maintain accurate lines and lengths to prevent conceding runs. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to lose pace, and spin bowlers are likely to find purchase and generate turn during the second innings.

The historical performance at this venue shows an equitable balance between teams batting first and second. Yet, in the last five matches hosted here, three have been secured by the side batting first. Thus, it is anticipated that the toss-winning captain might choose to set a target by batting first. Both teams will likely aspire to win the toss, elect to bat, and establish a challenging score. The average first innings score here at Multan has hovered around 254 runs.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday is expected to be around 38 degree Celsius and 53% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. The weather outlook for Wednesday's match indicates sunny conditions with a gentle breeze.

Pakistan Players List

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Babar Azam (c) Batsman Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Keeper Fakhar Zaman Batsman Imam-Ul-Haq Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed Batsman Shadab Khan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Agha Salman All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Recent Form

Pakistan are riding on confidence and are joining this fixture after clinching a 3-0 ODI series win over Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. They are the No.1 ODI team in the world, as per ICC’s rankings.

Nepal Players List

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk). Arjun Saud (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Mousom Dhakal, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kishor Mahato, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Paudel (c) All-rounder Arjun Saud Wicket Keeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Gyanendra Malla Batsman Bhim Sarki Batsman Aasif Sheikh Wicket Keeper Dipendra Singh Airee Batsman Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Karan KC All-rounder Sompal Kami. All-rounder

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal arrive here after failing to seal a spot in the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to take place later this year. At the ICC Men’s CWC Qualifiers this year, they only managed to pick up a single win in four games. They finished 4th in their group and just missed qualifying for the Super Six stage. They have got only two wins in their past five games.

Pakistan vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time that both teams will be facing each other in an ODI contest.

Total Matches Played: 0 match

Pakistan Won: 0 match

Nepal Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Pakistan vs Nepal Betting Odds

Pakistan to score over 37.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.87 (Pari Match)

Pakistan boasts a formidable opening partnership in Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman. Both left-handed batsmen have displayed impressive performances this year, maintaining averages of nearly 44.50 and 57.90, respectively. During the recent three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, Pakistan achieved scores of 3, 52, and 36 runs before losing their first wicket. Given the strong form of their opening pair, we anticipate Pakistan to exceed the 37.5-run benchmark before experiencing their first dismissal against Nepal in the upcoming match.

Pakistan vs Nepal Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam emerged as Pakistan’s 2nd highest run-scorer in the three match series against Afghanistan. The 28-year-old accumulated 113 runs in three games with the help of two fifties. In ODIs this year, the Pakistani skipper is averaging close to 48.90. Hence, it is fair to anticipate the Pakistani skipper Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan in the game.

Rohit Paudel to be the top batter for Nepal

At the Men’s Premier Cup, Rohit Paudel was Nepal’s 2nd highest run-scorer with 78 runs in three fixtures. He has a healthy average of 31.93 in ODIs, scoring 1469 runs in 51 innings. The 20-year-old has been in ecstatic form in ODIs this year, amassing 524 runs in 19 innings. Paudel has been the most consistent performer with the bat for Nepal and based on his recent form, we predict Paudel to be the top batter for Nepal against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

In the three match ODI series vs Afghanistan, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, made an impactful comeback with an impressive haul of six wickets across three matches, averaging 16.33. At home, the left-armer has 22 wickets in 11 occasions. We predict Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan against Nepal.

Karan KC to be the top bowler for Nepal

Karan KC, 31, picked up 12 wickets for Nepal at the ICC Men’s CWC Qualifiers in only six matches. The right-arm pacer picked up four and three wickets in the last two games for Nepal. 2023 has turned out to be a fantastic year for Karan KC thus far. He managed to pick 30 wickets in 18 ODIs this term. We predict Karan KC to be the top bowler for Nepal against Pakistan.