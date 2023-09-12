SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction IND 82 % Chance of Winning SRI 18 % Bet Now! In the 10th match of the Asia Cup 2023, India and Sri Lanka will collide for the first time in the competition. The game will take place at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 12 and will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning

The former champions, Sri Lanka, finished at the top of their group table with two wins to qualify for the Super Four. They met Bangladesh in their previous fixture again and claimed a victory in the game by 21 runs. Their batters and bowlers look in their top form and will be looking to boost their chance of finishing in the top two.

India only played a single complete game in the competition. A win in that game was enough to enter the Super Four for them. After things were left unfinished in their previous encounter with Pakistan, India met with them again and established a pure dominance in the game and eventually registered a win. Indian batters look ecstatic, especially the top order with ample support from the bowling order.

India has always dominated Sri Lanka in the 50 over format. Sri Lanka look in good form but they lack Indian class in the cricket world. India are coming into this future high on confidence after humiliating Pakistan in the competition.

India's chance of winning: 82%

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 18%

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Sri Lanka vs India Betting Tips

Sri Lanka's main strength lies with their bowling attack. Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana lead the pace attack whereas Dasun Shanaka will contribute in both the departments. The batting order also looks balanced with the likes of Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka.

India’s top batting order looked very special and witnessed immaculate scores from the top order. Their bowlers have been pretty economical with a special performance from Kuldeep Yadav in his last outing.

Sri Lanka vs India Toss Prediction

We have seen big scores in the tournament, and the side batting first has enjoyed the best batting conditions. The wicket slows down in the middle overs, making run chases a bit difficult. The skipper winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The venue is expected to experience overcast weather on September 12. The temperature is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius with a high possibility of precipitation.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma (c) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-Keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder KL Rahul Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Recent Form

India had an exciting outing in their last game as the team scored 356 runs in their last outing and snatched a victory by a huge margin.

Sri Lanka Players List

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Samara Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theeksana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesa Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper batter Dunith Wellalage Bowler Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka won their last fixture with a stellar display of skill from their bowlers who bundled out BAN at 236 to win the game.

Sri Lanka vs India Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Sri Lanka came out on top on a single occasion whereas India managed to win the remaining four games.

India Won: 4

Sri Lanka Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds

India to score high before 1st dismissal

India has a stellar batting unit right from their opening pair, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The pair scored 15 runs in the first game but made an incredible comeback with their batting order as the openers posted 147 runs without losing any wicket in the 2nd game. They went against Pakistan in the previous game and secured 121 runs before Rohit Sharma lost his wicket. Sharma and Gill average at 70.50 & 67.50 respectively in the competition.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be the top batter for India

Virat Kohli averages 64.17 against Sri Lanka in the format. He scored 113, 4 & 166* runs vs SL in their ODI series back in January. He has a terrific track record at Colombo and smashed four consecutive centuries at the venue. He is coming from an unbeaten innings of 122 runs in his last outing against Pakistan and will be confident coming into this game.

Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis is in terrific form and posted scores of 5, 92 & 50 runs in the three games of the Asia Cup. The batters accumulated 147 runs in 3 games at an average of 49.00. He averages 31.87 in his ODI career and should display his batting prowess in the upcoming fixture.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be the top bowler for India

Kuldeep Yadav will be India’s top pick in the bowling order. He has proven himself time and again in international cricket. He picked 7 wickets in 3 ODIs against West Indies before coming into this tournament. He picked 5 wickets in his last game against Pakistan and will be a huge bowling figure in the team.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

The young pacer from Sri Lanka has undergone a lot of training to evolve into a fearful bowler across the globe. In the first game of the Asia Cup, Pathirana picked 8 wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.70. He was very efficient in picking 3 wickets in the last game against Bangladesh.