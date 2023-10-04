SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 58 % Chance of Winning AFG 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 3rd quarter final of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will collide in a 20 over contest. The game will take place at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field on October 4 and will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka have sent a second-string squad for the Asian Games T20I with not many experienced players. Sahan Arachchige, a batting all-rounder with two ODIs to his name will be leading the team. There are many in this side along with Sahan who are yet to make their T20I debut. It was a sigh of relief for Sri Lanka who were promoted directly to the play-offs. They will play their first game of the competition in a hope to move to the semis.

Afghanistan look quite promising with their squad. They’ve got some experienced players in Naib and Shahzad in addition to the likes of Karim Janat and Qais Ahmed. Afghanistan had an eventful series win against Pakistan by 2-1 earlier this year. However, they lost the two match T20I series against Bangladesh after this. Afghanistan will also be playing without their top players who are busy preparing for the World Cup.

Ahead of the matchday, Sri Lanka has better chances at winning this affair with a better batting and bowling line-up since they have a lot of players with real experience in the international arena.

Afghanistan's chance of winning: 42%

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 58%

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Following a closely contested match in the recently concluded Asia Cup, where Sri Lanka narrowly defeated Afghanistan by a margin of just two runs, Afghanistan is now seeking revenge. They will have the opportunity to do so in the Quarter Final of the ongoing Asian Games, scheduled for October 4 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

It's worth noting that both teams have chosen to field their second-string squads in this tournament, as their primary teams are currently preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup set to commence on October 5. Thus far, neither Sri Lanka nor Afghanistan has participated in any matches in the Asian Games, ensuring that both teams will be well-rested and eager to face each other in this upcoming clash.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership-Sri Lanka 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at the venue is flat, offering favourable conditions for the batters. Batting first will be ideal for either of the teams, and anything over 230 runs can be considered as a safe target.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 29 degrees Celsius on the match day.

Sri Lanka Players List

Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lahiru Udara (WK), Ravindu Fernando, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sachitha Jayatilake, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nuwan Thushara, Isitha Wijesundera

Predicted Playing XI

Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Ashen Bandara Batter Sahan Arachchige (c) All-rounder Ravindu Fernando Batter Nimesh Vimukthi All-rounder Lahiru Udara Wicket-keeper Vijayankanth Viyaskanth Bowler Lahiru Samarakoon All-rounder Nuwan Thushara Bowler Isitha Wijesundera Bowler Ranitha Liyanarachchi All-rounder

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka will be playing their first game with a new squad and will be expected to win.

Afghanistan Player List

Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Zubdaid Akbari, Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Karim Jannat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Nijat Masoud, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Noor Ali Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Shahidullah All-rounder Afzar Zazai Batter Mohammad Shahzad Wicket-Keeper Gulbadin Naib (c) All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf All-rounder Sayed Shirzad Bowler Qais Ahmed Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan will also play their first game in the competition and will enter as the underdogs.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Sri Lanka came out on top on four occasions.

Afghanistan Won: 1

Sri Lanka Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score score low before 1st dismissal

Sri Lanka will be playing their second-string teams in the competition. They are inexperienced in the international circuit and are expected to slip up, especially in the opening line-up. Afghanistan has produced decent bowlers over the time and should pick their first wicket pretty early into the fixture.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20i Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.205 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Mohammad Shahzad to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Veteran opener Mohammad Shahzad is known for his destructive batting. He has played 70 T20I matches so far for the national team and has 2015 runs to his name. Given his experience and ability to hit, Shahzad can prove to be a force to reckon with.

Nuwanidu Fernando to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Nuwanidu Fernando averages over 27 in his T20 career. He did not get many international opportunities but he will look to utilise this chance for the best in the opening line-up.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Qais Ahmad to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Youngster Qais Ahmad is considered to be one of the players to look out for in the coming times. He is already a sensation in franchise cricket and will be aiming to pick quick wickets in the upcoming game against Sri Lanka.

Nuwan Thusara to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Nuwan Thusara is among the very few players with some international experience. He has played 4 T20Is and picked 2 wickets in his career. He will lead the pace attack against Afghanistan in the upcoming game.