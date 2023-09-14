PAK (Pakistan) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction PAK 62 % Chance of Winning SRI 38 % Bet Now! Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in the second match of the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup on Thursday, September 14, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the start time scheduled at 3:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka lost the last matches in the Super Four stages against India.

After defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets at Lahore, Pakistan lost their second match of the Super Four stage by 228 runs against India. The loss against India has affected their net run rate as it drops to -1.89.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka struggled hard against Bangladesh in a low-scoring affair and managed to emerge victorious by 21 runs. In the last match against India, the Lankans were on top for most of the game but lack of application and game awareness from the middle and lower order resulted in them losing the match by 41 runs.

The team winning the match will qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup and Sri Lanka has the home advantage. Pakistan will need to bring their A-game to defeat Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter.

Pakistan Chance of Winning: 62%

Sri Lanka Chance of Winning: 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Betting Tips

The pace attack of Pakistan struggled to pick up wickets in the first ten overs in their last outing. Fast bowlers are expected to get some lateral movement of the surface and wickets expect wickets to fall in the first five overs of the powerplay. Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has amassed 101 runs in four matches in the tournament. Nissanka has struggled to score runs and we believe he is the best player to bet on to score under 32.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet).

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The surface at R Premadasa National Cricket Stadium, Colombo is a two-paced surface with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Spinners play a key part as the surface offers turn and bounce. In 132 ODI matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 78 matches, while the team batting second won 54 matches with the average 1st innings score being 244 runs.

The team batting first won all the matches played at this venue in the Super Four stage as teams chasing found it difficult to tackle the amount of turn that spinners get. Based on how the surface has played out the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Thursday, September 14, 2023, is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with a 90% chance of precipitation, 84% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 21 kilometres per hour and it is going to be cloudy with a high chance of rain.

Pakistan Players List

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam ul Haq, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Imam ul Haq Batsman Babar Azam Batsman Fakhar Zaman Batsman Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Agha Salman All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Faheem Ashraf Bowler

Recent Form

Pakistan won one match (against Nepal) in the league stage and continued their dominance in the first match of the Super Four stage defeating Bangladesh, but suffered a huge loss against India. The injuries to Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf also raises some questions that Pakistan will have to answer in the virtual semi final.

Sri Lanka Players List

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha.

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Pathum Nissanka Batsman Dimuth Karunaratne Batsman Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Charith Asalanka All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasum Rajitha Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Recent Form

After a dominant performance in the group stage, Sri Lanka won the first game of the Super Four stage against Bangladesh and lost the second match to India.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan and Sri Lanka clashed in 155 ODI matches and Sri Lanka holds a record of 58-92 against Pakistan. When it comes to the Asia Cup ODI, Sri Lanka won 11 out of the 15 matches played, while Pakistan managed to win four matches.

In their last 10 head-to-head matches, Pakistan has dominated Sri Lanka winning nine matches, while the Lankans won one match.

Matches Played: 155 matches

Pakistan won: 92 matches

Sri Lanka won: 58 matches

No Result: 04 matches

Tied: 01 match

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Pakistan to score over 75.5 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

(Note: Bet on this if Pakistan bats first)

The average score in the last three matches at the end of 15 overs in the first innings is 92 runs, while the average score drops to 62 while batting second. It is evident that as the game progresses the conditions become tough to bat on at Colombo. Considering the average score and the surface, we predict Pakistan to score over 75 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be the top batter for Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan struggled to score runs in the last match but he has been in good form amassing 109 runs in three innings. He has scored 228 runs in eight innings against Sri Lanka and is a fine player against spinners. With the track expected to have some turn and bounce, Rizwan is expected to play a major role with the bat in counter-attacking the spin threat of the Sri Lankans.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Sadeera Samarawickrama by far has been the best batsman to have played both the fast bowlers and spinners with ease. He is the leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the tournament and has scored 167 runs in four matches. Considering his good run of form, we believe Samarawickrama is the best player to bet on to be the top batter against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi has been bowling phenomenally in the powerplay overs taking the ball away from the batsman and has troubled the batsman with variations and change of pace in the death overs. He has picked up eight wickets in four matches and we back him to be the top bowler for Pakistan.

Dunith Wellalage to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Wellalage has been the stand-out performer for Sri Lanka in the tournament. He picked up a five-wicket haul against India in the last match and has picked up nine wickets in four matches in the tournament. We back Wellalage to continue his good form with the ball and produce another match-winning spell against Pakistan.