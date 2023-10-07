Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction BANG 28 % Chance of Winning PAK 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Indibet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to 10,000 INR The hopes of winning a gold in the Asian Games 2023 is over for Bangladesh and Pakistan but the sides will clash for the bronze medal in the competition on October 7. The game is scheduled to take place at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field and will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Bangladesh were playing without their regulars in the squad, playing their second-string team in the Asian Games. They won against Malaysia in the quarterfinals but hit a roadblock in their next game facing India in the semis. They lost the game but will now contest for the bronze medal in the competition.

Pakistan had a confident start to their campaign after a win over Hong Kong in their first game of the competition. However, things fell apart in the semi final where Afghanistan choked their batting line-up, eventually leading to Pakistan’s defeat in the game. Pakistan will now hope to win a bronze medal in the 3rd place play-off against Bangladesh.

Pakistan has a handsome track record playing against Bangladesh. However, this will mark quite a unique face-off in the international arena between the two. The teams are playing without the prominent names in the squad. The second-string players did not stand a chance in the competition but must end their campaign strongly in their last game. Pakistan will go in as match favourites with a better squad.

Bangladesh's chance of winning: 28%

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 72%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score low in the first 6 overs

Bangladesh’s top order involves the likes of Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran and Shahidullah where only Zadran looks in a good form while the others went out cheaply in both games of the competition. The team scored 39 and 21 runs in the first six overs of the two games they played respectively.

Moreover, the Pakistani bowlers have been cut-throat with their deliveries in the competition. Pakistan bowling order who only leaked 31 & 37 runs in the powerplay overs of their previous outing. Arafat Minhas will be a big threat to them as he picked 2/13 in the three overs he bowled in the power play against Hong Kong.The bowler was consistent in the next game, leaking 5 runs and causing 2 wickets to fall in the 2 overs he bowled in the powerplay. That said, it looks like a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming clash between the two.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at the venue is flat, offering favourable conditions for the batters. Batting first will be ideal for either of the teams.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature will be 21 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is a high possibility of rain on the match-day.

Pakistan Player List

Qasim Akram (c), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Omair Yousuf Batter Rohail Nazir Wicket-keeper Qasim Akram (c) All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Aamer Jamal All-rounder Arafat Minhas Bowler Mirza Baig Batter Arshad Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan needs more consistency in the game. They scored a low total of 115 runs in the previous game.

Bangladesh Player List

Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi, Mohammad Saif Hassan (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sumon Khan, Jaker Ali Anik, Nahid Rana, Ripon Mondal, Hasan Murad, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain

Bangladesh Predicted XI

Afif Hossain All-rounder Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Saif Hassan (c) All-rounder Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Zakir Hasan Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Ripon Mondol Bowler Rishad Hasan Bowler Shahadat Hossain Batter Rakibul Hassan Bowler Sumon Khan Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh’s batting order was terrible, only scoring 96 runs in the last game. Their bowlers could not do much in the previous game as well.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan dominates Bangladesh in the 20 over format. The sides have collided on 18 occasions where Pakistan leads the tally by 16-2.

Bangladesh Won: 2

Pakistan Won:16

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Bangladesh faced India in their last game but were overwhelmed by the level of cricket they played. They were bundled out for 96 runs in the game where the batters could not score much individually. Their loss was imminent as India surpassed the target with 9 wickets and 64 balls to spare.

On the other hand, Pakistan were astounded by a 4-wicket loss against Afghanistan in the semi finals. They were all out for 115 runs in their innings. Afghanistan easily conquered the small target, winning the game by 4 wickets. Arafat Minhas and Usman Qadir picked 2 wickets each but their effort was in vain as they could not win the fixture.

Pakistan will go in as match favourites with a much better batting and bowling line-up. They may have an inconsistent batting order but will rely more on their fantastic bowlers in the team. Whereas Bangladesh has been pretty dull in both the departments and it will be a huge achievement if they manage to somehow win the game.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20i Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.94 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 100% up to 10,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Batters

Saif Hassan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Saif Hassan has only played 4 games and scored 51 runs at an average of 17.33. He scored 50 runs off 52 balls in the first game against Malaysia where every other batter lost their wicket in the game. He was dismissed at 1 in the previous game but is all set to make a strong comeback.

Omair Yousuf to be Pakistan's top batter

Omair Yousuf averages 37.22 in his short T20 career. He scored 21 runs in the game against Hong Kong. However, his innings of 24 runs in the next game against Afghanistan was the top score in the team. He will be expected to score runs for the team in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Ripon Mondol to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Ripon Mondol picked 3 wickets against Malaysia while bowling economical deliveries. In the next game where all the bowlers struggled, Mondol was the only bowler to pick a wicket in the game. Mondol will go in as the best bowling pick for the upcoming game.

Arafat Minhas to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Arafat Minhas is the top bowling pick from Pakistan. He picked 4 wickets for Pakistan in the two games, 2 in each. In his last game, he took 2 scalps for 11 runs in the 3 overs he bowled in the game. This will make him a huge bowling threat for the Bangladeshi batters.