Cambodia vs Japan Match Prediction
JPN
55%
Chance of Winning
CAM
45%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts
- With 18 wickets, Reo Sakurano Thomas is the leading wicket taker for Japan in T20 format.
- With 117 runs, Mahaj Midda is the leading run scorer for Cambodia in T20 format.
Cambodia vs Japan Chance of Winning
Cambodia and Japan are relatively new in this format and were recently included as members of ICC. With both sides lacking international experience in this sport, it makes this game a very interesting proposition due to the element of unknown for both sides which makes it hard to figure out how this game would be played out. As per our calculations, Japan are slight favourites heading into this game.
- Cambodia’s chances of winning - 45%
- Japan’s chances of winning - 55%
Cambodia vs Japan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the main reasons for Japan’s struggles in recent games has been the form of Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake who has failed to show up in recent games. In the last three games Yamamoto-Lake has managed to score 1, 8 and 0 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Cambodia vs Japan Match Toss Prediction
Considering the fact this would be the first game that would be played at the venue we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first so that they could get a feel of the wicket at the venue which would come handy as it's better to chase in an unknown venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Cambodia News & Player List
Cambodia Player List
Etienne Beukes, Mahaj Midda, Sharwan Godara, Uday Hathinjar, Lakshit Gupta, Luqman Butt, Gulam Murtaza, Pel Vannak, Phon Bunthean, Anish Prasad, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Salvin Stanly, Ram Sharan, Te Senglong, Utkarsh Jain
Predicted Playing XI
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Lakshit Gupta
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Batter
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Pel Vannak
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Batter
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Luqman Butt
|
Batter
|
Uday Hathinjar
|
Batter
|
Mahaj Midda
|
Wicket-keeper
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Salvin Stanly
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All-rounder
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Etienne Beukes
|
Batter
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Sharwan Godara
|
All-rounder
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Gulam Murtaza
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All-rounder
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Utkarsh Jain
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Bowler
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Anish Prasad
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Bowler
Cambodia Team Form
Cambodia have so far played three games in T20 format and have a 100% record so far, registering victories against Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia
Japan News & Player List
Japan Player List
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (captain), Ryan Drake, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Shogo Kimura, Kouhei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alexander Shirai-Patmore, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Muneeb Siddique Mian, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Ashley Thurgate, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake. Reserves: Kento Ota-Dobell, Marcus Thurgate, Jun Yamashita.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake
|
Batter
|
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming
|
Batter
|
Ibrahim Takahashi
|
Batter
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Ryan Drake
|
Batter
|
Wataru Miyauchi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alexander Shirai-Patmore
|
All-rounder
|
Declan Suzuki-McComb
|
Bowler
|
Tsuyoshi Takada
|
All-rounder
|
Reo Sakurano-Thomas
|
All-rounder
|
Kouhei Kubota
|
Bowler
|
Makoto Taniyama
|
Bowler
Japan Team Form
Japan have competed in 13 games thus far in the T20 format winning eight games thus far. But in the last four games, Japan has tasted defeat in three games which includes back to back losses in the last two games and Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.
Cambodia vs Japan Head to Head
Both teams are yet to play each other in T20 format
Cambodia vs Japan Betting Odds
Japan to have a better opening partnership than Cambodia
Even though Japan head into this game with more experience, their top order has failed to perform in the last three games. In recent games Japan has failed to manage a good opening stand scoring in single digit and have conceded over 50 runs in two of the three games heading into this fixture. On the other hand, even though Cambodia have not performed that well at top order, they have managed to get a better opening stand in two of the three games they have played in this format. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial games as in games like these it's highly unlikely we would see an upset which makes this a very lucrative betting tip.
Cambodia vs Japan Top Team Batters
Mahaj Midda to be Cambodia’s top batter
Mahaj Midda has been sensational for Cambodia thus far scoring 32, 50 and 35 in T20 format and was instrumental thus far for Cambodia cricket thus far. With 117 runs, Midda is the leading run scorer for Cambodia which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Kendal Kadowaki-Fleming to be Japan’s top batter
The Japanese skipper Kendal Kadowaki Fleming has been an instrumental figure for Japanese cricket thus far which includes his recent performances in defeat against Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea. With 314 runs, Kadowaki-Fleming has been the leading run scorer for Japan in this format which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Cambodia vs Japan Top Team Bowlers
Luqman Butt to be Cambodia’s top bowler
Luqman Butt has been the go to bowler whenever Cambodia has needed a breakthrough in games and Butt has not disappointed thus far. With seven wickets in three games, Luqman Butt is the leading wicket taker for Cambodia which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Reo Sakurano Thomas to be Japan’s top bowler
With 18 wickets in 12 games, Reo Sakurano Thomas is the leading wicket taker for Japan in T20 format. In the last three games even though Japan had a very underwhelming performance in the bowling department but Sakurano Thomas managed to bag three wickets and was one of the best performers in those games which makes him our top pick for this game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Japan
Cambodia are one of the few teams in the world who are yet to taste defeat in the T20 format beating Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia heading into this competition. Even though the sample size is way too small to jump into any conclusion, we believe Cambodia are one of the favourites to make the knockout rounds.
On the other hand, Japan seems to be more seasoned as they have been playing cricket since 2022 and have won eight of the 13 games thus far. Their recent form seems to be a worry as they have lost three of the last four games heading into this tournament. Apart from the regulars like India and Pakistan, Japan seems to be one of the more experienced sides in the competition which could work in their favour.
Due to the fact both teams are relatively unknown it would be tough to predict how the game would be played. But as we have seen in the past in games like these, most of the time the team with the most experience prevails at the end. We believe Japan will take home maximum points in the upcoming fixture.Bet Now!