Malaysia vs Singapore Match Prediction MAL 65 % Chance of Winning SIN 35 % Bet Now! Malaysia takes on Singapore in the 2023 Asian Games at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 28 at 6:30 AM IST.

Malaysia vs Singapore Chance of Winning

Malaysia and Singapore go head to head in a game which would most certainly decide which team would top Group C. It’s unfortunate as two strong contenders are in the same group and it would be a travesty if either team fails to make the knockout round. Both teams have been playing international cricket since 2019 which would make this a very competitive game which hasn't been the case in the opening round of fixtures in this competition. As per our calculations, Malaysia are slight favourites as they head into this fixture.

Malaysia’s chances of winning - 65%

Singapore’s chances of winning - 35%

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Malaysia vs Singapore Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Zubaidi Zulkifle has struggled to score well in the last few games. In the last four games, Zulkifle has managed to score 22, 2, 6 and 16 which is way below his standards as he has averaged 23.72 throughout his career. We believe Zubaidi Zulkifle would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Malaysia vs Singapore Match Toss Prediction

We saw Nepal post a 300+ total in the opening game which makes us believe the wickets don't have much assistance for the bowlers. Considering this is the opening fixture for both sides, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first on this wicket.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Malaysia News & Player List

Malaysia Player List

Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni, Aiman Zaquan Ridzuan, Anwar Rahman, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Akram, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran

Predicted Playing XI

Syed Aziz Batter Zubaidi Zulkifle Batter Ahmad Faiz Batter Muhammad Amir Batter Ainool Hafizs Wicket-keeper Virandeep Singh All-rounder Vijay Unni Batter Sharveen Surendran All-rounder Pavandeep Singh All-rounder Muhammad Akram Bowler Syazrul Idrus Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia lost two of the last three games which was mainly due to the fact they rested their key players prior to the Asian Games. Malaysia are 4-0 in the last four games against Singapore which should give them a psychological advantage in the upcoming game.

Singapore News & Player List

Singapore Player List

Navin Param, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Aryaman Uchil, Ishaan Paul Sawney, Aahan Achar, Rezza Gaznavi (captain), Chetan Suryawanshi, Janak Prakash, Avi Dixit, Anantha Krishna, Anish Paraam, Vinoth Baskaran, Rohan Rangarajan, Raoul Sharma, Sachin Banamali, Daksh T, Arjun Murteja, Harsh Venkat, Advait Bhargava, Kabir Berlia, Thilipan Omadurai, Glen M, Aman Desai

Predicted Playing XI

Abdul Rahman Bhadelia Batter Rezza Gaznavi Batter Anish Paraam Batter Navin Param Batter Aman Desai Wicket-keeper Raoul Sharma All-rounder Ishaan Paul Sawney Bowler Avi Dixit All-rounder Advait Bhargava All-rounder Janak Prakash Bowler Chetan Suryawanshi Bowler

Singapore Team Form

Singapore have struggled in the T20 format as they have lost 16 of the last 20 games. But they have managed to turn things around as they have won two of the last three games heading into this tournament.

Malaysia vs Singapore Head to Head

There is nothing separating both sides in T20 cricket as Malaysia and Singapore have registered four wins in this competition. But in recent history, Malaysia has dominated the proceedings and have won four games on the bounce.

Head to Head

Malaysia: 4

Singapore: 4

Malaysia vs Singapore Betting Odds

Malaysia to hit more sixes than Singapore in upcoming game

One of the main reasons why Malaysia has exploded in the recent past has been their aggressive approach in batting that has reaped rewards which is pretty evident if you look at their form in 2023. In the last five games, no team has been able to record more sixes than Malaysia. On the other hand Singapore have conceded more sixes than they have scored in two of the last three games which makes this a very enticing betting tip. We believe Malaysia would score more sixes than Singapore and you should encash on this betting tip to make some quick monetary return.

Malaysia vs Singapore Top Team Batters

Virandeep Singh to be Malaysia’s top batter

Virandeep Singh has been the most consistent batter for Malaysia in the last two years and with 1823 runs, Virandeep is the top run scorer for Malaysia since the inception of T20 cricket in the country. We believe Virandeep would play a significant role in the Asian Games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Janak Prakash to be Singapore’s top batter

Looking at his batting and bowling figures one can make a case of Prakash being the best player for Singapore since the inception of cricket in this country. Prakash currently is the top run scorer and also holds the record for most wickets for Singapore which makes him our top pick for the game.

Malaysia vs Singapore Top Team Bowlers

Syazrul Idrus to be Malaysia’s top bowler

Syazrul Idrus was rested in the games leading up to the Asian Games which showcases his importance in the current squad. With 51 wickets, Idrus is the leading wicket taker for Malaysia in T20 format which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Janak Prakash to be Singapore’s top bowler

Janak Prakash has been one of the stand out bowlers for Singapore since inception of cricket in Singapore and has been one of the cornerstones for Singapore cricket. With 40 wickets in 35 matches, Prakash is the top wicket taker for Singapore which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.