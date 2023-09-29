Singapore vs Thailand Match Prediction SIN 75 % Chance of Winning THAI 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thailand will lock horns against Singapore in the 6th match of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023. The T20 game is scheduled to be played at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou on September 29. The game will commence from 11:30 AM IST. Have a look at some insights about the competing teams before diving into the game.

Singapore vs Thailand Chance of Winning

Singapore entered the Twenty20 International arena in 2019, following the ICC's decision to grant associate members T20I status. In the same year, they participated in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier for the first time. While they are a team in development, they are not currently among the strongest contenders. Their current campaign in the tournament has already begun with a loss.

Thailand, on the other hand, has been actively involved in the cricketing world recently. They notably competed in the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier, where they finished as runners-up, falling to a significant defeat against Singapore in the finals. In their T20I history, Thailand has played 20 matches, securing victory in only four, while suffering defeat on 16 occasions.

In terms of experience and ICC rankings, Thailand lags behind Singapore. They possess a fragile batting lineup, making them the underdogs in their upcoming clash against Singapore.

Singapore's chance of winning: 75 %

Thailand’s chance of winning: 25%

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Singapore vs Thailand Betting Tips

Singapore's campaign in the Asian Games began on a challenging note with a 73-run defeat to Malaysia. In contrast, Thailand is set to commence their Asian Games journey with the upcoming match. Singapore is determined to bounce back, aiming to secure a victory in this game to assess their prospects for the tournament ahead. Meanwhile, Thailand is eager to start their campaign on a winning note, building the crucial momentum required for success.

The cricket pitch at Pingfeng Campus offers an even playing field for both fast and spin bowlers, emphasising the significance of possessing a well-rounded bowling arsenal to attain favourable outcomes.

Both teams boast capable line-ups, but Singapore appears to hold a more balanced team composition, increasing their odds of clinching victory in the upcoming clash. The sides have clashed once in 2020 where Singapore won the game by 43 runs.

Singapore vs Thailand Toss Prediction

The pitch in Hangzhou has been favourable for the batsmen. Bowlers need to work hard to pick wickets. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is a prediction of some passing showers during game time on Friday in Hangzhou. The maximum temperature will be 33°C with a humidity level of 57 percent, and the wind speed will be 6 km/h.

Singapore Player List

Navin Param, Rohan Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi, Anish Paraam, Arjun Mutreja, Ishaan Swaney, Chetan Suryawanshi , Janak Prakash, Avi Dixit, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Anantha Krishna, Aman Desai, Aryaman Sunil, Abdul Bhadelia, Raoul Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Rangarajan Batter Rezza Gaznavi (c) Batter Anish Paraam Batter Navin Param Batter Chetan Suryawanshi Wicket-keeper Arjun Mutreja Batter Ishaan Paul Sawney Bowler Avi Dixit All-rounder Anantha Krishna Bowler Janak Prakash Bowler Aahan Gopinath Achar Bowler

Singapore Team Form

Singapore were pretty expensive in their last game but were more disappointing in their batting line-up.

Thailand Player List

Chanchai Pengkumta, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Narawit Nuntarach, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Khanitson Namchaikul, Sarawut Maliwan, Panuwat Desungnoen, Phanuphong Thongsa, Thanaphon Yotharat, Satarut Rungrueang, Anucha Kalasi, Chiraphong Liangwichian

Thailand Predicted XI

Chaloemwong Chatphaisan All-rounder Sorawat Desungnoen All-rounder Chanchai Pengkumta All-rounder Phanuwat Desungnoen All-rounder Chanchai Pengkumta All-rounder Anucha Kalasi Batter Chiraphong Liangwichian Batter Khanitson Namchaikul All-rounder Narawit Nuntarach All-rounder Thanaphon Yotharat Bowler Nopphon Senamontree Batter

Thailand Team Form

Thailand will play their first game of the competition. They have an opportunity to shock the contenders with their performance.

Singapore vs Thailand Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once in the format where SIN won the fixture.

Singapore Won: 01

Thailand Won: -

No Result/ Abandoned: -

Singapore vs Thailand Betting Odds

Thailand to face an early dismissal

Thailand have a fragile batting order and are very likely to face an early dismissal. In their last clash, Thailand scored 6 runs before their first loss in the innings. In their last three T20I outings, the team settled for a score of 0, 5 & 19 runs in their opening partnership.

Singapore vs Thailand Top Batters

Nopphon Senamontree to be Thailand's top batter

Nopphon Senamontree picked 6 wickets in his last four games at an economy of 4.70. He will be responsible for handling Thailand’s bowling order.

Janak Prakash to be Singapore’s top batter

Looking at his batting and bowling figures one can make a case of Prakash being the best player for Singapore since the inception of cricket in this country. Prakash currently is the top run scorer and also holds the record for most wickets for Singapore which makes him our top pick for the game. He scored highest in the last game, 26*, for Singapore.

Singapore vs Thailand Top Bowlers

Ehsan Khan to be Thailand's top bowler

Ehsan Khan picked 6 wickets in the recently concluded Malaysia Tri-nation series with an incredible economy rate. He will be expected to lead the bowling order of the team.

Anish Paraam to be the top bowler for Singapore

Anish Paraam was the most successful bowler in their last outing against Malaysia. He picked 3 wickets in the game for 16 runs, with an economy of 4.00.