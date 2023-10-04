Bangladesh vs Malaysia Match Prediction
BANG
78%
Chance of Winning
MAL
22%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts:
- Malaysia and Bangladesh have never contested before in the format.
- Malaysia topped their group after defeating Thailand in their previous game by 194 runs.
Bangladesh vs Malaysia Chance of Winning
In their recent T20I series against Afghanistan, Bangladesh secured a convincing 2-0 victory, showcasing their competitive edge. However, the looming World Cup has shifted their focus, and they face a challenge as some of their key T20 players won't be available for the upcoming contest. This situation necessitates the emergence of promising talents like Mosaddek Hossain and Yasir Ali in the batting department. Unfortunately, the bowling attack appears somewhat inexperienced, posing a potential vulnerability.
Despite these concerns, Bangladesh's high ranking in Asia grants them direct entry into the quarterfinals of the competition. Nevertheless, they must prove their mettle in their first game of the tournament to justify their stature.
Malaysia, on the other hand, recently hosted a Tri-Nation T20I series involving Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong, finishing as runners-up. Their confidence surged as they commenced the competition with a victory against Singapore. In their latest match, they displayed their dominance by defeating Thailand and topping their group with an impressive net run rate of 6.675.
The quarterfinal clash between Bangladesh and Malaysia holds immense significance as the victor secures a spot in the semifinals. While Malaysia enjoys a favourable winning streak, the upcoming fixture may see a shift in momentum as Bangladesh benefits from having prolific reserve players who can fill the void left by their absent stars.
This encounter marks the first meeting between the two sides in the 20-over format, adding an element of unpredictability to the contest. With so much at stake, both Bangladesh and Malaysia are eager to deliver strong performances and advance in the tournament.
Malaysia's chance of winning: 22%
Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 78%
Bangladesh vs Malaysia Betting Tips
Bangladesh's key player in this lineup is the batting all-rounder, Mosaddek Hossain, who excels as a finisher in the middle order. Yasir Ali is another middle-order batsman expected to provide support. Keep an eye on 22-year-old debutant Mahmudul Hasan Joy and other promising players, as their inexperience doesn't rule out a strong showing against Malaysia. When it comes to bowling, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Rishad Hossain are the ones to watch.
Malaysia enters this match with confidence, having secured consecutive victories in the Group Stage. Syed Aziz stands out as a top run-scorer for Malaysia, but he'll face a challenge from Bangladesh's spin-bowling. Malaysia's middle-order batting relies on Mohammad Amir and Virandeep Singh, making them crucial contributors to the team's success. Whereas Vijay Unni and Virandeep Singh have been keeping the batters at check for Malaysia in the past two games. This will be an important game for both the sides in order to reach closer to the title and win medals for the country.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs
Malaysia Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Malaysia Toss Prediction
The pitch in Hangzhou has been favourable for the batsmen. Bowlers need to work hard to pick wickets. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
There will not be any rain on the match day. The maximum temperature will be 29°C with partly cloudy skies.
Bangladesh Player List
Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi, Mohammad Saif Hassan (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sumon Khan, Jaker Ali Anik, Nahid Rana, Ripon Mondal, Hasan Murad, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain
Bangladesh Predicted XI
|
Afif Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|
Batter
|
Saif Hassan (c)
|
Batter
|
Jaker Ali
|
Batter
|
Yasir Ali
|
Batter
|
Parvez Hossain Emon
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ripon Mondol
|
Bowler
|
Rishad Hasan
|
Bowler
|
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
|
Bowler
|
Rakibul Hassan
|
Bowler
|
Sumon Khan
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh will play their first match of the tournament. They have good batting and bowling options in the team.
Malaysia Player List
Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni, Aiman Zaquan Ridzuan, Anwar Rahman, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Akram, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran
Predicted Playing XI
|
Syed Aziz
|
Batter
|
Zubaidi Zulkifle
|
Batter
|
Ahmad Faiz
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Amir
|
Batter
|
Ainool Hafizs
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Virandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Vijay Unni
|
Batter
|
Sharveen Surendran
|
All-rounder
|
Pavandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Akram
|
Bowler
|
Syazrul Idrus
|
Bowler
Malaysia Team Form
Malaysia has in-form batters whereas their bowlers look more fierce in the competition. They scored 268 runs in their previous encounter.
Bangladesh vs Malaysia Head-to-Head Record
The teams have never contested in the 20 over format. This will be their first clash.
Bangladesh vs Malaysia Betting Odds
Malaysia to score high before 1st dismissal
Malaysia scored 21 and 81 runs in both the games of the competition respectively before their first dismissal. This will be tougher in their upcoming game against Bangladesh. However, their opening batters Syed Aziz and Zubaidi Zulkifle look in a handsome form.
Bangladesh vs Malaysia
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou
Bangladesh vs Malaysia Top Batters
Afif Hossain to be Bangladesh's top batter
Afif Hossain is the most experienced batter in the squad besides Yasir Ali. He will exploit his experience against Malaysia in the upcoming game. He averages 21.30 in his 58 T20I innings and will be enough to handle the Malaysian bowling attack.
Syed Aziz to be Malaysia’s top batter
Malaysia’s opener, Syed Aziz, has been in sensational form as of late with 336 runs in his last ten games and a century in the last game. He scored 126 off 56 balls in the previous game and expected to perform similarly in the next game.
Bangladesh vs Malaysia Top Bowlers
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury to be Bangladesh's top bowler
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury is an exciting left-arm bowler in the team and has 23 T20 innings with 26 wickets. This is his first international break and he will be looking to utilise it to the fullest.
Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia
Virandeep Singh is in an exceptional form. He picked 4 wickets in 2 games of the competition. But his most impressive feature about his spells is his economy rate. He leaked only 12 runs in the 8 overs he has bowled in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh
On the Malaysian front, they approach the match against Bangladesh with a team featuring in-form players who recently dazzled in the tournament. In a clash with Thailand, Malaysia displayed their batting prowess by amassing an impressive 268 runs in just 20 overs. Syed Aziz led the charge with a remarkable 127 runs, supported by Muhammad Amir's contribution of 55 runs. However, Malaysia didn't stop at batting excellence; their strong bowling unit dismantled Thailand, restricting them to a mere total of 74 runs and securing a resounding victory by 194 runs. Virandeep Singh, showcasing his bowling prowess, claimed 2 wickets in the game.
While Bangladesh's side may be labelled as inexperienced, it's essential to recognize the potential of their promising players. These emerging talents have demonstrated their capabilities in the Bangladeshi domestic circuit, making them a force to be reckoned with. When comparing the quality of performances between the Bangladeshi domestic circuit and Malaysia's reliance on a select few players in their batting lineup, Bangladesh holds a slight edge in our match prediction.
Malaysia to win the match @ 3.55 (Parimatch)
Bangladesh to win the match @ 1.29 (Parimatch)
Parimatch