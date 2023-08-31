SRI (Sri Lanka) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction BANG 35 % Chance of Winning SRI 65 % Bet Now! In the Match 2 of the 2023 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will go head-to-head against each other. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will be the hosts for this contest which is scheduled to be played on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka had an impressive performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, securing the top spot and winning all eight matches. Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne have been the key contributors with the bat, scoring 417 and 369 runs respectively. In the bowling department, leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana stood out, picking up 22 and 21 wickets respectively.

Their victory in the final match against the Netherlands must have been a significant achievement, sealing their top spot and earning them a spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which is scheduled to take place later this year. Additionally, being the reigning Asia Cup champions likely added to their confidence and overall momentum as they head into this fixture. Sri Lanka is set to compete on their home turf, aiming to leverage the familiarity with the local conditions and secure a strong opening to the tournament. While possessing a harmonious team composition, they are currently contending with challenges as two players are sidelined due to Covid, and an additional player is anticipated to be absent due to injury. All these factors set the stage for what promises to be an exciting and closely contested match.

In contrast, Bangladesh encountered a setback by succumbing to a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of Afghanistan. The initial two One Day Internationals (ODIs) saw Bangladesh facing defeats of 17 runs and 142 runs respectively. Notable contributions with the bat emerged from players such as Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan during the ODI series. Bangladesh's bowling effort was led by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who shared the distinction of being the highest wicket-takers in the series with 4 wickets each. Under the leadership of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh possesses a formidable roster, capable of exerting pressure on a formidable Sri Lankan team that's on a winning streak.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 65%

Bangladesh chance of winning: 35%

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

With 369 runs, Dimuth Karunaratne emerged as Sri Lanka’s 2nd highest run-scorer at the ICC Men’s CWC Qualifiers this year. With the help of a century and three fifties, the southpaw maintained an average of 61.50 in the competition. In ODIs this year, the 35-year-old is averaging close to 60.12 and therefore we have backed him to score high against Bangladesh in the game.

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored the most runs against Sri Lanka in ODIs amongst all opponents(1020). He has a career ODI average of 37.21 but is averaging a whooping 55.75 this year. Hence, we back Rahim to score high against Sri Lanka in the contest.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The pitch conditions for this match are anticipated to be favourable, offering an advantageous setting for both batsmen and bowlers. The batters can expect a satisfying experience while batting, while the bowlers should find some assistance from the pitch as well. Achieving a score surpassing 275 is deemed commendable in such conditions. The average first innings score here in Men’s ODI is 248 runs. The historical performance at this venue shows an equitable balance between teams batting first and second. In terms of the toss prediction, it's likely to be a straightforward decision. The team that wins the toss is likely to opt for bowling first, as this would grant them the advantage of more favourable batting conditions during the second innings.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 75% humidity, 70% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. Overcast conditions are expected during match time on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Players List

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kusal Mendis (WK) Wicket Keeper Pathum Nissanka Batsman Charith Asalanka All-rounder Dhananjaya De Silva All-rounder Dasun Shanaka (C) All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Kasun Rajitha Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Mahesh Theekshana Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Recent Form

Sri Lanka just won the ICC Men’s CWC Qualifiers by beating Netherlands in the final by 128 runs and thereby sealing a spot at the marquee event. They are on a 10 match winning streak at the moment.

Bangladesh Players List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Litton Das Wicket Keeper Mohammad Naim Batsman Najmul Hasan All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (WK) Wicket Keeper Mehidy Hasan All-rounder Ebadot Hossain, Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh arrive here after suffering a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of Afghanistan. They sit 7th in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings at the moment but are going through a poor run of form.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh clashed in 51 ODI matches. Sri Lanka holds a record of 40-9 against Bangladesh. In their last five head-to-head matches, Bangladesh won two matches, while Sri Lanka won three.

Total Matches Played: 51 matches

Bangladesh Won: 40 matches

Sri Lanka Won: 9 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score high before their first dismissal

Sri Lanka boasts a formidable opening pair consisting of Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne, who have consistently built strong partnerships in recent matches. Their collaborations at the top of the order have been instrumental in Sri Lanka's successes. In the last five ODIs, Sri Lanka managed to put up scores of 34, 0, 103, 190, and 39 runs respectively before their first wicket fell. Both Nissanka and Karunaratne maintain impressive batting averages, with Nissanka averaging approximately 57.25 and Karunaratne at around 60.12. Given their outstanding partnership and individual performances, there is a strong likelihood that Sri Lanka will be able to amass a substantial total on the scoreboard before encountering their first wicket loss.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka has demonstrated remarkable consistency for his team since his introduction to international cricket. During the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, the 25-year-old showcased his prowess by amassing an impressive total of 417 runs at an average of 69.50. In the context of ODIs this year, Nissanka's average stands at nearly 57.25, further highlighting his reliability as a consistent performer. Additionally, when playing on home soil, Nissanka maintains an impressive average of approximately 47.92. These statistics firmly establish him as a key batting asset for Sri Lanka, solidifying his position as a top-notch batting prospect for the upcoming game against Bangladesh.

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy, 22, hammered 89 runs and emerged as Bangladesh’s top-scorer in the ODI series against Afghanistan. The youngster averages a whooping 48.28 in ODIs this year. Hridoy is arriving here after playing some fantastic knocks in the 2023 LPL, where he scored 155 runs in 6 outings. Therefore, we anticipate him to be the top batter for Bangladesh in the game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga, the talented leg spinner from Sri Lanka, made a significant impact during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, securing an impressive tally of 22 wickets in just 7 matches. His exceptional performance also included his career-best figures of 6/24 achieved during the competition. Notably, Hasaranga continued his fine form by participating in the Lanka Premier League, where he claimed 19 wickets across 10 matches.

Given his recent achievements and consistent performance, it's quite evident that Wanindu Hasaranga is a strong contender to emerge as the standout bowler for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh. His track record makes it a logical decision to consider him as a top candidate for this role.

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed was one of the most economical bowlers for Bangladesh in the three match ODI series vs Afghanistan. The 28-year-old picked up three wickets at an economy of just 3.50. He is arriving here after playing some cricket in the 2023 Zimbabwe Afro T10 where he ended up with 11 wickets in 7 matches. This makes him a top bowling prospect for Bangladesh in the next game.