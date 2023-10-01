HON (Hong Kong) vs JPN (Japan) Match Prediction HON 85 % Chance of Winning JPN 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hong Kong and Japan will meet in the 8th of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field on September 29. The game will commence from 11:30 AM IST.

Hong Kong vs Japan Chance of Winning

Cricket is a minor sport in Japan. It was introduced to the country by the British, with the first match played in 1863 and the first club formed in 1868, both in Yokohama. They were recently involved in the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific region Qualifier B where they won three out of their four games against Indonesia and South Korea. They are very new to the sport but hold a high potential to adapt to cricket. They faced Cambodia in their previous game and managed to win the fixture to be placed second in their group table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.686.

In contrast, Hong Kong boasts a more experienced cricket team, poised to present a formidable challenge to Japan. Despite suffering four consecutive losses in recent matches, they were in excellent form earlier in the year, winning all four matches in the Quadrangular series held at home. There were concerns about the team’s form in the format but they vanquished all the doubts with their stellar performance in their previous outing to defeat Cambodia and occupy the top spot in their group table.

Although Japan won their first game, they struggled a bit with the ball as their bowlers were particularly expensive. Moreover, their decent top order is not complemented well by their fragile middle order, who went out cheaply in the last game. On the other hand, Hong Kong have more experienced players that were pretty visible in their previous outing. Their bowlers kept the batters in check and will do the same in the upcoming game.

Japan's chance of winning: 15%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 85%

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Hong Kong vs Japan Betting Tips

Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan were pretty good with the bat in the previous game but it was their bowlers who stole their show with exemplary deliveries. Nasrulla Rana was the most successful bowler in the team with ample support from Mohammad Ghazanfar and Anas Khan.

Japan will have to play their best level of cricket in the upcoming game to have a shot at the quarter finals. Japan has Ryan Drake and Ibrahim Takahashi leading their bowling attack. Whereas Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Shirai-Patmore and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming will lead the batting line-up.

Hong Kong vs Japan Toss Prediction

At Pingfeng Campus, the cricket pitch offers equal opportunities for both fast and spin bowlers, emphasising the need for a diverse bowling lineup to achieve favourable results. Based on these features, the team captain who wins the toss is expected to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

The temperature should vary between 20 to 26 degree Celsius on the match day with a low possibility of rain and overcast conditions.

Japan Player List

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (captain), Ryan Drake, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Shogo Kimura, Kouhei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alexander Shirai-Patmore, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Muneeb Siddique Mian, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Ashley Thurgate, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake. Reserves: Kento Ota-Dobell, Marcus Thurgate, Jun Yamashita.

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake Batter Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming Batter Ibrahim Takahashi Batter Ryan Drake Batter Wataru Miyauchi Wicket-keeper Alexander Shirai-Patmore All-rounder Declan Suzuki-McComb Bowler Tsuyoshi Takada All-rounder Reo Sakurano-Thomas All-rounder Kouhei Kubota Bowler Makoto Taniyama Bowler

Japan Team Form

Japan were a bit loose with their bowling in the last game. Their top order looks good but their middle order needs to perform better.

Hong Kong Player List

Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Hamed Khan, Shiv Mathur, Nizakat Khan, Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Niaz Ali, Ehsan Khan (wk), Shahid Wasif (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Adil Mehmood

Hong Kong Predicted XI

Babar Hayat Batter Shiv Mathur Batter Nizakat Khan All-rounder Nasrulla Rana All-rounder Muhammad Khan Wicket-keeper Akbar Khan Batter Ehsan Khan Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler Niaz Ali Batter Mohammad Ghazanfar Bowler Anas Khan Batter

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong were fantastic with their bowling in the last game as they bundled out Cambodia at 70.

Hong Kong vs Japan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never met in the format. This will mark their first meeting.

Japan Won: -

Hong Kong Won: -

No Result/ Abandoned: -

Hong Kong vs Japan Betting Odds

Hong Kong to hit more sixes

Hong Kong had an incredible start to their innings in the first game of the season. Batting against Cambodia, HK hit 6 maximums in the game. Five of them came from the bat of Babar Hayat. On the other hand, Japan stuck to more grounded shots and reeled in 3 sixes in their previous game. Considering Hong Kong’s bowling, Japan may not get much room to score the sixes and should win you a bonus from this betting tip.

Hong Kong vs Japan Top Batters

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong's top batter

Batting at number 3, Babar Hayat can be pretty destructive with the bat. He was the top scorer in the Malaysia Tri-nation series. He scored 147 runs in 4 games at an average of 36.75. He scored an unbeaten 40 off 12 balls in his last outing against Cambodia.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming to be Japan's top batter

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming leads his team with his bat. In his previous outing, he smashed 35 off 23 balls against Cambodia. The batter averaged over 40 in the T20I format and his batting skill will be tested in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong vs Japan Top Bowlers

Nasrulla Rana to be Hong Kong's top bowler

Nasrulla Rana mercilessly picked 4 wickets in his last game. He bowled incredible spells and only gave 7 runs in 4 overs with an economy rate of 1.75. He will be expected to reciprocate the same in the upcoming game.

Ryan Drake to be the top bowler for Japan

Ryan Drake will be an important bowling figure in the upcoming game. The Japanese bowlers were pretty expensive in the last match whereas Drake managed to trouble the opponent batters, while picking 3 wickets.