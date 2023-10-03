PAK (Pakistan) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction
PAK
94%
Chance of Winning
HON
6%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts:
- This will be the second clash between the sides ever.
- In their last collision, Pakistan won the game by 155 runs.
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning
Pakistan were amongst the top five seeded teams in the competition. They will face Hong Kong in the 2nd quarter finals in a 20 over brawl. The winner will proceed into the semis, a step closer to the title. The team is ranked 4th in the ICC rankings. Although the team will be missing their key players due to the World Cup, they have an equally capable squad at disposal for the upcoming contest. Pakistan played their last T20I series against New Zealand in April and tied it by 2-2. They will be thrilled to play again in the short format.
In contrast, Hong Kong is an emerging cricketing entity in world cricket. They will face quite a challenge in their next game against Pakistan. The team had a few concerns regarding their form in the format but clinched two victories in the current competition to silence their critics. They conquered Japan and Cambodia to finish atop their group table with a net run rate of 3.507.
Hong Kong has done well to qualify for the tournament. However, they are unlikely to qualify further as they face the strong squad of Pakistan in their next outing. Ranked 21 in the ICC rankings, Hong Kong has a long way to go until they can challenge a team like Pakistan in the format.
Pakistan's chance of winning: 94%
Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 6%
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Betting Tips
Pakistan has few new faces in the team who will mark a debut in the T20Is with the upcoming fixture against Hong Kong. Qasim Akram will lead the team as an all-rounder. Omair Yousuf has been pretty impressive in the domestic leagues and will be backed by Haider Ali in the batting line-up. Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir will lead their bowling attack.
Babar Hayat has been pretty consistent with the bat in the competition but will need support from other batters in the upcoming game. Nasrulla Rana, Anas Khan and Ayush Shukla will be prominent names in the bowling line-up.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hong Kong Opening Partnership Over 12.5 runs
Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs
Pakistan's Opening Partnership
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction
The pitch at Hangzhou will assist the bowlers and batters both, being a balanced surface. It is one of the venues that is heavily preferred by the batters. A big total on such a surface could be quite a possibility. Opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could prove to be a viable decision.
Weather Report
The temperature should vary between 21 to 29 degree Celsius on the match day with a low possibility of rain and overcast conditions.
Pakistan Player List
Qasim Akram (c), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Asif Ali
|
Batter
|
Khushdil Shah
|
Batter
|
Haider Ali
|
Batter
|
Omair Yousuf
|
Batter
|
Rohail Nazir
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Qasim Akram
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
Bowler
|
Aamer Jamal
|
All-rounder
|
Shahnawaz Dahani
|
Bowler
|
Usman Qadir
|
Bowler
|
Arshad Iqbal
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan will play their first game of the competition with a new team. This will determine their form and quality of players they possess.
Hong Kong Player List
Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Hamed Khan, Shiv Mathur, Nizakat Khan, Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Niaz Ali, Ehsan Khan (wk), Shahid Wasif (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Adil Mehmood
Hong Kong Predicted XI
|
Babar Hayat
|
Batter
|
Shiv Mathur
|
Batter
|
Nizakat Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Nasrulla Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Akbar Khan
|
Batter
|
Ehsan Khan
|
Bowler
|
Ayush Shukla
|
Bowler
|
Niaz Ali
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Anas Khan
|
Batter
Hong Kong Team Form
Hong Kong were fantastic with their bowling in the last game as they bundled out Cambodia at 70.
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met once in the format where Pakistan won that game.
Pakistan Won: 1
Hong Kong Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Betting Odds
Hong Kong to face an early dismissal
Pakistan is known to produce quality pacers in the world. They have numerous options in the bowling attack that will surely overwhelm Hong Kong who are not used to facing such fierce deliveries. In the two games, HK scored 5 & 29 runs before their first dismissal. However, things will be different facing Pakistan for the opening pair of Nizakat Khan and Muhammad Khan. In their last clash against Pakistan, HK lost their first wicket at 16.
Pakistan vs Hong Kong
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Top Batters
Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong's top batter
Babar Hayat has been consistently reeling in runs for his team. He was the top scorer in the Malaysia Tri-nation series with 147 runs in 4 games at an average of 36.75. He scored an unbeaten 40 off 12 balls in the first outing against Cambodia followed by his innings of 30 runs in the last game against Japan.
Omair Yousuf to be Pakistan's top batter
Omair Yousuf averages 41.41 in his short T20 career. He is aggressive and can protect his wicket to prolong a long innings. He has scored three half-centuries in his last five innings across various formats.
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers
Nasrulla Rana to be Hong Kong's top bowler
Nasrulla Rana mercilessly picked 4 wickets in his first game of the competition. Although he only settled with a single pick in his last outing, he will be thrilled to lead his team with his deliveries.
Usman Qadir to be the top bowler for Pakistan
Usman Qadir has an experience of 20 T20Is where he managed to pick 29 wickets. He owns an average of 19.06 and an economy rate of 8.13. He will be a big asset for Pakistan in the bowling department.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
Hong Kong posed a strong stance in the two games of the competition. After their win over Cambodia, they faced Japan in their second fixture of the tournament. Japan scored 127 runs in the game until all their batters returned to the dugout within 19 overs. Ayush Shukla and Anas Khan picked 2 wickets each as exploits. Chasing the target, the middle order chipped in the most number of runs from the bats of Babar Hayat (30) and Nasrulla Rana (36*). The team managed to win the game with 5 wickets and 7 balls to spare.
The sides clashed once before in 2022 where Pakistan registered a huge 155-run victory. The tougher challenge starts now for Hong Kong, and they will need to punch above their weight to win here. Their bowlers would be under pressure and need to play well here. Pakistan has a strong batting line-up and a quality bowling attack. This would make them favourites to win in this game.
Pakistan to win the match @ 1.04 (Parimatch)
Hong Kong to win the match @ 12.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch