Maldives vs Nepal Match Prediction MALD 2 % Chance of Winning NEP 98 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maldives and Nepal will collide in the next game of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field and will commence from 6:30 PM IST on October 1, 2023.

Maldives vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Nepal is most certainly set to join the top five seeded teams in the Asian Games. They had a disastrous campaign in the recently concluded Asia Cup where they failed to make the Super Four. However, they will meet those teams again after competing in a relatively less competitive pool for the team. They had a successful beginning to their campaign as they are coming from a huge win against Mongolia in the previous game. This placed them at the top of their group table with 2 points and a net run rate of 13.650.

On the other hand, Maldives made its Twenty20 International debut on 20 January 2019, losing to Kuwait by eight wickets in the 2019 ACC Western Region T20 at Al Emarat Cricket Stadium, Muscat, Oman. A relatively new team in the world of cricket, Maldives have played 26 T20Is ever since and managed to win only five of them. They also registered a victory against Mongolia in their previous outing and are placed second in their respective group with a net run rate of 6.300.

Nepal is a more experienced team in terms of batting and bowling. From batting to bowling, they broke a number of records in their last game. This match saw the highest score, highest win margin, fastest fifty, and fastest century in T20I cricket history. This indicates their sound form and should prevail over Maldives in the next game.

Maldives's chance of winning: 2%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 98%

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Maldives vs Nepal Betting Tips

Maldives’ last win in the competition will be a huge confidence booster for the team before they face Nepal in the upcoming match. Azin Rafeeg has been a crucial all-rounder in the team, picking wickets and batting in the top order for the team. Hassan Rasheed (c) and Ismail Ali will be other batters for support in the team. Whereas Tholal Mohamed Raya will make his contributions with the ball.

Nepal broke many T20I records in the previous game against Mongolia. Dipendra Singh Airee not only scored the fastest fifty and became the first batter to start his innings with six sixes, but he also scored his 52 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 520, which is the highest strike rate for any batter in a T20I innings. Kushal Malla and Rohit Paudel are amongst other in-form batters in the team. Whereas the bowling department will be handled by Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane and various other figures in the squad.

Maldives vs Nepal Toss Prediction

At Pingfeng Campus, the cricket pitch offers equal opportunities for both fast and spin bowlers, emphasising the need for a diverse bowling lineup to achieve favourable results. Based on these features, the team captain who wins the toss is expected to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

The temperature should vary between 20 to 26 degree Celsius on the match day with a low possibility of rain and overcast conditions.

Maldives Player List

Hussain Sadhin (c), Nazwan Ismail, Fareed Shius (wk), Muawiyath Ghanee, Ryan Tholal, Ibrahim Nashath, Ismail Ali, Mohamed Miuvan, Naseer Naail Ismail, Mohamed Sulaiman, A Moonroof, Ibrahim Ali, Azin Rafeeq, Hassan Rasheed, Rasheed Rassam, Shunan Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Nazwan Ismail Batter Ibrahim Nashath Batter Ismail Ali All-rounder Rasheed Rassam Batter Hassan Rasheed Batter Muawiyath Ghanee All-rounder Mohamed Miuvaan All-rounder Naseer Naail Ismail All-rounder Fareed Shius Wicket-keeper Hussain Sadhin (c) Bowler Ryan Tholal Bowler

Maldives Recent Form

Maldives has a decent bowling order but they will have to do better against Nepal in the next game.

Nepal Players List

Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rohit Paudel (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC

Predicted Playing XI

Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Rohit Paudel Batter Gulsan Jha Bowler Kushal Malla All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane All-rounder Karan KC Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal are in fantastic form. They scored a record breaking total of 314 in 20 overs in the last game.

Maldives vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice in the format where Nepal won on both the occasions.

Nepal won- 2

Maldives won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Maldives vs Nepal Betting Odds

Nepal to score higher before 1st dismissal

Nepal showed immense strength in their batting form in the previous game. They shattered several T20I records with their spectacular batting. They scored 42 runs for their opening partnership between Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. Maldives lost their first wicket at 26 in their last game. They will have a tougher time batting against Nepal in the upcoming fixture.

Maldives vs Nepal Top Batters

Azin Rafeeg to be the top batter for Maldives

Azin Rafeeg will be available as the top batting prospect for the team as their other batters are contesting in the World Cup qualifiers. Rafeeg scored 24* in his previous game in the top order. He will be expected to lead the team again in the batting department.

Kushal Malla to be the top batter for Nepal

Kushal Malla scored 137* off 50 balls in his previous outing of the competition and is the first ever century registered in Asian Games history. He possessed a strike rate of 274.00 in the game and smashed 8 sixes and 12 boundaries in his innings.

Maldives vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Azin Rafeeg to be the top bowler for Maldives

Azin Rafeeg has been single-handedly taking care of the batting as well as the bowling department of the team. He did not leave much room to score runs for Mongolia in the previous game and tricked them into losing wickets. He picked 3 wickets in the 4 overs he bowled, while giving off only 10 runs.

Karan KC to be the top bowler for Nepal

Karan KC will be the top bowling prospect in the team. His quick deliveries are overwhelming to read that got him 2 wickets in the previous match in just 2 overs. He bowled a maiden over in the last game and gave only a single run in the other over he bowled, with an economy rate of 0.50.