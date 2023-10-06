India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BANG 13 % Chance of Winning IND 87 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India and Bangladesh will cross swords in the first semi-final match of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023.. The game is scheduled to be played at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field and will commence from 6:30 PM IST on October 6, 2023.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

India entered this competition with a lot of fresh faces who marked their debut on the international stage. The team was excellent with the bat in the previous game that led them to win the previous game against Nepal. India are placed atop the ICC T20I rankings and will look to maintain their stature in the upcoming game as well. They are probably the strongest side in the competition and will look to dominate the upcoming affair against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will be fielding a second-string side since their major players are busy with the World Cup. The team has produced some quality bowlers in recent years. The team did not face much of a challenge in the quarter final playing against Malaysia. But playing their next fixture against India will certainly test their best skills in the game.

With both the sides looking ready to contest in the semi-finals, it looks like a high scoring game between the two. India will be confident coming into this game with a lot of talented, skilled and experienced players in the squad. Some Bangladeshi bowlers made their international debut and were very likely to struggle against the in-form Indian batters.

India's chance of winning: 87%

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 13%

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India vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

India to score higher before 1st dismissal

India has always excelled in their batting department. Their opening line-up involves Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad who have had incredible campaigns in the previous IPL that scouted them towards the national team. Jaiswal was tested in the series against West Indies where he struck a century in his Test debut. He averages 46.40 in his short career up till now. Whereas Gaikwad averages 23.70 in the format. However, he has led some incredible opening partnerships in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. The pair blasted off in the previous game where they secured 103 runs before their first dismissal. The ground conditions at Hangzhou is very batting friendly and is enabling these batters to hit a lot of aerial shots. Gaikwad scored 25 while Jaiswal hammered 100 runs in the game and looked like the ideal pair to lead a good partnership. Parvez Hossain Emon and Mahmudul Hasan Joy opened for Bangladesh in the Asian Games but could not hold on to their wicket for long in the game. BAN scored no run before Joy ducked out in the game. Emon followed him shortly in the next over without scoring a run in the game. Having said that, it looks very likely for India to score higher for the 1st wicket in the next clash.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to win 1.15 Bet on Parimatch India to win 1.14 Bet on 1xBet India to win 1.125 Bet on Melbet

India vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The pitch in Hangzhou has been favourable for the batsmen. Bowlers need to work hard to pick wickets. In the current competition, a total of 13 games have been played where the team batting first won on 9 occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss should bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

The temperature should be around 24 degree Celsius on the match day with a very low possibility of rain. However, the skies will remain cloudy on the match-day.

India Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Shivam Dube All-rounder Tilak Varma Batsman Jitesh Sharma Wicket-Keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Sai Kishore Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

India Recent Form

India look confident with the current squad and will continue their winning momentum in the Asian Games.

Bangladesh Player List

Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi, Mohammad Saif Hassan (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sumon Khan, Jaker Ali Anik, Nahid Rana, Ripon Mondal, Hasan Murad, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain

Bangladesh Predicted XI

Afif Hossain All-rounder Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Saif Hassan (c) All-rounder Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Zakir Hasan Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Ripon Mondol Bowler Rishad Hasan Bowler Shahadat Hossain Batter Rakibul Hassan Bowler Sumon Khan Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh’s batting order was terrible, only scoring 116 runs in the last game. However, they have a sound bowling order and the team will rely on it for the next game.

India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have contested in 12 games till date where India won 11 times whereas Bangladesh has won on a single occasion. In their last five head-to-head clashes, India has won on four occasions.

India won : 11

Bangladesh won : 1

No result/abandoned : 0

India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

India and Bangladesh were one of the top five teams to be directly seeded into the quarter finals due to their world ranking in the sport.

India entered the competition confidently against Nepal. They went to bat first and secured 204 runs in 20 overs with the help of Yashasvi Jaiswal who struck 100 off 49 balls in the game. The team also bowled well and restricted Nepal to 179, to win the game by 23 runs. Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan picked 3 wickets each for the team.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, struggled a bit with their batting against Malaysia in the quarter finals. The team could only put 116 runs on the board with only Saif Hassan scoring an impactful score of 50. They were lucky to defend the target against Malaysia who have a more fragile batting order and ended their innings at 114 to lose the game by 2 runs. Ripon Mondol and Afif Hossain picked 3 wickets each for the team. This got them into the semis but their chances of moving further in the competition are very bleak.

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India vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal has an experience of 6 T20Is where he scored 232 runs at an average of 46.40. He struck a century and a fifty in those innings. He blasted off in the previous game, scoring a century in 49 balls with a strike rate of over 200. He will be the top batting option in the team for the next game.

Saif Hassan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Saif Hassan has only played 3 games and scored 51 runs at an average of 25.50. He scored 50 runs off 52 balls in the previous game against Malaysia where every other batter lost their wicket in the game.

India vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India

Ravi Bishnoi is a tough bowler to read. He has featured in 14 T20Is for India and managed to pick 23 wickets already. His figures of 3/24 in the last game impressed everyone. He will be the top bowling pick for the upcoming game.

Afif Hossain to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Afif Hossain is an all-rounder from the team and will have to guide the squad in absence of other key players in the team. He picked 3 wickets in the previous fixture and will be excited to repeat the same in the next game. His economy of 2.75 was particularly impressive in addition to his multiple scalps.