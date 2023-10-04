SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction
SRI
58%
Chance of Winning
AFG
42%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts:
- Sri Lanka leads the tally by 4-1 in the last five fixtures against Afghanistan.
- Sri Lanka and Afghanistan last contested in 2022 where SL won the game by 6 wickets.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka have sent a second-string squad for the Asian Games T20I with not many experienced players. Sahan Arachchige, a batting all-rounder with two ODIs to his name will be leading the team. There are many in this side along with Sahan who are yet to make their T20I debut. It was a sigh of relief for Sri Lanka who were promoted directly to the play-offs. They will play their first game of the competition in a hope to move to the semis.
Afghanistan look quite promising with their squad. They’ve got some experienced players in Naib and Shahzad in addition to the likes of Karim Janat and Qais Ahmed. Afghanistan had an eventful series win against Pakistan by 2-1 earlier this year. However, they lost the two match T20I series against Bangladesh after this. Afghanistan will also be playing without their top players who are busy preparing for the World Cup.
Ahead of the matchday, Sri Lanka has better chances at winning this affair with a better batting and bowling line-up since they have a lot of players with real experience in the international arena.
- Afghanistan's chance of winning: 42%
- Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 58%
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips
Following a closely contested match in the recently concluded Asia Cup, where Sri Lanka narrowly defeated Afghanistan by a margin of just two runs, Afghanistan is now seeking revenge. They will have the opportunity to do so in the Quarter Final of the ongoing Asian Games, scheduled for October 4 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.
It's worth noting that both teams have chosen to field their second-string squads in this tournament, as their primary teams are currently preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup set to commence on October 5. Thus far, neither Sri Lanka nor Afghanistan has participated in any matches in the Asian Games, ensuring that both teams will be well-rested and eager to face each other in this upcoming clash.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs
Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership-Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction
The pitch at the venue is flat, offering favourable conditions for the batters. Batting first will be ideal for either of the teams, and anything over 230 runs can be considered as a safe target.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 29 degrees Celsius on the match day.
Sri Lanka Players List
Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lahiru Udara (WK), Ravindu Fernando, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sachitha Jayatilake, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nuwan Thushara, Isitha Wijesundera
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nuwanidu Fernando
|
Batter
|
Ashen Bandara
|
Batter
|
Sahan Arachchige (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Ravindu Fernando
|
Batter
|
Nimesh Vimukthi
|
All-rounder
|
Lahiru Udara
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Vijayankanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
|
Lahiru Samarakoon
|
All-rounder
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
Isitha Wijesundera
|
Bowler
|
Ranitha Liyanarachchi
|
All-rounder
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka will be playing their first game with a new squad and will be expected to win.
Afghanistan Player List
Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Zubdaid Akbari, Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Karim Jannat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Nijat Masoud, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Noor Ali Zadran
|
Batter
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batter
|
Shahidullah
|
All-rounder
|
Afzar Zazai
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Shahzad
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Gulbadin Naib (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Karim Janat
|
All-rounder
|
Sharafuddin Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Sayed Shirzad
|
Bowler
|
Qais Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Zahir Khan
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Recent Form
Afghanistan will also play their first game in the competition and will enter as the underdogs.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Sri Lanka came out on top on four occasions.
- Afghanistan Won: 1
- Sri Lanka Won: 4
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to score score low before 1st dismissal
Sri Lanka will be playing their second-string teams in the competition. They are inexperienced in the international circuit and are expected to slip up, especially in the opening line-up. Afghanistan has produced decent bowlers over the time and should pick their first wicket pretty early into the fixture.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Batters
Mohammad Shahzad to be the top batter for Afghanistan
Veteran opener Mohammad Shahzad is known for his destructive batting. He has played 70 T20I matches so far for the national team and has 2015 runs to his name. Given his experience and ability to hit, Shahzad can prove to be a force to reckon with.
Nuwanidu Fernando to be the top batter for Sri Lanka
Nuwanidu Fernando averages over 27 in his T20 career. He did not get many international opportunities but he will look to utilise this chance for the best in the opening line-up.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers
Qais Ahmad to be the top bowler for Afghanistan
Youngster Qais Ahmad is considered to be one of the players to look out for in the coming times. He is already a sensation in franchise cricket and will be aiming to pick quick wickets in the upcoming game against Sri Lanka.
Nuwan Thusara to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka
Nuwan Thusara is among the very few players with some international experience. He has played 4 T20Is and picked 2 wickets in his career. He will lead the pace attack against Afghanistan in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's squad for the Asian Games Men's T20I reflects their focus on the ICC World Cup 2023, with only four players having international experience. Ashen Badara, who has struggled to make an impact since his debut in 2021, now emerges as the most experienced batter with four T20I innings to his name. Nuwanidu Fernando, known for his ODI debut fifty against India, will likely open the innings, while skipper Sahan Arachchige, who impressed with a fifty in his only ODI inning, slots in at number four. The bowling attack will see Nuwan Thushara leading the pace attack.
In contrast, Afghanistan's T20I side at the Asian Games is led by the seasoned Gulbadin Naib, a reliable all-rounder. Mohammad Shahzad, the attacking wicket-keeper batsman, assumes the vice-captain's role and is crucial in the top order. Afzar Zazai, a young talent with domestic experience since the age of 16, adds depth to the middle order. Noor Ali Zadran is likely to open alongside Shahzad, although the squad leans heavily toward bowlers and all-rounders. Karim Janat, known for his explosive hitting and bowling prowess, stands out among them. Qais Ahmed, a right-arm leg-break bowler with global T20 league experience, is a significant asset in the bowling department.
The disparity in squad strength is evident, with both teams fielding an inexperienced team while Sri Lanka boasts strong options in their national team. Consequently, Sri Lanka enters the match as favourites, given their overall squad strength and international experience. Sri Lanka has won the last four out of the five clashes against Afghanistan. Infact, the last time they collided back in 2022, it was Sri Lanka who had the last laugh, winning the game by 6 wickets.
- Afghanistan to win the match @ 2.08 (Parimatch)
- Sri Lanka to win the match @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch