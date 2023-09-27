Cambodia vs Japan Match Prediction JPN 55 % Chance of Winning CAM 45 % Bet Now! Cambodia takes on Japan in the 2023 Asian Games at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 27 at 11:30 AM IST.

Cambodia vs Japan Chance of Winning

Cambodia and Japan are relatively new in this format and were recently included as members of ICC. With both sides lacking international experience in this sport, it makes this game a very interesting proposition due to the element of unknown for both sides which makes it hard to figure out how this game would be played out. As per our calculations, Japan are slight favourites heading into this game.

Cambodia’s chances of winning - 45%

Japan’s chances of winning - 55%

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Cambodia vs Japan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the main reasons for Japan’s struggles in recent games has been the form of Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake who has failed to show up in recent games. In the last three games Yamamoto-Lake has managed to score 1, 8 and 0 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Cambodia vs Japan Match Toss Prediction

Considering the fact this would be the first game that would be played at the venue we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first so that they could get a feel of the wicket at the venue which would come handy as it's better to chase in an unknown venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Cambodia News & Player List

Cambodia Player List

Etienne Beukes, Mahaj Midda, Sharwan Godara, Uday Hathinjar, Lakshit Gupta, Luqman Butt, Gulam Murtaza, Pel Vannak, Phon Bunthean, Anish Prasad, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Salvin Stanly, Ram Sharan, Te Senglong, Utkarsh Jain

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshit Gupta Batter Pel Vannak Batter Luqman Butt Batter Uday Hathinjar Batter Mahaj Midda Wicket-keeper Salvin Stanly All-rounder Etienne Beukes Batter Sharwan Godara All-rounder Gulam Murtaza All-rounder Utkarsh Jain Bowler Anish Prasad Bowler

Cambodia Team Form

Cambodia have so far played three games in T20 format and have a 100% record so far, registering victories against Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia

Japan News & Player List

Japan Player List

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (captain), Ryan Drake, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Shogo Kimura, Kouhei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alexander Shirai-Patmore, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Muneeb Siddique Mian, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Ashley Thurgate, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake. Reserves: Kento Ota-Dobell, Marcus Thurgate, Jun Yamashita.

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake Batter Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming Batter Ibrahim Takahashi Batter Ryan Drake Batter Wataru Miyauchi Wicket-keeper Alexander Shirai-Patmore All-rounder Declan Suzuki-McComb Bowler Tsuyoshi Takada All-rounder Reo Sakurano-Thomas All-rounder Kouhei Kubota Bowler Makoto Taniyama Bowler

Japan Team Form

Japan have competed in 13 games thus far in the T20 format winning eight games thus far. But in the last four games, Japan has tasted defeat in three games which includes back to back losses in the last two games and Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.

Cambodia vs Japan Head to Head

Both teams are yet to play each other in T20 format

Cambodia vs Japan Betting Odds

Japan to have a better opening partnership than Cambodia

Even though Japan head into this game with more experience, their top order has failed to perform in the last three games. In recent games Japan has failed to manage a good opening stand scoring in single digit and have conceded over 50 runs in two of the three games heading into this fixture. On the other hand, even though Cambodia have not performed that well at top order, they have managed to get a better opening stand in two of the three games they have played in this format. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial games as in games like these it's highly unlikely we would see an upset which makes this a very lucrative betting tip.

Cambodia vs Japan Top Team Batters

Mahaj Midda to be Cambodia’s top batter

Mahaj Midda has been sensational for Cambodia thus far scoring 32, 50 and 35 in T20 format and was instrumental thus far for Cambodia cricket thus far. With 117 runs, Midda is the leading run scorer for Cambodia which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Kendal Kadowaki-Fleming to be Japan’s top batter

The Japanese skipper Kendal Kadowaki Fleming has been an instrumental figure for Japanese cricket thus far which includes his recent performances in defeat against Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea. With 314 runs, Kadowaki-Fleming has been the leading run scorer for Japan in this format which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Cambodia vs Japan Top Team Bowlers

Luqman Butt to be Cambodia’s top bowler

Luqman Butt has been the go to bowler whenever Cambodia has needed a breakthrough in games and Butt has not disappointed thus far. With seven wickets in three games, Luqman Butt is the leading wicket taker for Cambodia which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Reo Sakurano Thomas to be Japan’s top bowler

With 18 wickets in 12 games, Reo Sakurano Thomas is the leading wicket taker for Japan in T20 format. In the last three games even though Japan had a very underwhelming performance in the bowling department but Sakurano Thomas managed to bag three wickets and was one of the best performers in those games which makes him our top pick for this game.