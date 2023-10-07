India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction IND 90 % Chance of Winning AFG 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.084 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India and Afghanistan will fight it out for the gold medal in the finals of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field and will commence from 11:30 PM IST on October 7, 2023.

India vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

India had a solid line-up prepared for the Asian Games despite their top names absent due to the World Cup. They won against Nepal in the quarter finals and smoothly cruised past Bangladesh in the semifinals, closer to the gold medal in the Asian Games. They are the top contenders for the title and will go into the finals confident against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan are coming into the finals after beating two of the strongest teams in Asia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Afghanistan beat the odds to defeat Pakistan in the semis to reach the finals. A fantastic form in the bowling order of Afghanistan led to their victory in the semis. However, they will have to deliver a more convincing performance in the upcoming game against India.

India has a terrific record playing against Afghanistan in the T20Is. The sides last collided in the Asia Cup 2022 where India managed to humiliate Afghanistan by a 101-run victory. Both the teams will play their second-string squad, but India with a much stronger and seasoned players in the team, will go in as match favourites for the fixture.

India's chance of winning: 90%

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 10%

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India vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

India to score higher before 1st dismissal

India boasts an excellent line-up of batters in the team. Their opening line-up involves Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad who were included in the Indian team after astonishing performances in the IPL. The pair blasted off in the previous game where they secured 103 runs before their first dismissal. The ground conditions at Hangzhou is very batting friendly and is enabling these batters to hit a lot of aerial shots. Gaikwad scored 25 while Jaiswal hammered 100 runs in the game and looked like the ideal pair to lead a good partnership. However, Jaiswal faced an unfortunate early dismissal in the next game against Bangladesh without scoring a run. Gaikwad carried on and scored an unbeaten 40 in the game. The pair will return to establish a handsome score in the upcoming clash against Afghanistan.

India to score high in the first six overs

India has an aggressive line-up of batters in the team. With names like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube in the top order, India has managed to win games comfortably in the competition. IND scored 63 & 68 runs in the first six overs of the two games they played in the competition. This indicates their excellence with the bat and expected to perform similarly in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India 1.46 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The pitch in Hangzhou has been favourable for the batsmen. Bowlers will have to be more determined because they will be expensive here. A total of 15 games have been played here where the team batting first won on nine occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss will look to secure a huge total by choosing to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature should be around 21 degree Celsius on the match day. There is a good chance of rain on the match-day.

India Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Shivam Dube All-rounder Tilak Varma Batsman Jitesh Sharma Wicket-Keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Sai Kishore Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

India Recent Form

India look confident with the current squad and will continue their winning momentum and win in the finals.

Afghanistan Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Zubdaid Akbari, Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Karim Jannat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Nijat Masoud, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Noor Ali Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Shahidullah All-rounder Afzar Zazai Batter Mohammad Shahzad Wicket-Keeper Gulbadin Naib (c) All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf All-rounder Fareed Ahmad Bowler Qais Ahmed Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan has a decent bowling line-up but needs to work on its batting order.

India vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have contested in 4 games till date where India won in all those games.

India won : 4

Afghanistan won : 0

No result/abandoned : 0

India vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Ruturaj Gaiwad led India registered yet another victory against Bangladesh in the previous game. IND restricted BAN to 96 runs in the previous game. Sai Kishore enjoyed his 3-wicket haul whereas Washington Sundar picked 2 scalps. Chasing the target, India scored 97 runs in 9.2 overs with the loss of only Jaiswal’s wicket and winning the game by 9 wickets. Gaikwad and Tilak Varma remained unbeaten at 40 & 55 runs respectively.

Whereas Afghanistan displayed a terrific bowling feat against Pakistan in the semi final. Bowling them all out at 115, Afghanistan took charge of the game dominantly. Fareed Ahmad picked 3 wickets in the game. Afghanistan struggled a bit in the batting but managed to score past the target with 4 wickets and 13 balls to spare. Noor Ali Zadran scored 39, highest in the game.

India has a much deeper batting line-up and a talented bunch of bowling talents. They are superior in terms of skill and experience. India is expected to win this affair against Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan T20i Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.084 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 7.40 Bet Now!

India vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal has an experience of 7 T20Is where he scored 232 runs at an average of 38.66. He struck a century and a fifty in those innings. He hammered 100 runs off 49 balls in the quarter finals against Nepal. However, he faced an unfortunate dismissal in the next game, going out at 0. This is not a testament to his batting skill and shall return stronger in the finals.

Noor Ali Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Noor Ali Zadran has played 22 T20Is in his career and scored 596 runs at an average of 28.38. He smashed four fifties in those innings. He scored the most number runs in the two games for Afghanistan. He posted 51 & 39 runs in the two games respectively.

India vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India

Ravi Bishnoi is a tough bowler to read. He has featured in 15 T20Is for India and managed to pick 24 wickets already. He had figures of 3/24 in the first game against Nepal and picked a wicket in his last outing against Bangladesh.

Qais Ahmad to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Youngster Qais Ahmad is considered to be one of the players to look out for in the coming times. He picked 3 wickets for 16 runs in the quarter finals against Sri Lanka. He remained consistent in the next game, picking 2 wickets of Pakistan for 11 runs.