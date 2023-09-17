SRI (Sri Lanka) vs INDI(India) Match Prediction IND 78 % Chance of Winning SRI 22 % Bet Now! India and Sri Lanka will meet each other in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka booked their spot for the Asia Cup final by beating Pakistan in a last ball thriller. In an enthralling game featuring multiple captivating storylines, Charith Asalanka emerged as the standout performer as Sri Lanka secured a dramatic victory over Pakistan by two wickets in a nail-biting final-ball encounter in Colombo. This win propelled Sri Lanka into their 11th Asia Cup final for ODIs, setting up a showdown against India on Sunday. Asalanka displayed unwavering composure by remaining undefeated on 49 runs off 47 balls to guide his team through a tense run chase. However, the foundation for this victory was laid by Kusal Mendis, who contributed 91 runs from 87 deliveries, and Sadeera Samarawickrama, who scored 48 runs off 51 balls. They came second in the table, winning two out of three games.

Although Team India lost in a dead rubber against Bangladesh, they beat Sri Lanka in the last head to head game and cemented their place for the final. On a surface where India picked three frontline spinners and lost all ten of their wickets to spin for the first time in ODIs, it was the quality of their fast bowlers that made the telling difference. Defending 214, India had Sri Lanka three down before bowling a single ball of spin, and that had repercussions that rippled through the rest of the game.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 22%

India’s chance of winning: 78%

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Sri Lanka vs India Betting Tips

Sri Lanka's primary strength resides in their bowling lineup, with Maheesh Theekshana, who is a doubt for the game having picked up a niggle in the win against Pakistan, and Matheesha Pathirana spearheading the attack, while Dasun Shanaka and Dunith Wellalage are expected to make valuable contributions in both batting and bowling departments. Additionally, the batting order appears well-balanced, featuring key players such as Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, and Pathum Nissanka.

On the other hand, India's top-order batting has displayed remarkable prowess, consistently delivering impressive scores. Their bowlers have also maintained commendable economy rates, with Kuldeep Yadav performing consistently in the past two matches.

Sri Lanka vs India Toss Prediction

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is a spacious cricket ground featuring a favourable batting pitch, and the outfield is exceptionally fast. It allows batsmen to play their shots with ease, making it a conducive batting surface. Historically, fast bowlers have encountered difficulties at this venue. In contrast, spinners tend to thrive here due to the sharp turn the ball can achieve on this surface. The average first innings score here is 244 runs. Out of the 133 ODIs played here, the teams batting first have emerged victorious on 78 occasions while the teams batting second have emerged victorious on 55 occasions. Hence, we predict the team batting first to come and bat here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Sunday is expected to be around 29 degree Celsius and 79% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. The likelihood of rain in Colombo on Sunday is significant.

Sri Lanka Players List

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Perera Wicket Keeper Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Charith Asalanka All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler

Sri Lanka Recent Form

Sri Lanka emerged victorious against both Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the tournament, securing their place in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma (c) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-Keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder KL Rahul Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Recent Form

India beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the competition to cement their place in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka vs India Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and India have faced off in 166 ODIs throughout their history. The Men in Blue have enjoyed the advantage in this contest, emerging victorious in 97 matches, while Sri Lanka has claimed victory in 57 encounters. A single match between these two teams concluded in a tie, and 11 other games had to be abandoned.

Total Matches Played: 166 matches

India Won: 97 matches

Sri Lanka Won: 57 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 11 matches

Draw/ Tie: 1 match

Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds



Sri Lanka to score under 27.5 runs before their first dismissal

In their recent trio of matches, Sri Lanka recorded scores of 34, 7, and 20 runs before encountering their initial defeat. Notably, in two of these three encounters, Sri Lanka fell short of surpassing the 27.5 run mark prior to their first dismissal. Both Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka have displayed average scores of approximately 17.00 and 26.00, respectively. It's worth highlighting that in their previous encounter with India, Sri Lanka managed to accumulate just 7 runs before facing their first dismissal. Therefore, we recommend considering a bet on Sri Lanka scoring fewer than 27.5 runs before their first wicket falls in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Sadeera Samarawickrama has clearly demonstrated exceptional proficiency in facing both fast bowlers and spinners. He stands out as Sri Lanka's top run-scorer in the tournament, amassing a total of 215 runs in five matches, including an impressive 48-run performance in the most recent game. Given his consistent form, we strongly favour Samarawickrama as the top choice to excel as the leading batsman against India.

Rohit Sharma to be the top batter for India

Skipper Rohit Sharma remains to be India’s top-scorer in the 2023 Asia Cup with 194 runs in four games. The 34-year-old posted the scores of 74*, 56 & 53 runs in the past three games. The batter boasts an average of 46.50 against Sri Lanka in the format. All that said, Sharma is expected to be the team’s best batter.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

The young pacer from Sri Lanka has undergone a lot of training to evolve into a fearful bowler across the globe. In five games, Pathirana picked 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.41. He was very efficient in picking 3 wickets in the last game against Pakistan. This makes him a hot bowling prospect for Sri Lanka in the game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be the top bowler for India

Kuldeep Yadav will be India’s top pick in the bowling order. He has proven himself time and again in international cricket. He picked 9 wickets in four games in the 2023 Asia Cup at an economy of 3.70. He has been India’s best bowler in back-to-back two games. Bet on Kuldeep Yadav to be the best bowler for India in the game.