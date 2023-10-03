PAK (Pakistan) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction PAK 94 % Chance of Winning HON 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.025 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hong Kong and Pakistan will clash in the 2nd quarter finals of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field on October 3 . The game will commence from 11:30 AM IST.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Pakistan were amongst the top five seeded teams in the competition. They will face Hong Kong in the 2nd quarter finals in a 20 over brawl. The winner will proceed into the semis, a step closer to the title. The team is ranked 4th in the ICC rankings. Although the team will be missing their key players due to the World Cup, they have an equally capable squad at disposal for the upcoming contest. Pakistan played their last T20I series against New Zealand in April and tied it by 2-2. They will be thrilled to play again in the short format.

In contrast, Hong Kong is an emerging cricketing entity in world cricket. They will face quite a challenge in their next game against Pakistan. The team had a few concerns regarding their form in the format but clinched two victories in the current competition to silence their critics. They conquered Japan and Cambodia to finish atop their group table with a net run rate of 3.507.

Hong Kong has done well to qualify for the tournament. However, they are unlikely to qualify further as they face the strong squad of Pakistan in their next outing. Ranked 21 in the ICC rankings, Hong Kong has a long way to go until they can challenge a team like Pakistan in the format.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 94%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 6%

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Pakistan vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Pakistan has few new faces in the team who will mark a debut in the T20Is with the upcoming fixture against Hong Kong. Qasim Akram will lead the team as an all-rounder. Omair Yousuf has been pretty impressive in the domestic leagues and will be backed by Haider Ali in the batting line-up. Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir will lead their bowling attack.

Babar Hayat has been pretty consistent with the bat in the competition but will need support from other batters in the upcoming game. Nasrulla Rana, Anas Khan and Ayush Shukla will be prominent names in the bowling line-up.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong Opening Partnership Over 12.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Melbet Pakistan's Opening Partnership 1.69 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction

The pitch at Hangzhou will assist the bowlers and batters both, being a balanced surface. It is one of the venues that is heavily preferred by the batters. A big total on such a surface could be quite a possibility. Opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could prove to be a viable decision.

Weather Report

The temperature should vary between 21 to 29 degree Celsius on the match day with a low possibility of rain and overcast conditions.

Pakistan Player List

Qasim Akram (c), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Haider Ali Batter Omair Yousuf Batter Rohail Nazir Wicket-keeper Qasim Akram All-rounder Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Aamer Jamal All-rounder Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Arshad Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan will play their first game of the competition with a new team. This will determine their form and quality of players they possess.

Hong Kong Player List

Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Hamed Khan, Shiv Mathur, Nizakat Khan, Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Niaz Ali, Ehsan Khan (wk), Shahid Wasif (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Adil Mehmood

Hong Kong Predicted XI

Babar Hayat Batter Shiv Mathur Batter Nizakat Khan All-rounder Nasrulla Rana All-rounder Muhammad Khan Wicket-keeper Akbar Khan Batter Ehsan Khan Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler Niaz Ali Batter Mohammad Ghazanfar Bowler Anas Khan Batter

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong were fantastic with their bowling in the last game as they bundled out Cambodia at 70.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once in the format where Pakistan won that game.

Pakistan Won: 1

Hong Kong Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Betting Odds

Hong Kong to face an early dismissal

Pakistan is known to produce quality pacers in the world. They have numerous options in the bowling attack that will surely overwhelm Hong Kong who are not used to facing such fierce deliveries. In the two games, HK scored 5 & 29 runs before their first dismissal. However, things will be different facing Pakistan for the opening pair of Nizakat Khan and Muhammad Khan. In their last clash against Pakistan, HK lost their first wicket at 16.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong T20i Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.04 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Hong Kong, China Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 9.4 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong's top batter

Babar Hayat has been consistently reeling in runs for his team. He was the top scorer in the Malaysia Tri-nation series with 147 runs in 4 games at an average of 36.75. He scored an unbeaten 40 off 12 balls in the first outing against Cambodia followed by his innings of 30 runs in the last game against Japan.

Omair Yousuf to be Pakistan's top batter

Omair Yousuf averages 41.41 in his short T20 career. He is aggressive and can protect his wicket to prolong a long innings. He has scored three half-centuries in his last five innings across various formats.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Nasrulla Rana to be Hong Kong's top bowler

Nasrulla Rana mercilessly picked 4 wickets in his first game of the competition. Although he only settled with a single pick in his last outing, he will be thrilled to lead his team with his deliveries.

Usman Qadir to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Usman Qadir has an experience of 20 T20Is where he managed to pick 29 wickets. He owns an average of 19.06 and an economy rate of 8.13. He will be a big asset for Pakistan in the bowling department.