Mongolia vs Maldives Match Prediction

MONG

2%

Chance of Winning

MALD

98%

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T20i

Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field

Mongolia takes on Maldives in the 2023 Asian Games at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 28 at 11:30 AM IST.

Facts

  • In the opening games of the tournament, Mongolia lost by a record margin of 273 runs against Nepal.
  • Mongolia headed into Asian games with no internation experience in T20 cricket.

Mongolia vs Maldives Chance of Winning

Mongolia and Maldives would go head to head for the first time in T20 cricket but the gulf in class has been pretty evident between both sides which shouldn’t be that surprising as one hand Maldives have been playing regular T20 cricket since 2019 and on other hand Mongolia headed into Asian games without any international experience. As per our calculation this seems to be a walk in the park for Maldives as they are clear favourites heading into this game.

  • Mongolia’s chances of winning - 2%
  • Maldives’s chances of winning - 98%

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Mongolia vs Maldives Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Considering the difference between both sides is pretty huge and after seeing the drubbing of Mongolia against Nepal where their batting collapsed for mere 41, we would pick Nyambaatar Naranbaatar and Buyantushig Terbish to score low in the upcoming fixture.

Mongolia vs Maldives Match Toss Prediction

We saw Nepal post a 300+ total in the opening game which makes us believe the wickets don't have much assistance for the bowlers. Considering the wicket has been consistent in both innings it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams decide to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Mongolia News & Player List

Mongolia Player List

Mungun Altankhuyag, Batmunkh Batkhuyag, Rentsendorj Batmunkh, Baljinnyam Batsukh, Enkhbayar Buyantuguldur, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan, Amarsanaa Gan-erdene, Od Lutbayar, Enkhtuvshin Munkhbat, Namsrai Bat-yalalt, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Enkh-erdene Otgonbayar, Tur-erdene Sumiya, Buyantushig Terbish, Tumursukh Turmunk,

Davaasuren Jamyansuren

Predicted Playing XI

Nyambaatar Naranbaatar

Batter

Buyantushig Terbish

Batter

Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan

Batter

Davaasuren Jamyansuren

Batter

Enkh-erdene Otgonbayar

Wicket-keeper

Od Lutbayar

All-rounder

Namsrai Bat-yalalt

Batter

Mungun Altankhuyag

All-rounder

Enkhbayar Buyantuguldur

All-rounder

Tumursukh Turmunk

Bowler

Tur-erdene Sumiya

Bowler

Mongolia Team Form

Mongolia made its debut in the international scene in the curtain raiser against Nepal which turned out to be a nightmare as they lost the game by 273 runs.

Maldives News & Player List

Maldives Player List

Hassan Rasheed (wk), Nazwan Ismail, Ibrahim Nashath, Shunan Ali, Rasheed Rassam, Mohamed Miuvan, Mohamed Sulaiman, Muawiyath Ghanee, Azin Rafeeq, Fareed Shius, Hussain Sadhin, A Mouroof, Ibrahim Ali, Ryan Tholal

Predicted Playing XI

Nazwan Ismail

Batter

Ibrahim Nashath

Batter

Shunan Ali

Batter

Rasheed Rassam

Batter

Hassan Rasheed

Wicket-keeper

Muawiyath Ghanee

All-rounder

Azin Rafeeq

Bowler

A Mouroof

All-rounder

Fareed Shius

All-rounder

Hussain Sadhin

Bowler

Ryan Tholal

Bowler

Maldives Team Form

Maldives haven't looked settled in this format as they have managed just four wins in 24 games. In the last five games, Maldives have bagged just one win which makes this a very enticing proposition.

Mongolia vs Maldives Head to Head

Both teams are yet to play each other in T20 format

Mongolia vs Maldives Betting Odds

Maldives to have a better opening partnership than Mongolia

After a drubbing in the last game against Nepal, we believe Mongolia games are a gold mine if you aspire to make some quick money. Mongolia are the only team in the competition who haven’t played a single competitive fixture prior to the tournament hence it would be unfair to expect them to compete with a pretty much settled side like Maldives in T20 cricket. What makes this tip even more interesting is the fact that in three of the last four games Maldives have managed a better opening partnership than their opponents. We reckon you should invest on this betting tip as it seems to have a sureshot return.

Mongolia vs Maldives Top Team Batters

Davaasuren Jamyansuren to be Mongolia’s top batter

Mongolia batting collapsed with 41 runs on the scoreboard as they lost the game by 273 runs. Davaasuren Jamyansuren was the lone figure on the wicket as he looked unfazed and was the only batsman who scored in double figures which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Hassan Rasheed to be Maldives’s top batter

Hassan Rasheed had a terrific year in 2022 the last time Maldives played T20 cricket and is expected to lead Maldives on the pitch in Asian Games. With 211 runs in 18 games, Rasheed is the leading run scorer in the current squad which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mongolia vs Maldives Top Team Bowlers

Luvsanzundui Erdenebulganto be Mongolia’s top bowler

It's difficult to make much sense after conceding 314 runs in the previous game. The Mongolian skipper Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan looked best from the rest as he was one of the three bowlers who were able to get the breakthrough and would be a key figure in the upcoming fixture which makes him our top pick for the game.

Ameel Mauroof to be Maldives’s top bowler

Ameel Mauroof remains the most experienced bowler for Maldives in the tournament having played 20 games and is the fourth highest wicket taker for Maldives since the inception of T20 cricket back in 2019 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Maldives

Mongolia had a nightmare start to T20 cricket as their first ever game was a blow out. Nepal opted to bat first and scored a mammoth 314 runs with the loss of three wickets. In response, the Mongolia batting lineup had no answers to the Nepal bowling attack as they crumbled to mere 44 runs and eventually lost the game by 273 runs.

Maldives have so far struggled to get hold of T20 cricket which was introduced in 2019 as they have managed to win just four in 24 games thus far. One of the main reasons why Maldives would struggle in this competition is the fact they haven’t played much cricket, the last game they played was against Malaysia in July 2022.

It seems as if the form of Maldives is less of a concern to bookmakers as they feel having international experience in this format is more relevant which is probably why they have handed favourites tag to Maldives giving them odds as low as 1.02. We believe this would be an easy outing for Maldives as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.

  • Mongolia to win @ 20 (PariMatch)
  • Maldives to win @ 1.02 (PariMatch)
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Shankar Shekh

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