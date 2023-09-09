SRI (Sri Lanka) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction SRI 63 % Chance of Winning BANG 37 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off in the second match of the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup on Saturday, September 9, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the start time scheduled at 3:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka finished the group stage on top with two wins over Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In the last match against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka were on the verge of defeat but a tactical error from Afghanistan and the bowling brilliance of Dhananjaya de Silva helped Sri Lanka finish the group stage on top. The game is expected to be interrupted by rain and the conditions are going to be overcast. Expect Sri Lanka to bring in an additional seamer in the lineup.

Bangladesh lost the first match in the tournament against Sri Lanka, then bounced back with a dominant win over Afghanistan but lost the momentum against Pakistan in the first match of the super four stage. Bangladesh are coming off a loss against Pakistan by seven wickets. Mustafizur Rahman might feature in the playing 11 against Sri Lanka. It is a must win game for Bangladesh to stay alive in the tournament. A loss here will result in them being eliminated from the tournament.

The rivalry between both teams has heated up in the last few years and expect a blockbuster of a match if rain doesn't spoilsport in a crucial super four matchup on Saturday. Sri Lanka enters the contest as favourites after a dominant performance in the group stages.

Sri Lanka chance of winning: 63%

Bangladesh chance of winning: 37%

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Sri Lanka openers have had a decent run but are yet to score big runs as a pair in the competition. One of the safest bets in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match is the opening pair of Sri Lanka to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The surface at R Premadasa National cricket stadium, Colombo is a two paced surface with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Spinners play a key part as the surface offers turn and bounce. In 129 ODI matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 75 matches, while the team batting second won 54 matches with the average 1st innings score being 243 runs.

The team batting first has a high win percentage and based on the recent results, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday September 9, 2023, is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius with a 80% chance of precipitation, 81% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour and it is going to be cloudy with a high chance of rain with thunderstorms.

Sri Lanka Players List

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha.

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Pathum Nissanka Batsman Dimuth Karunaratne Batsman Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Charith Asalanka Batsman Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler

Sri Lanka Recent Form

Sri Lanka won the two matches played in the Asia Cup 2023 and they are also undefeated against Bangladesh in the last three head to head encounters.

Bangladesh Players List

Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed , Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Naim Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Litton Das Batsman Shamim Hossain All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket Keeper Afif Hossain All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh lost two of their last three matches in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. They lost their last three matches in ODI’s against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head to Head Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh clashed in 52 ODI matches and Sri Lanka holds a record of 41 - 09 against Bangladesh. Out of the 41 wins against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka won 22 matches batting first and 19 matches batting 2nd, While Bangladesh won five matches batting first and four matches batting second.

Matches Played: 52 matches

Sri Lanka won: 41 matches

Bangladesh won: 09 matches

No Result/ Tied: 2 matches

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score over 49.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka on average scored 53 runs in the first 10 overs in the group stage. Both the Lankan openers are in good form and it should not be a tough task for the top order to score over 49 runs in the first 10 overs. Considering the form of Sri Lankan opening pair and the conditions, we back Sri Lanka to score over 49.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Bangladesh to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Bangladesh on average scored 48 runs in the first 10 overs, but they struggled to score runs against Sri Lanka in the powerplay overs. In the first match of the tournament Bangladesh scored 34 runs in the powerplay overs and we predict Sri Lanka bowlers to come and restrict Bangladesh's scoring rate in the first 10 overs.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Charith Asalanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Charith Aslanka has been the stand out performer for Sri Lanka in the tournament so far, he has amassed 98 runs in two matches at an average of 98.00. Aslanka has had a good run in One day cricket for the past few months and we back him to come good in the match against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan scored a valiant fifty on a losing cause in the last match against Pakistan. He looked in good touch and had no trouble in playing both the seamers and spinners. He has amassed 90 runs in three matches at an average of 45.00. We predict Shakib Al Hasan to be the top batter for Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Mahessh Theekshana has been amazing with the new ball in the powerplay overs and has produced magical deliveries to pick up wickets in both the matches he played. He has picked up three wickets in two matches and is the one of the best bowlers to bet on to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka.

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed has picked up six wickets in three matches at an average of 18.33. He has been the stand out performer with the ball in the tournament for Bangladesh. We believe Taskin to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka.