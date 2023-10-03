India vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Nepal has risen to the 16th rank in the ICC T20I ranking. They made it through the preliminaries and will now compete amongst the top five seeded teams in the competition. They topped their group table with two wins and a net run rate of 10.275. However, their form will be tested in their upcoming game against India.

On the other hand, India has been waiting for this opportunity and will enter the ground to prove why they are ranked top in the ICC rankings. India will have the likes of few new faces in the team whereas the regular players will be busy preparing for the World Cup. India were amongst the top five seeded teams in the competition and will face Nepal in the 1st quarter finals.

The sides have not contested in the T20Is. However, the teams collided in the ODI format recently in the Asia Cup where India registered a comfortable victory. India will enter as a dominant team out of the two. They are positioned at the top of the ICC rankings and pack world class players in the squad. Given the fact that Nepal is an emerging cricket entity in the world, it would be next to impossible for them to win their next game against India for obvious reasons.

India's chance of winning: 98%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 2%

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India vs Nepal Betting Tips

India’s top batting order involves Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal followed by Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh in the middle order. They have numerous bowling options with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar in the pace attack whereas Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar will lead the spin attack.

Nepal broke many T20I records in their game against Mongolia. Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla and Rohit Paudel are amongst the in-form batters in the team. Whereas the bowling department will be handled by Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane and various other figures in the squad. Abinash Bohara has been exceptionally good with the ball and will be a crucial entity in the upcoming game. Nevertheless, the game will pack a series of thrilling moments and impressive innings. Let's dive deeper into a few more aspects of the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India's Higher Opening 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Nepal Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch at Hangzhou offers equal opportunities for both fast and spin bowlers, emphasising the need for a diverse bowling lineup to achieve favourable results. Based on these features, the team captain who wins the toss is expected to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

The temperature should be around 29 degree Celsius on the match day with a very low possibility of rain. However, the skies will remain cloudy on the match-day.

India Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Shivam Dube All-rounder Tilak Varma Batsman Jitesh Sharma Wicket-Keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Mukesh Kumar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

India Recent Form

India look confident with the current squad and will play their first game of the Asian Games.

Nepal Players List

Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rohit Paudel (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC

Predicted Playing XI

Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Rohit Paudel Batter Gulsan Jha Bowler Kushal Malla All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane All-rounder Karan KC Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal are in fantastic form. They scored 212 runs in their previous game against Maldives.

India vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never played a game against each other in the T20I format.

India vs Nepal Betting Odds

Nepal to score low before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @ Parimatch)

Nepal will have a tough time batting against India in the upcoming game. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened their innings in the two games of the tournament and scored 42 & 20 runs before Nepal’s first dismissal. Indian bowlers are pretty lethal in the initial overs and will take use of the swing to keep things in their favour.

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India vs Nepal Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the top batter for India

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in the Asian Games. He played his last T20I against Ireland where he scored 58 runs in the game. He is coming from an ecstatic performance against Australia in the ODIs. He is a fantastic batter as observed from his IPL campaigns.

Kushal Malla to be the top batter for Nepal

Kushal Malla scored 137* off 50 balls in his first outing of the competition and is the first ever century registered in Asian Games history. He scored an unbeaten 47 runs off 20 balls in his last game against Maldives and will be expected to bat similarly in the upcoming match.

India vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be the top bowler for India

Arshdeep Singh has 50 wickets to his name in his 33 career T20Is. He will be expected to lead the bowling attack with his bowling variations in the game. He is having a great year and has already picked 17 wickets in his 12 outings. He is consistent and should be a bowling threat for Nepal.

Abinash Bohara to be the top bowler for Nepal

Abinash Bohara has stunned everyone with his skill-ful bowling in the competition. He took 2 wickets in his first game of the competition. But his 6-wicket haul in the previous game was the highlight of the contest. He is the top bowling pick from Nepal.