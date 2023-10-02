Thailand vs Malaysia Match Prediction
THAI
1%
Chance of Winning
MAL
99%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts:
- Malaysia lead the tally by 5-0 in their last five head-to-head contests.
- Malaysia won their last game whereas Thailand are coming off a defeat into this fixture.
Thailand vs Malaysia Chance of Winning
Thailand has been actively involved in the cricketing world recently. They notably competed in the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier, where they finished as runners-up, falling to a significant defeat against Malaysia in the finals. In their T20I history, Thailand has played 21 matches, securing victory in only four, while suffering defeat on 17 occasions. They had a disastrous beginning to their Asian Games campaign after facing a loss against Singapore in their previous fixture. They are third in their group table with a net run rate of -4.950. .
Malaysia recently hosted a Tri-Nation T20I series between Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong where they finished second in the table. They were confident coming into this competition and registered a victory against Singapore in their initial match of the competition. This led them to top their group table with a net run rate of 3.650.
The sides have come across each other where Malaysia came out smiling each time. They have better bowlers and batters in the squad and are expected to dominate this affair as well to enter the quarter finals.
Malaysia's chance of winning: 99%
Thailand’s chance of winning: 1%
Thailand vs Malaysia Betting Tips
In a recent encounter at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier, Malaysia emerged victorious with a 7-wicket win. Malaysia boasts a well-rounded team with a deep batting lineup, featuring talents like Syed Aziz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir, and Virandeep Singh. Their bowling unit is equally impressive, featuring the likes of Pavandeep Singh and Anwar Rahman.
On the other hand, Thailand displayed a frail batting order that struggled to match the competition's standards. While Chanchai Pengkumta showed promise with the ball in their previous game, Thailand faces an uphill battle in the batting department. Malaysia's comprehensive squad, both in batting and bowling, positions them as the favorites as they look to extend their winning streak against Thailand.
Thailand vs Malaysia Toss Prediction
The pitch in Hangzhou has been favourable for the batsmen. Bowlers need to work hard to pick wickets. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
There will not be any rain on the match day. The maximum temperature will be 27°C with partly cloudy skies.
Malaysia Player List
Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni, Aiman Zaquan Ridzuan, Anwar Rahman, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Akram, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran
Predicted Playing XI
|
Syed Aziz
|
Batter
|
Zubaidi Zulkifle
|
Batter
|
Ahmad Faiz
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Amir
|
Batter
|
Ainool Hafizs
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Virandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Vijay Unni
|
Batter
|
Sharveen Surendran
|
All-rounder
|
Pavandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Akram
|
Bowler
|
Syazrul Idrus
|
Bowler
Malaysia Team Form
Malaysia has in-form batters whereas their bowlers look more fierce in the competition.
Thailand Player List
Chanchai Pengkumta, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Narawit Nuntarach, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Khanitson Namchaikul, Sarawut Maliwan, Panuwat Desungnoen, Phanuphong Thongsa, Thanaphon Yotharat, Satarut Rungrueang, Anucha Kalasi, Chiraphong Liangwichian
Thailand Predicted XI
|
Chaloemwong Chatphaisan
|
All-rounder
|
Sorawat Desungnoen
|
All-rounder
|
Chanchai Pengkumta
|
All-rounder
|
Phanuwat Desungnoen
|
All-rounder
|
Chanchai Pengkumta
|
All-rounder
|
Anucha Kalasi
|
Batter
|
Chiraphong Liangwichian
|
Batter
|
Khanitson Namchaikul
|
All-rounder
|
Narawit Nuntarach
|
All-rounder
|
Thanaphon Yotharat
|
Bowler
|
Nopphon Senamontree
|
Batter
Thailand Team Form
Thailand’s batting can be problematic in the next game as they bundled out for 53 runs in their last match.
Thailand vs Malaysia Head-to-Head Record
Malaysia always had an upper hand over Thailand in their last five clashes.
Malaysia Won: 5
Thailand Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned:-
Thailand vs Malaysia Betting Odds
Thailand to face an early dismissal
Thailand have a fragile batting order and are very likely to face an early dismissal. In their last clash, Thailand scored 0 runs before their first loss in the innings. In their last three T20I outings, the team settled for a score of 5, 19 & 6 runs in their opening partnership. The duo of Sorawat Desungnoen and Satarut Rungrueang are inexperienced and should face an early exit in the upcoming clash.
Thailand vs Malaysia
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou
Thailand vs Malaysia Top Batters
Narawit Nuntarach to be Thailand's top batter
Narawit Nuntarach ducked out in the previous game but he will come as Thailand’s best batting prospect. He has played 12 games for the team and holds more experience than anyone in the squad.
Virandeep Singh to be Malaysia’s top batter
Virandeep Singh was the top scorer from his side in the Tri-Nation series that Malaysia hosted recently. Singh averaged at 46.66 with 140 runs in 4 games. His skill was on display in the recent match of the Asian games as well where he scored an unbeaten 44 off 34 balls in the game.
Thailand vs Malaysia Top Bowlers
Chanchai Pengkumta to be Thailand's top bowler
Chanchai Pengkumta picked 4 wickets in the previous game. He delivered four overs, conceding 22 runs at an economy rate of 5.50. He will be relied upon in the bowling department.
Muhammad Amir to be the top bowler for Malaysia
Muhammad Amir was fantastic with the ball in the Tri-Nation series where he picked 4 wickets for the team in 3 games at an economy of 6.00. However, he displayed a much impressive feat in the previous game against Singapore. He managed to pick 2 wickets, while conceding 7 runs in 2.5 overs. He possessed an economy rate of 2.47 and was a key player in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Malaysia
In contrast, Malaysia displayed a stronger performance in their opening game. Batting first against Singapore, they amassed 160 runs in 20 overs, with Virandeep Singh being the top scorer with 44 runs off 34 balls. Defending this target, the Malaysian bowlers prevented the Singaporean batters from settling on the pitch, systematically dismissing each batter and concluding the match in the 18th over with Singapore bundled out for 87 runs. Remarkably, every Malaysian bowler managed to take at least one wicket.
As Malaysia prepares to face Thailand, they clearly emerge as the dominant force between the two teams. Their track record of winning the last five encounters against Thailand solidifies their favouritism in this contest. Malaysia possesses a more diverse batting lineup and a highly capable bowling unit. In contrast, Thailand struggled with conceding too many runs in their previous match, and their batting lineup requires substantial development, given their tendency to lose wickets cheaply. Malaysia is poised to secure a comfortable victory in this match and advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Malaysia to win the match @ 1.01 (Parimatch)
Thailand to win the match @ 13.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch