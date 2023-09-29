CAM (Cambodia) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction CAM 90 % Chance of Winning HON 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 6.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 8.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 4.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hong Kong will clash against Cambodia in the 5th match of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field on September 29. The game will commence from 6:30 AM IST.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Cricket in Cambodia was historically a sport mainly played by foreign expatriates, with limited recognition among locals. However, recent efforts to promote the sport have led to a surge in its popularity, resulting in the formation of cricket clubs and associations within the country. Despite this growth, Cambodia faced their first-ever defeat when they played against Japan in the Asian Games Men's T20I, following a track record of three previous wins in T20Is. As of now, they hold the second position in Group B with a net run rate of -0.686.

In contrast, Hong Kong boasts a more experienced cricket team, poised to present a formidable challenge to Cambodia. Despite suffering four consecutive losses in recent matches, they were in excellent form earlier in the year, winning all four matches in the Quadrangular series held at home. Among their victories, they defeated Malaysia twice. However, concerns have arisen about Hong Kong's recent struggles in batting, raising questions about their captain Nizakat Khan's ability to address this issue.

Cambodia has shown impressive bowling prowess, as evidenced by their ability to secure seven wickets while defending a relatively low score of 125 against Japan in their last match. Hong Kong's current batting form suggests that they might face a challenging task when going up against Cambodia. Nevertheless, Hong Kong's experience in the sport is expected to be a significant advantage, making them the favourites in the upcoming match.

Cambodia's chance of winning: 90%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 10%

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Cambodia vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Luqman Butt and Mihaj Midda were top batting aspects in the middle order. However, Midda, one of their most consistent and highest run-scoring players didn’t make it to the XI, while Butt failed to convert this start at number 4. Sharwan Godara will be a key all-rounder with the likes of Ghulam Chughtai and Luqman Butt in the bowling line-up.

Anas Khan, Ayush Shukla, and Ehsaan Khan will be the key bowlers to watch out for in this game from Hong Kong. Opener and skipper Nizakat Khan has been quite disappointing with the bat. Nasrulla Rana and Ehsan Khan in the lower order are handy with the bat and can add some crucial runs to the team’s scoresheet.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction

Both sides are struggling with their batting and will rely more on their bowlers. Skippers will be keen on batting first to defend the target in the later innings.

Weather Report

The pitch is a balanced one that has plenty of help for the batters if they can time their shots to perfection. Spinners will also play a key role on this surface. The weather will be cloudy and humid with a high of 30 degrees Celsius on the match day.

Cambodia Player List

Luqman Butt (c), Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Etienne Beukes, Anish Rambabu, Te Senglong, Uday Singh, Ram Raushan Sharan, Salvin Stanley (wk), Sahaj Chadha (wk), Sharwan Godara, Utkarsh Jain, Pel Vannak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Chanthoeun Rathanak

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshit Gupta Batter Pel Vannak Batter Luqman Butt Batter Uday Hathinjar Batter Mahaj Midda Wicket-keeper Salvin Stanly All-rounder Etienne Beukes Batter Sharwan Godara All-rounder Gulam Murtaza All-rounder Utkarsh Jain Bowler Anish Prasad Bowler

Cambodia Team Form

Cambodia were pretty efficient with their bowling. However, their top batting order need to do better in order to win the next game.

Hong Kong Player List

Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Hamed Khan, Shiv Mathur, Nizakat Khan, Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Niaz Ali, Ehsan Khan (wk), Shahid Wasif (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Adil Mehmood

Hong Kong Predicted XI

Babar Hayat Batter Shiv Mathur Batter Nizakat Khan All-rounder Nasrulla Rana All-rounder Muhammad Khan Wicket-keeper Akbar Khan Batter Ehsan Khan Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler Niaz Ali Batter Mohammad Ghazanfar Bowler Anas Khan Batter

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong will play their first game of the competition. They have a sound line-up of bowlers but have struggled with the bat in the past.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never met in the cricketing world. This will mark their first meeting.

Cambodia Won: -

Hong Kong Won: -

No Result/ Abandoned: -

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Betting Odds

Hong Kong to score high before their first dismissal

Hong Kong had an incredible start to their innings in the first game of the season. Batting against Tasmania, Jack Edwards and Daniel Hughes opened their innings and led a 137-run opening partnership. This is pretty impressive for the team. Last season, the sides collided once where it was Kurtis Patterson and Hughes who opened for the team, racking 52 runs for the 1st wicket.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong's top batter

Batting at number 3, Babar Hayat can be pretty destructive with the bat. He was the top scorer in the Malaysia Tri-nation series. He scored 147 runs in 4 games at an average of 36.75. He is coming from the innings of 62, 49 and 14 runs in his last three T20Is.

Lakshit Gupta to be Cambodia's top batter

Lakshit Gupta scored 24 off 33 in the previous game for the team. He is one of the top order batsmen of the team and will be expected to score a bundle of runs in the upcoming game.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong's top bowler

Ehsan Khan picked 6 wickets in the recently concluded Malaysia Tri-nation series with an incredible economy rate. He will be expected to lead the bowling order of the team.

Sharwan Godara to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

Sharwan Godara picked 3 wickets in the last game against Japan. He gave off 25 runs in 4 overs and possessed an economy rate of 6.25. He will be a big threat for the opposing batters.