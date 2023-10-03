Facts:
- India and Nepal have never contested in the format.
- Nepal are placed 16th in the ICC T20I rankings whereas India are at the top position.
India vs Nepal Chance of Winning
Nepal has risen to the 16th rank in the ICC T20I ranking. They made it through the preliminaries and will now compete amongst the top five seeded teams in the competition. They topped their group table with two wins and a net run rate of 10.275. However, their form will be tested in their upcoming game against India.
On the other hand, India has been waiting for this opportunity and will enter the ground to prove why they are ranked top in the ICC rankings. India will have the likes of few new faces in the team whereas the regular players will be busy preparing for the World Cup. India were amongst the top five seeded teams in the competition and will face Nepal in the 1st quarter finals.
The sides have not contested in the T20Is. However, the teams collided in the ODI format recently in the Asia Cup where India registered a comfortable victory. India will enter as a dominant team out of the two. They are positioned at the top of the ICC rankings and pack world class players in the squad. Given the fact that Nepal is an emerging cricket entity in the world, it would be next to impossible for them to win their next game against India for obvious reasons.
- India's chance of winning: 98%
- Nepal’s chance of winning: 2%
India vs Nepal Betting Tips
India’s top batting order involves Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal followed by Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh in the middle order. They have numerous bowling options with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar in the pace attack whereas Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar will lead the spin attack.
Nepal broke many T20I records in their game against Mongolia. Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla and Rohit Paudel are amongst the in-form batters in the team. Whereas the bowling department will be handled by Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane and various other figures in the squad. Abinash Bohara has been exceptionally good with the ball and will be a crucial entity in the upcoming game. Nevertheless, the game will pack a series of thrilling moments and impressive innings. Let's dive deeper into a few more aspects of the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nepal Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs
India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs
India's Higher Opening
India vs Nepal Toss Prediction
The cricket pitch at Hangzhou offers equal opportunities for both fast and spin bowlers, emphasising the need for a diverse bowling lineup to achieve favourable results. Based on these features, the team captain who wins the toss is expected to opt for fielding first.
Weather Report
The temperature should be around 29 degree Celsius on the match day with a very low possibility of rain. However, the skies will remain cloudy on the match-day.
India Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
|
Batsman
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batsman
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batsman
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
India Recent Form
India look confident with the current squad and will play their first game of the Asian Games.
Nepal Players List
Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rohit Paudel (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
Batter
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batter
|
Aasif Sheikh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rohit Paudel
|
Batter
|
Gulsan Jha
|
Bowler
|
Kushal Malla
|
All-rounder
|
Abinash Bohara
|
Bowler
|
Lalit Rajbanshi
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
All-rounder
|
Karan KC
|
Bowler
|
Sompal Kami
|
Bowler
Nepal Recent Form
Nepal are in fantastic form. They scored 212 runs in their previous game against Maldives.
India vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never played a game against each other in the T20I format.
India vs Nepal Betting Odds
Nepal to score low before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @ Parimatch)
Nepal will have a tough time batting against India in the upcoming game. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened their innings in the two games of the tournament and scored 42 & 20 runs before Nepal’s first dismissal. Indian bowlers are pretty lethal in the initial overs and will take use of the swing to keep things in their favour.
India vs Nepal
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou
India vs Nepal Top Batters
Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the top batter for India
Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in the Asian Games. He played his last T20I against Ireland where he scored 58 runs in the game. He is coming from an ecstatic performance against Australia in the ODIs. He is a fantastic batter as observed from his IPL campaigns.
Kushal Malla to be the top batter for Nepal
Kushal Malla scored 137* off 50 balls in his first outing of the competition and is the first ever century registered in Asian Games history. He scored an unbeaten 47 runs off 20 balls in his last game against Maldives and will be expected to bat similarly in the upcoming match.
India vs Nepal Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh to be the top bowler for India
Arshdeep Singh has 50 wickets to his name in his 33 career T20Is. He will be expected to lead the bowling attack with his bowling variations in the game. He is having a great year and has already picked 17 wickets in his 12 outings. He is consistent and should be a bowling threat for Nepal.
Abinash Bohara to be the top bowler for Nepal
Abinash Bohara has stunned everyone with his skill-ful bowling in the competition. He took 2 wickets in his first game of the competition. But his 6-wicket haul in the previous game was the highlight of the contest. He is the top bowling pick from Nepal.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
Nepal faced Maldives in their last outing and secured 212 runs, batting first. Rohit Paudel blasted off with an innings of 52 runs off 27 balls and faced an unfortunate run out. Kushal Malla gave him the necessary support with his unbeaten 47-run innings. Nevertheless, it was enough to capture another win in the competition as NEP bundled out Maldives at 74 to win the game by 138 runs. Abinash Bohara delivered stunning deliveries to pick 6 wickets in the game.
On the other hand, India are coming into this competition after a 2-0 series win against Ireland. While their main squad are busy hustling for the World Cup, they have ample strong options for each role who have now taken the responsibility of playing in the Asian Games. There is a lot of young blood in the team who will be ecstatic to showcase their skills on an international platform.
Nepal and India have never contested in the 20 over format. However, their squad strength is visibly evident. India is one of the strongest cricketing entities in the world whereas Nepal are an emerging team globally. With a much better grip at batting and bowling, India should win this contest.
- India to win the match @ 1.02 PARIMATCH
- Nepal to win the match @ 20.00 PARIMATCH
Parimatch