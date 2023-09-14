PAK (Pakistan) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction
PAK
62%
Chance of Winning
SRI
38%
Odi
R. Premadasa Stadium
Facts
- Babar Azam has scored 496 runs in 10 matches at an average of 62.00 against Sri Lanka in ODI's.
- Fakhar Zaman has scored 328 runs in eight matches against Sri Lanka in OODIs.
- Sadeera Samarawickrama has scored 312 runs in the last 10 ODI matches.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka lost the last matches in the Super Four stages against India.
After defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets at Lahore, Pakistan lost their second match of the Super Four stage by 228 runs against India. The loss against India has affected their net run rate as it drops to -1.89.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka struggled hard against Bangladesh in a low-scoring affair and managed to emerge victorious by 21 runs. In the last match against India, the Lankans were on top for most of the game but lack of application and game awareness from the middle and lower order resulted in them losing the match by 41 runs.
The team winning the match will qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup and Sri Lanka has the home advantage. Pakistan will need to bring their A-game to defeat Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter.
- Pakistan Chance of Winning: 62%
- Sri Lanka Chance of Winning: 38%
Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Betting Tips
The pace attack of Pakistan struggled to pick up wickets in the first ten overs in their last outing. Fast bowlers are expected to get some lateral movement of the surface and wickets expect wickets to fall in the first five overs of the powerplay. Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has amassed 101 runs in four matches in the tournament. Nissanka has struggled to score runs and we believe he is the best player to bet on to score under 32.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet).
Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Toss Prediction
The surface at R Premadasa National Cricket Stadium, Colombo is a two-paced surface with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Spinners play a key part as the surface offers turn and bounce. In 132 ODI matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 78 matches, while the team batting second won 54 matches with the average 1st innings score being 244 runs.
The team batting first won all the matches played at this venue in the Super Four stage as teams chasing found it difficult to tackle the amount of turn that spinners get. Based on how the surface has played out the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The weather conditions at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Thursday, September 14, 2023, is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with a 90% chance of precipitation, 84% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 21 kilometres per hour and it is going to be cloudy with a high chance of rain.
Pakistan Players List
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam ul Haq, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Pakistan Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Imam ul Haq
|
Batsman
|
Babar Azam
|
Batsman
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batsman
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Agha Salman
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Wasim Jr
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Pakistan won one match (against Nepal) in the league stage and continued their dominance in the first match of the Super Four stage defeating Bangladesh, but suffered a huge loss against India. The injuries to Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf also raises some questions that Pakistan will have to answer in the virtual semi final.
Sri Lanka Players List
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha.
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batsman
|
Dimuth Karunaratne
|
Batsman
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batsman
|
Charith Asalanka
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Dunith Wellalage
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Kasum Rajitha
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Recent Form
After a dominant performance in the group stage, Sri Lanka won the first game of the Super Four stage against Bangladesh and lost the second match to India.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record
Pakistan and Sri Lanka clashed in 155 ODI matches and Sri Lanka holds a record of 58-92 against Pakistan. When it comes to the Asia Cup ODI, Sri Lanka won 11 out of the 15 matches played, while Pakistan managed to win four matches.
In their last 10 head-to-head matches, Pakistan has dominated Sri Lanka winning nine matches, while the Lankans won one match.
- Matches Played: 155 matches
- Pakistan won: 92 matches
- Sri Lanka won: 58 matches
- No Result: 04 matches
- Tied: 01 match
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds
Pakistan to score over 75.5 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.83 (Melbet)
(Note: Bet on this if Pakistan bats first)
The average score in the last three matches at the end of 15 overs in the first innings is 92 runs, while the average score drops to 62 while batting second. It is evident that as the game progresses the conditions become tough to bat on at Colombo. Considering the average score and the surface, we predict Pakistan to score over 75 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be the top batter for Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan struggled to score runs in the last match but he has been in good form amassing 109 runs in three innings. He has scored 228 runs in eight innings against Sri Lanka and is a fine player against spinners. With the track expected to have some turn and bounce, Rizwan is expected to play a major role with the bat in counter-attacking the spin threat of the Sri Lankans.
Sadeera Samarawickrama to be the top batter for Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama by far has been the best batsman to have played both the fast bowlers and spinners with ease. He is the leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the tournament and has scored 167 runs in four matches. Considering his good run of form, we believe Samarawickrama is the best player to bet on to be the top batter against Pakistan.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers
Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi has been bowling phenomenally in the powerplay overs taking the ball away from the batsman and has troubled the batsman with variations and change of pace in the death overs. He has picked up eight wickets in four matches and we back him to be the top bowler for Pakistan.
Dunith Wellalage to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka
Wellalage has been the stand-out performer for Sri Lanka in the tournament. He picked up a five-wicket haul against India in the last match and has picked up nine wickets in four matches in the tournament. We back Wellalage to continue his good form with the ball and produce another match-winning spell against Pakistan.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Pakistan
The odds in favour of Pakistan to win the match are 1.52, while in favour of Sri Lanka to win the match are 2.52. Sri Lanka enters the contest as favourites to win due to their dominating performances on home soil and a better record at Colombo. Based on the pitch conditions, venue and matchups, we predict Sri Lanka to win the match and qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup 2023.
Pakistan to win the match @ 1.52 (Melbet)
Sri Lanka to win the match @ 2.52 (Melbet)Bet Now!