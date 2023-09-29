Singapore vs Thailand Match Prediction
SIN
75%
Chance of Winning
THAI
25%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts:
- This will be the first clash between the sides ever.
- Singapore lost their first game whereas Thailand are yet to play their first game.
Singapore vs Thailand Chance of Winning
Singapore entered the Twenty20 International arena in 2019, following the ICC's decision to grant associate members T20I status. In the same year, they participated in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier for the first time. While they are a team in development, they are not currently among the strongest contenders. Their current campaign in the tournament has already begun with a loss.
Thailand, on the other hand, has been actively involved in the cricketing world recently. They notably competed in the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier, where they finished as runners-up, falling to a significant defeat against Singapore in the finals. In their T20I history, Thailand has played 20 matches, securing victory in only four, while suffering defeat on 16 occasions.
In terms of experience and ICC rankings, Thailand lags behind Singapore. They possess a fragile batting lineup, making them the underdogs in their upcoming clash against Singapore.
Singapore's chance of winning: 75 %
Thailand’s chance of winning: 25%
Singapore vs Thailand Betting Tips
Singapore's campaign in the Asian Games began on a challenging note with a 73-run defeat to Malaysia. In contrast, Thailand is set to commence their Asian Games journey with the upcoming match. Singapore is determined to bounce back, aiming to secure a victory in this game to assess their prospects for the tournament ahead. Meanwhile, Thailand is eager to start their campaign on a winning note, building the crucial momentum required for success.
The cricket pitch at Pingfeng Campus offers an even playing field for both fast and spin bowlers, emphasising the significance of possessing a well-rounded bowling arsenal to attain favourable outcomes.
Both teams boast capable line-ups, but Singapore appears to hold a more balanced team composition, increasing their odds of clinching victory in the upcoming clash. The sides have clashed once in 2020 where Singapore won the game by 43 runs.
Singapore vs Thailand Toss Prediction
The pitch in Hangzhou has been favourable for the batsmen. Bowlers need to work hard to pick wickets. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
There is a prediction of some passing showers during game time on Friday in Hangzhou. The maximum temperature will be 33°C with a humidity level of 57 percent, and the wind speed will be 6 km/h.
Singapore Player List
Navin Param, Rohan Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi, Anish Paraam, Arjun Mutreja, Ishaan Swaney, Chetan Suryawanshi , Janak Prakash, Avi Dixit, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Anantha Krishna, Aman Desai, Aryaman Sunil, Abdul Bhadelia, Raoul Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohan Rangarajan
|
Batter
|
Rezza Gaznavi (c)
|
Batter
|
Anish Paraam
|
Batter
|
Navin Param
|
Batter
|
Chetan Suryawanshi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arjun Mutreja
|
Batter
|
Ishaan Paul Sawney
|
Bowler
|
Avi Dixit
|
All-rounder
|
Anantha Krishna
|
Bowler
|
Janak Prakash
|
Bowler
|
Aahan Gopinath Achar
|
Bowler
Singapore Team Form
Singapore were pretty expensive in their last game but were more disappointing in their batting line-up.
Thailand Player List
Chanchai Pengkumta, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Narawit Nuntarach, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Khanitson Namchaikul, Sarawut Maliwan, Panuwat Desungnoen, Phanuphong Thongsa, Thanaphon Yotharat, Satarut Rungrueang, Anucha Kalasi, Chiraphong Liangwichian
Thailand Predicted XI
|
Chaloemwong Chatphaisan
|
All-rounder
|
Sorawat Desungnoen
|
All-rounder
|
Chanchai Pengkumta
|
All-rounder
|
Phanuwat Desungnoen
|
All-rounder
|
Chanchai Pengkumta
|
All-rounder
|
Anucha Kalasi
|
Batter
|
Chiraphong Liangwichian
|
Batter
|
Khanitson Namchaikul
|
All-rounder
|
Narawit Nuntarach
|
All-rounder
|
Thanaphon Yotharat
|
Bowler
|
Nopphon Senamontree
|
Batter
Thailand Team Form
Thailand will play their first game of the competition. They have an opportunity to shock the contenders with their performance.
Singapore vs Thailand Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met once in the format where SIN won the fixture.
Singapore Won: 01
Thailand Won: -
No Result/ Abandoned: -
Singapore vs Thailand Betting Odds
Thailand to face an early dismissal
Thailand have a fragile batting order and are very likely to face an early dismissal. In their last clash, Thailand scored 6 runs before their first loss in the innings. In their last three T20I outings, the team settled for a score of 0, 5 & 19 runs in their opening partnership.
Singapore vs Thailand Top Batters
Nopphon Senamontree to be Thailand's top batter
Nopphon Senamontree picked 6 wickets in his last four games at an economy of 4.70. He will be responsible for handling Thailand’s bowling order.
Janak Prakash to be Singapore’s top batter
Looking at his batting and bowling figures one can make a case of Prakash being the best player for Singapore since the inception of cricket in this country. Prakash currently is the top run scorer and also holds the record for most wickets for Singapore which makes him our top pick for the game. He scored highest in the last game, 26*, for Singapore.
Singapore vs Thailand Top Bowlers
Ehsan Khan to be Thailand's top bowler
Ehsan Khan picked 6 wickets in the recently concluded Malaysia Tri-nation series with an incredible economy rate. He will be expected to lead the bowling order of the team.
Anish Paraam to be the top bowler for Singapore
Anish Paraam was the most successful bowler in their last outing against Malaysia. He picked 3 wickets in the game for 16 runs, with an economy of 4.00.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Singapore
Thailand, in contrast, is a relatively new entrant to the international cricket scene. Their recent participation in the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier 2023 saw them secure second place in the points table, just behind Malaysia. Winning three out of four league games in that competition undoubtedly boosted their team's confidence. They will play their first match of the competition against Singapore.
Bookmakers have offered even odds for both teams in this upcoming contest. While Singapore boasts greater experience, their recent setback has exposed vulnerabilities in their batting lineup that Thailand could potentially exploit. Although Thailand is a newcomer to international cricket, their enthusiasm for the competition is evident. Nevertheless, Singapore's edge in terms of experience should allow them to assert dominance in this match.
Singapore to win the match @1.33 (Parimatch)
Thailand to win the match @ 1.3.35(Parimatch)
Parimatch