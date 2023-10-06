Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Prediction PAK 70 % Chance of Winning AFG 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 2nd semi final of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023, Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash in a 20 over contest. The game will take place at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field on October 6 and will commence from 11:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Afghanistan were playing without their regulars in the squad, playing their second-string team in the Asian Games. However, the team did not disappoint and cruised smoothly through the quarter final to play against Pakistan in their next fixture. Their batters have to be more vigilant but their bowlers did an excellent job in the previous game against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, led by Qasim Akram, also introduced many fresh faces in their first game in the Asian Games 2023. It was supposed to be an easy transition for the new squad in the international circuit and they managed to hop over it comfortably. In a combined effort of batters, bowlers and the fielders, Pakistan will look confident coming into the semi-final and facing Afghanistan in a 20 over brawl.

Ahead of the matchday, Pakistan has better chances at winning this affair with a better batting and bowling line-up with a richer history in the international arena.

Afghanistan's chance of winning: 30%

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 70%

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Afghanistan vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score under 39.5 runs in the first 6 overs

Afghanistan scored 22 runs in the first six overs of the previous game. Their top order involves the likes of Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran and Shahidullah where only Zadran managed to post a respectable score in their last outing. The other batters went out cheaply in the game. Moreover, the team will be facing the fierce Pakistan bowling order who only leaked 31 runs in the powerplay overs of their previous outing. Arafat Minhas will be a big threat to them as he picked 2/13 in the three overs he bowled in the powerplay. He possessed a fantastic economy rate of 4.75 in the game. Although it's a batting pitch, Afghanistan are very likely to struggle as their form indicates from the last game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan total runs of the first 6 overs Under 41.5 runs 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan total runs before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan total runs before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at the venue is flat, offering favourable conditions for the batters. Batting first will be ideal for either of the teams, and anything over 230 runs can be considered as a safe target.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 24 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no rain prediction for the game-day.

Pakistan Player List

Qasim Akram (c), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Omair Yousuf Batter Rohail Nazir Wicket-keeper Qasim Akram (c) All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Aamer Jamal All-rounder Arafat Minhas Bowler Mirza Baig Batter Arshad Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan scored a great total in the previous game but their bowling order was more impressive in limiting Hong Kong to 92 under 20 overs.

Predicted Playing XI

Noor Ali Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Shahidullah All-rounder Afzar Zazai Batter Mohammad Shahzad Wicket-Keeper Gulbadin Naib (c) All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf All-rounder Fareed Ahmad Bowler Qais Ahmed Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan has a decent bowling line-up but needs to work on its batting order. They posted only 116 in the last game.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

In the six meetings between the two sides, Pakistan came out on top on four occasions. However, Afghanistan won two out of the three games they played this year. Although without the main squad, Afghanistan has a low chance of winning the upcoming affair.

Afghanistan Won: 2

Pakistan Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Both the sides were the top seeded teams in the current Asian Games 2023.

Afghanistan was paired against a comparatively stronger team than the rest. Batting first against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan scored 116 runs in 18.3 overs. Mohammad Shahzad (20), Noor Ali Zadran (51) and Shahidullah (23) chipped in the most number of runs for the team whereas the rest went out very cheaply in the game. Three of the batters ducked out in the game. After a disappointing batting performance, it was up to the bowlers to save the game for them. Gulbadin Naib was effective with the ball with 3 picks in the game. But it was Qais Ahmed who really turned it around for the team. The bowler was capable of restricting runs and possessed an economy of 4.00 in the game in addition to picking 3 wickets in the match. SL bundled out at 108 to lose the game to Afghanistan by 8 runs.

On the other hand, Pakistan displayed excellent batting and bowling performances in the quarter final game against Hong Kong. Batting first, they secured 160 runs in the game. It was a combined effort in the deep batting order to gather the necessary runs in the game. Aamer Jamal scored 41 off 16 balls, highest in the game. PAK’s bowling order was more impressive. Khushdil Shah picked 3 wickets with an incredible economy rate in the game. All the bowlers were pretty conscious about the number of runs they leaked in their overs. This eventually led Hong Kong to lose all their wickets at 92 as Pakistan won the game by 68 runs.

Pakistan squad looks more prepared with a much better batting line-up than the latter. Their inefficiency in the batting line-up will cost them the game. This will be an important game as the winner will proceed into the finals while the other will fight it out for the bronze medal.

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Afghanistan vs Pakistan Top Batters

Noor Ali Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Noor Ali Zadran has played 21 T20Is in his career and scored 557 runs at an average of 27.85. He smashed four fifties in those innings. He is coming from an incredible 51-run innings from his last outing against Sri Lanka.

Omair Yousuf to be Pakistan's top batter

Omair Yousuf averages 38.87 in his short T20 career. He is aggressive and can protect his wicket to prolong a long innings. He faced an unfortunate dismissal in the last game against Hong Kong. He scored 21 runs in the game but will be more prepared batting against Afghanistan in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Qais Ahmad to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Youngster Qais Ahmad is considered to be one of the players to look out for in the coming times. He is already a sensation in franchise cricket. His skills were on display in the previous game as he picked 3 wickets for 16 runs in the 4 overs he delivered. He was extremely economical and produced fantastic results with his bowling.

Khushdil Shah to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Khushdil Shah is an efficient bowler to throw off the batters batting in the middle overs. He picked 3 wickets, leaking 13 runs in the 4 overs he bowled in the last game. He possessed an economy of 3.25 in the game and will look to repeat the same in the upcoming game.