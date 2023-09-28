Mongolia vs Maldives Match Prediction
MONG
2%
Chance of Winning
MALD
98%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts
- In the opening games of the tournament, Mongolia lost by a record margin of 273 runs against Nepal.
- Mongolia headed into Asian games with no internation experience in T20 cricket.
Mongolia vs Maldives Chance of Winning
Mongolia and Maldives would go head to head for the first time in T20 cricket but the gulf in class has been pretty evident between both sides which shouldn’t be that surprising as one hand Maldives have been playing regular T20 cricket since 2019 and on other hand Mongolia headed into Asian games without any international experience. As per our calculation this seems to be a walk in the park for Maldives as they are clear favourites heading into this game.
- Mongolia’s chances of winning - 2%
- Maldives’s chances of winning - 98%
Mongolia vs Maldives Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Considering the difference between both sides is pretty huge and after seeing the drubbing of Mongolia against Nepal where their batting collapsed for mere 41, we would pick Nyambaatar Naranbaatar and Buyantushig Terbish to score low in the upcoming fixture.
Mongolia vs Maldives Match Toss Prediction
We saw Nepal post a 300+ total in the opening game which makes us believe the wickets don't have much assistance for the bowlers. Considering the wicket has been consistent in both innings it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams decide to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Mongolia News & Player List
Mongolia Player List
Mungun Altankhuyag, Batmunkh Batkhuyag, Rentsendorj Batmunkh, Baljinnyam Batsukh, Enkhbayar Buyantuguldur, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan, Amarsanaa Gan-erdene, Od Lutbayar, Enkhtuvshin Munkhbat, Namsrai Bat-yalalt, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Enkh-erdene Otgonbayar, Tur-erdene Sumiya, Buyantushig Terbish, Tumursukh Turmunk,
Davaasuren Jamyansuren
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nyambaatar Naranbaatar
|
Batter
|
Buyantushig Terbish
|
Batter
|
Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan
|
Batter
|
Davaasuren Jamyansuren
|
Batter
|
Enkh-erdene Otgonbayar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Od Lutbayar
|
All-rounder
|
Namsrai Bat-yalalt
|
Batter
|
Mungun Altankhuyag
|
All-rounder
|
Enkhbayar Buyantuguldur
|
All-rounder
|
Tumursukh Turmunk
|
Bowler
|
Tur-erdene Sumiya
|
Bowler
Mongolia Team Form
Mongolia made its debut in the international scene in the curtain raiser against Nepal which turned out to be a nightmare as they lost the game by 273 runs.
Maldives News & Player List
Maldives Player List
Hassan Rasheed (wk), Nazwan Ismail, Ibrahim Nashath, Shunan Ali, Rasheed Rassam, Mohamed Miuvan, Mohamed Sulaiman, Muawiyath Ghanee, Azin Rafeeq, Fareed Shius, Hussain Sadhin, A Mouroof, Ibrahim Ali, Ryan Tholal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nazwan Ismail
|
Batter
|
Ibrahim Nashath
|
Batter
|
Shunan Ali
|
Batter
|
Rasheed Rassam
|
Batter
|
Hassan Rasheed
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muawiyath Ghanee
|
All-rounder
|
Azin Rafeeq
|
Bowler
|
A Mouroof
|
All-rounder
|
Fareed Shius
|
All-rounder
|
Hussain Sadhin
|
Bowler
|
Ryan Tholal
|
Bowler
Maldives Team Form
Maldives haven't looked settled in this format as they have managed just four wins in 24 games. In the last five games, Maldives have bagged just one win which makes this a very enticing proposition.
Mongolia vs Maldives Head to Head
Both teams are yet to play each other in T20 format
Mongolia vs Maldives Betting Odds
Maldives to have a better opening partnership than Mongolia
After a drubbing in the last game against Nepal, we believe Mongolia games are a gold mine if you aspire to make some quick money. Mongolia are the only team in the competition who haven’t played a single competitive fixture prior to the tournament hence it would be unfair to expect them to compete with a pretty much settled side like Maldives in T20 cricket. What makes this tip even more interesting is the fact that in three of the last four games Maldives have managed a better opening partnership than their opponents. We reckon you should invest on this betting tip as it seems to have a sureshot return.
Mongolia vs Maldives Top Team Batters
Davaasuren Jamyansuren to be Mongolia’s top batter
Mongolia batting collapsed with 41 runs on the scoreboard as they lost the game by 273 runs. Davaasuren Jamyansuren was the lone figure on the wicket as he looked unfazed and was the only batsman who scored in double figures which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Hassan Rasheed to be Maldives’s top batter
Hassan Rasheed had a terrific year in 2022 the last time Maldives played T20 cricket and is expected to lead Maldives on the pitch in Asian Games. With 211 runs in 18 games, Rasheed is the leading run scorer in the current squad which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mongolia vs Maldives Top Team Bowlers
Luvsanzundui Erdenebulganto be Mongolia’s top bowler
It's difficult to make much sense after conceding 314 runs in the previous game. The Mongolian skipper Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan looked best from the rest as he was one of the three bowlers who were able to get the breakthrough and would be a key figure in the upcoming fixture which makes him our top pick for the game.
Ameel Mauroof to be Maldives’s top bowler
Ameel Mauroof remains the most experienced bowler for Maldives in the tournament having played 20 games and is the fourth highest wicket taker for Maldives since the inception of T20 cricket back in 2019 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Maldives
Mongolia had a nightmare start to T20 cricket as their first ever game was a blow out. Nepal opted to bat first and scored a mammoth 314 runs with the loss of three wickets. In response, the Mongolia batting lineup had no answers to the Nepal bowling attack as they crumbled to mere 44 runs and eventually lost the game by 273 runs.
Maldives have so far struggled to get hold of T20 cricket which was introduced in 2019 as they have managed to win just four in 24 games thus far. One of the main reasons why Maldives would struggle in this competition is the fact they haven’t played much cricket, the last game they played was against Malaysia in July 2022.
It seems as if the form of Maldives is less of a concern to bookmakers as they feel having international experience in this format is more relevant which is probably why they have handed favourites tag to Maldives giving them odds as low as 1.02. We believe this would be an easy outing for Maldives as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
- Mongolia to win @ 20 (PariMatch)
- Maldives to win @ 1.02 (PariMatch)