Mongolia vs Nepal Match Prediction
NEP
95%
Chance of Winning
MONG
5%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts
- Mongolia are yet to play in the international game thus far.
- With 85 wickets, Sandeep Lamichhane is the leading wicket taker in T20 format.
Mongolia vs Nepal Chance of Winning
Mongolia and Nepal would play the season opener after Cricket returned to the Asian Games after an absence of nine years. As per the current format both sides would square off in the group stages which would decide who joins India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the quarterfinals this term. As per our calculations, Nepal are slight favourites as they head into this upcoming tie.
- Mongolia’s chances of winning - 5%
- Nepal’s chances of winning - 95%
Mongolia vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
It would be a tall task for Mongolia to get a positive outcome in the upcoming game considering the fact they haven’t played international cricket prior to this tournament. We believe Mongolia would be cautious in the first game and would struggle to get a good start against a seasoned team like Nepal. We reckon Nepal would score more than Mongolia in the powerplay.
Mongolia vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction
Considering the fact this would be the first game that would be played at the venue we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first so that they could get a feel of the wicket at the venue which would come handy as it's better to chase in an unknown venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Nepal News & Player List
Nepal Player List
Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bibek Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratish GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Avinash Bohara
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
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Batter
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Kushal Bhurtel
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Batter
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Aasif Sheikh
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Batter
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Rohit Paudel
|
Batter
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Binod Bhandari
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Wicket-keeper
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Kushal Malla
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All-rounder
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Avinash Bohara
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Bowler
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Bibek Yadav
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All-rounder
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Sandeep Lamichhane
|
All-rounder
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Karan KC
|
Bowler
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Sompal Kami
|
Bowler
Nepal Team Form
Nepal haven't competed in the T20 format for quite some time the last series they played was a five game bi-lateral series against Kenya which they managed to win 3-2.
Mongolia vs Nepal Head to Head
Both teams are yet to play each other in T20 format
Mongolia vs Nepal Betting Odds
Nepal to have a better opening partnership than Mongolia
Considering the fact Nepal are far more seasoned international cricket team than their compatriot Mongolia who play their first major tournament makes this a pretty straight forward betting tip if you aspire to make some quick financial gains. On the other hand Nepal has been a proper seasoned outfit who have been playing regular cricket since 2013. In their last series against Kenya they managed to have a better opening stand than their opponent in three of the last four games which makes this tip very lucrative for the outsiders. As it's pretty safe to bet against the newcomers especially when they take on a team which is far superior in all aspects.
Mongolia vs Nepal Top Team Batters
Dipendra Singh Airee to be Nepal’s top batter
Dipendra Singh Airee heads into this tournament as the most experienced batsman for Nepal who with 1103 runs is the leading run scorer for Nepal in T20 format. In the last bi-lateral series against Kenya, Airee was one of the key contributors for Nepal as they won the series 3-2 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Mongolia vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler
With 85 wickets, Sandeep Lamichhane is the leading wicket taker for Nepal in T20 format. In the last series against Kenya, with 11 wickets Lamichhane was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nepal
Mongolia mens cricket teams haven’t played a single international game thus far which could make this game a daunting task for them as it would be the first time they experience an international atmosphere which could be an overwhelming theme for most of the players in their group.
On the other hand, Nepal cricket team have been playing international cricket since 2013 which could have an impact in this game as international experience prior to any major tournament can have a positive impact especially when you take on a team that is yet to debut in international cricket.
Due to the fact both teams are relatively unknown, the bookmakers are sitting on the edge on this one as they feel the game could go either way. On the other hand we believe this is a straightforward pick as we believe international experience would see Nepal through and would put them in the box seat to advance to the knockout rounds.
Nepal to win @ 1.02 (Parimatch)
Mongolia to win @ 25.00 (Parimatch)Bet Now!