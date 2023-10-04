Bangladesh vs Malaysia Match Prediction BANG 78 % Chance of Winning MAL 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh will lock horns with Malaysia in the 4th quarter final match of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023. The match will be played at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou on October 4. The game will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

In their recent T20I series against Afghanistan, Bangladesh secured a convincing 2-0 victory, showcasing their competitive edge. However, the looming World Cup has shifted their focus, and they face a challenge as some of their key T20 players won't be available for the upcoming contest. This situation necessitates the emergence of promising talents like Mosaddek Hossain and Yasir Ali in the batting department. Unfortunately, the bowling attack appears somewhat inexperienced, posing a potential vulnerability.

Despite these concerns, Bangladesh's high ranking in Asia grants them direct entry into the quarterfinals of the competition. Nevertheless, they must prove their mettle in their first game of the tournament to justify their stature.

Malaysia, on the other hand, recently hosted a Tri-Nation T20I series involving Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong, finishing as runners-up. Their confidence surged as they commenced the competition with a victory against Singapore. In their latest match, they displayed their dominance by defeating Thailand and topping their group with an impressive net run rate of 6.675.

The quarterfinal clash between Bangladesh and Malaysia holds immense significance as the victor secures a spot in the semifinals. While Malaysia enjoys a favourable winning streak, the upcoming fixture may see a shift in momentum as Bangladesh benefits from having prolific reserve players who can fill the void left by their absent stars.

This encounter marks the first meeting between the two sides in the 20-over format, adding an element of unpredictability to the contest. With so much at stake, both Bangladesh and Malaysia are eager to deliver strong performances and advance in the tournament.

Malaysia's chance of winning: 22%

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 78%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Bangladesh's key player in this lineup is the batting all-rounder, Mosaddek Hossain, who excels as a finisher in the middle order. Yasir Ali is another middle-order batsman expected to provide support. Keep an eye on 22-year-old debutant Mahmudul Hasan Joy and other promising players, as their inexperience doesn't rule out a strong showing against Malaysia. When it comes to bowling, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Rishad Hossain are the ones to watch.

Malaysia enters this match with confidence, having secured consecutive victories in the Group Stage. Syed Aziz stands out as a top run-scorer for Malaysia, but he'll face a challenge from Bangladesh's spin-bowling. Malaysia's middle-order batting relies on Mohammad Amir and Virandeep Singh, making them crucial contributors to the team's success. Whereas Vijay Unni and Virandeep Singh have been keeping the batters at check for Malaysia in the past two games. This will be an important game for both the sides in order to reach closer to the title and win medals for the country.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Malaysia Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Melbet Best Opening Partnership: Bangladesh 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Toss Prediction

The pitch in Hangzhou has been favourable for the batsmen. Bowlers need to work hard to pick wickets. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There will not be any rain on the match day. The maximum temperature will be 29°C with partly cloudy skies.

Bangladesh Player List

Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi, Mohammad Saif Hassan (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sumon Khan, Jaker Ali Anik, Nahid Rana, Ripon Mondal, Hasan Murad, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain

Bangladesh Predicted XI

Afif Hossain All-rounder Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Saif Hassan (c) Batter Jaker Ali Batter Yasir Ali Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Wicket-keeper Ripon Mondol Bowler Rishad Hasan Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler Rakibul Hassan Bowler Sumon Khan Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh will play their first match of the tournament. They have good batting and bowling options in the team.

Malaysia Player List

Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni, Aiman Zaquan Ridzuan, Anwar Rahman, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Akram, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran

Predicted Playing XI

Syed Aziz Batter Zubaidi Zulkifle Batter Ahmad Faiz Batter Muhammad Amir Batter Ainool Hafizs Wicket-keeper Virandeep Singh All-rounder Vijay Unni Batter Sharveen Surendran All-rounder Pavandeep Singh All-rounder Muhammad Akram Bowler Syazrul Idrus Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has in-form batters whereas their bowlers look more fierce in the competition. They scored 268 runs in their previous encounter.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Head-to-Head Record

The teams have never contested in the 20 over format. This will be their first clash.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Betting Odds

Malaysia to score high before 1st dismissal

Malaysia scored 21 and 81 runs in both the games of the competition respectively before their first dismissal. This will be tougher in their upcoming game against Bangladesh. However, their opening batters Syed Aziz and Zubaidi Zulkifle look in a handsome form.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia T20i Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Malaysia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.6 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Top Batters

Afif Hossain to be Bangladesh's top batter

Afif Hossain is the most experienced batter in the squad besides Yasir Ali. He will exploit his experience against Malaysia in the upcoming game. He averages 21.30 in his 58 T20I innings and will be enough to handle the Malaysian bowling attack.

Syed Aziz to be Malaysia’s top batter

Malaysia’s opener, Syed Aziz, has been in sensational form as of late with 336 runs in his last ten games and a century in the last game. He scored 126 off 56 balls in the previous game and expected to perform similarly in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Top Bowlers

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury to be Bangladesh's top bowler

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury is an exciting left-arm bowler in the team and has 23 T20 innings with 26 wickets. This is his first international break and he will be looking to utilise it to the fullest.

Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh is in an exceptional form. He picked 4 wickets in 2 games of the competition. But his most impressive feature about his spells is his economy rate. He leaked only 12 runs in the 8 overs he has bowled in the competition.