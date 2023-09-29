CAM (Cambodia) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction
CAM
90%
Chance of Winning
HON
10%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts:
- This will be the first clash between the sides ever.
- Cambodia lost their first game whereas Hong Kong are yet to play their first game.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning
Cricket in Cambodia was historically a sport mainly played by foreign expatriates, with limited recognition among locals. However, recent efforts to promote the sport have led to a surge in its popularity, resulting in the formation of cricket clubs and associations within the country. Despite this growth, Cambodia faced their first-ever defeat when they played against Japan in the Asian Games Men's T20I, following a track record of three previous wins in T20Is. As of now, they hold the second position in Group B with a net run rate of -0.686.
In contrast, Hong Kong boasts a more experienced cricket team, poised to present a formidable challenge to Cambodia. Despite suffering four consecutive losses in recent matches, they were in excellent form earlier in the year, winning all four matches in the Quadrangular series held at home. Among their victories, they defeated Malaysia twice. However, concerns have arisen about Hong Kong's recent struggles in batting, raising questions about their captain Nizakat Khan's ability to address this issue.
Cambodia has shown impressive bowling prowess, as evidenced by their ability to secure seven wickets while defending a relatively low score of 125 against Japan in their last match. Hong Kong's current batting form suggests that they might face a challenging task when going up against Cambodia. Nevertheless, Hong Kong's experience in the sport is expected to be a significant advantage, making them the favourites in the upcoming match.
Cambodia's chance of winning: 90%
Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 10%
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Betting Tips
Luqman Butt and Mihaj Midda were top batting aspects in the middle order. However, Midda, one of their most consistent and highest run-scoring players didn’t make it to the XI, while Butt failed to convert this start at number 4. Sharwan Godara will be a key all-rounder with the likes of Ghulam Chughtai and Luqman Butt in the bowling line-up.
Anas Khan, Ayush Shukla, and Ehsaan Khan will be the key bowlers to watch out for in this game from Hong Kong. Opener and skipper Nizakat Khan has been quite disappointing with the bat. Nasrulla Rana and Ehsan Khan in the lower order are handy with the bat and can add some crucial runs to the team’s scoresheet.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction
Both sides are struggling with their batting and will rely more on their bowlers. Skippers will be keen on batting first to defend the target in the later innings.
Weather Report
The pitch is a balanced one that has plenty of help for the batters if they can time their shots to perfection. Spinners will also play a key role on this surface. The weather will be cloudy and humid with a high of 30 degrees Celsius on the match day.
Cambodia Player List
Luqman Butt (c), Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Etienne Beukes, Anish Rambabu, Te Senglong, Uday Singh, Ram Raushan Sharan, Salvin Stanley (wk), Sahaj Chadha (wk), Sharwan Godara, Utkarsh Jain, Pel Vannak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Chanthoeun Rathanak
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lakshit Gupta
|
Batter
|
Pel Vannak
|
Batter
|
Luqman Butt
|
Batter
|
Uday Hathinjar
|
Batter
|
Mahaj Midda
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Salvin Stanly
|
All-rounder
|
Etienne Beukes
|
Batter
|
Sharwan Godara
|
All-rounder
|
Gulam Murtaza
|
All-rounder
|
Utkarsh Jain
|
Bowler
|
Anish Prasad
|
Bowler
Cambodia Team Form
Cambodia were pretty efficient with their bowling. However, their top batting order need to do better in order to win the next game.
Hong Kong Player List
Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Hamed Khan, Shiv Mathur, Nizakat Khan, Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Niaz Ali, Ehsan Khan (wk), Shahid Wasif (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Adil Mehmood
Hong Kong Predicted XI
|
Babar Hayat
|
Batter
|
Shiv Mathur
|
Batter
|
Nizakat Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Nasrulla Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Akbar Khan
|
Batter
|
Ehsan Khan
|
Bowler
|
Ayush Shukla
|
Bowler
|
Niaz Ali
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Anas Khan
|
Batter
Hong Kong Team Form
Hong Kong will play their first game of the competition. They have a sound line-up of bowlers but have struggled with the bat in the past.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never met in the cricketing world. This will mark their first meeting.
Cambodia Won: -
Hong Kong Won: -
No Result/ Abandoned: -
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Betting Odds
Hong Kong to score high before their first dismissal
Hong Kong had an incredible start to their innings in the first game of the season. Batting against Tasmania, Jack Edwards and Daniel Hughes opened their innings and led a 137-run opening partnership. This is pretty impressive for the team. Last season, the sides collided once where it was Kurtis Patterson and Hughes who opened for the team, racking 52 runs for the 1st wicket.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Top Batters
Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong's top batter
Batting at number 3, Babar Hayat can be pretty destructive with the bat. He was the top scorer in the Malaysia Tri-nation series. He scored 147 runs in 4 games at an average of 36.75. He is coming from the innings of 62, 49 and 14 runs in his last three T20Is.
Lakshit Gupta to be Cambodia's top batter
Lakshit Gupta scored 24 off 33 in the previous game for the team. He is one of the top order batsmen of the team and will be expected to score a bundle of runs in the upcoming game.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers
Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong's top bowler
Ehsan Khan picked 6 wickets in the recently concluded Malaysia Tri-nation series with an incredible economy rate. He will be expected to lead the bowling order of the team.
Sharwan Godara to be the top bowler for Hong Kong
Sharwan Godara picked 3 wickets in the last game against Japan. He gave off 25 runs in 4 overs and possessed an economy rate of 6.25. He will be a big threat for the opposing batters.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Cambodia
Meanwhile, Hong Kong has been grappling with batting struggles in recent matches. Their captain is undoubtedly eager for a swift turnaround as they seek a victorious start in the tournament. Hong Kong's cricketing journey has seen them compete against formidable teams like India and Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup held in the UAE. Despite an impressive chase of 193 against India on a batting-friendly Dubai pitch, their batting form has deteriorated. A stark example is their recent performance in the Malaysia Tri-Nation series in Kuala Lumpur, where they could only muster 89 for 9 when batting first against PNG. However, their bowlers made a commendable effort, securing 9 wickets while defending this meagre total. Players like Anas Khan, Ayush Shukla, and Ehsaan Khan are expected to be key bowlers to watch in the upcoming game.
This match promises to be closely contested, not due to the competitiveness of both teams, but rather because of their shared batting struggles. Both sides lack dependable and consistent batsmen and rely heavily on a select few in the middle order. Their strength lies in their bowling attacks, making the toss a critical factor in the outcome of the match. With more experience in their favour, Hong Kong is favoured to have a slight edge as they enter this contest and are the favourites in our match prediction.
Cambodia to win the match @ 6.40 (Parimatch)
Hong Kong to win the match @ 1.11(Parimatch)
Parimatch