India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
BANG
13%
Chance of Winning
IND
87%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts:
- India leads by 11-1 in their 12 T20I clashes.
- India won their last game by 23 runs whereas Bangladesh defeated Malaysia by 2 runs to reach the semis.
India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
India entered this competition with a lot of fresh faces who marked their debut on the international stage. The team was excellent with the bat in the previous game that led them to win the previous game against Nepal. India are placed atop the ICC T20I rankings and will look to maintain their stature in the upcoming game as well. They are probably the strongest side in the competition and will look to dominate the upcoming affair against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh will be fielding a second-string side since their major players are busy with the World Cup. The team has produced some quality bowlers in recent years. The team did not face much of a challenge in the quarter final playing against Malaysia. But playing their next fixture against India will certainly test their best skills in the game.
With both the sides looking ready to contest in the semi-finals, it looks like a high scoring game between the two. India will be confident coming into this game with a lot of talented, skilled and experienced players in the squad. Some Bangladeshi bowlers made their international debut and were very likely to struggle against the in-form Indian batters.
- India's chance of winning: 87%
- Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 13%
India vs Bangladesh Betting Tips
India to score higher before 1st dismissal
India has always excelled in their batting department. Their opening line-up involves Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad who have had incredible campaigns in the previous IPL that scouted them towards the national team. Jaiswal was tested in the series against West Indies where he struck a century in his Test debut. He averages 46.40 in his short career up till now. Whereas Gaikwad averages 23.70 in the format. However, he has led some incredible opening partnerships in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. The pair blasted off in the previous game where they secured 103 runs before their first dismissal. The ground conditions at Hangzhou is very batting friendly and is enabling these batters to hit a lot of aerial shots. Gaikwad scored 25 while Jaiswal hammered 100 runs in the game and looked like the ideal pair to lead a good partnership. Parvez Hossain Emon and Mahmudul Hasan Joy opened for Bangladesh in the Asian Games but could not hold on to their wicket for long in the game. BAN scored no run before Joy ducked out in the game. Emon followed him shortly in the next over without scoring a run in the game. Having said that, it looks very likely for India to score higher for the 1st wicket in the next clash.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India to win
India to win
India to win
India vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction
The pitch in Hangzhou has been favourable for the batsmen. Bowlers need to work hard to pick wickets. In the current competition, a total of 13 games have been played where the team batting first won on 9 occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss should bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
The temperature should be around 24 degree Celsius on the match day with a very low possibility of rain. However, the skies will remain cloudy on the match-day.
India Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
|
Batsman
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batsman
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batsman
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sai Kishore
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
India Recent Form
India look confident with the current squad and will continue their winning momentum in the Asian Games.
Bangladesh Player List
Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi, Mohammad Saif Hassan (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sumon Khan, Jaker Ali Anik, Nahid Rana, Ripon Mondal, Hasan Murad, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain
Bangladesh Predicted XI
|
Afif Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|
Batter
|
Saif Hassan (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zakir Hasan
|
Batter
|
Parvez Hossain Emon
|
Batter
|
Ripon Mondol
|
Bowler
|
Rishad Hasan
|
Bowler
|
Shahadat Hossain
|
Batter
|
Rakibul Hassan
|
Bowler
|
Sumon Khan
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh’s batting order was terrible, only scoring 116 runs in the last game. However, they have a sound bowling order and the team will rely on it for the next game.
India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record
The sides have contested in 12 games till date where India won 11 times whereas Bangladesh has won on a single occasion. In their last five head-to-head clashes, India has won on four occasions.
India won : 11
Bangladesh won : 1
No result/abandoned : 0
India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
India and Bangladesh were one of the top five teams to be directly seeded into the quarter finals due to their world ranking in the sport.
India entered the competition confidently against Nepal. They went to bat first and secured 204 runs in 20 overs with the help of Yashasvi Jaiswal who struck 100 off 49 balls in the game. The team also bowled well and restricted Nepal to 179, to win the game by 23 runs. Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan picked 3 wickets each for the team.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, struggled a bit with their batting against Malaysia in the quarter finals. The team could only put 116 runs on the board with only Saif Hassan scoring an impactful score of 50. They were lucky to defend the target against Malaysia who have a more fragile batting order and ended their innings at 114 to lose the game by 2 runs. Ripon Mondol and Afif Hossain picked 3 wickets each for the team. This got them into the semis but their chances of moving further in the competition are very bleak.
India vs Bangladesh
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou
India vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India
Yashasvi Jaiswal has an experience of 6 T20Is where he scored 232 runs at an average of 46.40. He struck a century and a fifty in those innings. He blasted off in the previous game, scoring a century in 49 balls with a strike rate of over 200. He will be the top batting option in the team for the next game.
Saif Hassan to be the top batter for Bangladesh
Saif Hassan has only played 3 games and scored 51 runs at an average of 25.50. He scored 50 runs off 52 balls in the previous game against Malaysia where every other batter lost their wicket in the game.
India vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India
Ravi Bishnoi is a tough bowler to read. He has featured in 14 T20Is for India and managed to pick 23 wickets already. His figures of 3/24 in the last game impressed everyone. He will be the top bowling pick for the upcoming game.
Afif Hossain to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Afif Hossain is an all-rounder from the team and will have to guide the squad in absence of other key players in the team. He picked 3 wickets in the previous fixture and will be excited to repeat the same in the next game. His economy of 2.75 was particularly impressive in addition to his multiple scalps.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win the match @ 1.15 (PARIMATCH)
- Bangladesh to win the match @ 5.00 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch