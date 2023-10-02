Thailand vs Malaysia Match Prediction THAI 1 % Chance of Winning MAL 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.033 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thailand will lock horns with Malaysia in the 9th match of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2023. The T20 game is scheduled to be played at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou on October 2. The game will begin at 6:30 AM IST.

Thailand vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

Thailand has been actively involved in the cricketing world recently. They notably competed in the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier, where they finished as runners-up, falling to a significant defeat against Malaysia in the finals. In their T20I history, Thailand has played 21 matches, securing victory in only four, while suffering defeat on 17 occasions. They had a disastrous beginning to their Asian Games campaign after facing a loss against Singapore in their previous fixture. They are third in their group table with a net run rate of -4.950. .

Malaysia recently hosted a Tri-Nation T20I series between Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong where they finished second in the table. They were confident coming into this competition and registered a victory against Singapore in their initial match of the competition. This led them to top their group table with a net run rate of 3.650.

The sides have come across each other where Malaysia came out smiling each time. They have better bowlers and batters in the squad and are expected to dominate this affair as well to enter the quarter finals.

Malaysia's chance of winning: 99%

Thailand’s chance of winning: 1%

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Thailand vs Malaysia Betting Tips

In a recent encounter at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier, Malaysia emerged victorious with a 7-wicket win. Malaysia boasts a well-rounded team with a deep batting lineup, featuring talents like Syed Aziz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir, and Virandeep Singh. Their bowling unit is equally impressive, featuring the likes of Pavandeep Singh and Anwar Rahman.

On the other hand, Thailand displayed a frail batting order that struggled to match the competition's standards. While Chanchai Pengkumta showed promise with the ball in their previous game, Thailand faces an uphill battle in the batting department. Malaysia's comprehensive squad, both in batting and bowling, positions them as the favorites as they look to extend their winning streak against Thailand.

Thailand vs Malaysia Toss Prediction

The pitch in Hangzhou has been favourable for the batsmen. Bowlers need to work hard to pick wickets. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There will not be any rain on the match day. The maximum temperature will be 27°C with partly cloudy skies.

Malaysia Player List

Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni, Aiman Zaquan Ridzuan, Anwar Rahman, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Akram, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran

Predicted Playing XI

Syed Aziz Batter Zubaidi Zulkifle Batter Ahmad Faiz Batter Muhammad Amir Batter Ainool Hafizs Wicket-keeper Virandeep Singh All-rounder Vijay Unni Batter Sharveen Surendran All-rounder Pavandeep Singh All-rounder Muhammad Akram Bowler Syazrul Idrus Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has in-form batters whereas their bowlers look more fierce in the competition.

Thailand Player List

Chanchai Pengkumta, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Narawit Nuntarach, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Khanitson Namchaikul, Sarawut Maliwan, Panuwat Desungnoen, Phanuphong Thongsa, Thanaphon Yotharat, Satarut Rungrueang, Anucha Kalasi, Chiraphong Liangwichian

Thailand Predicted XI

Chaloemwong Chatphaisan All-rounder Sorawat Desungnoen All-rounder Chanchai Pengkumta All-rounder Phanuwat Desungnoen All-rounder Chanchai Pengkumta All-rounder Anucha Kalasi Batter Chiraphong Liangwichian Batter Khanitson Namchaikul All-rounder Narawit Nuntarach All-rounder Thanaphon Yotharat Bowler Nopphon Senamontree Batter

Thailand Team Form

Thailand’s batting can be problematic in the next game as they bundled out for 53 runs in their last match.

Thailand vs Malaysia Head-to-Head Record

Malaysia always had an upper hand over Thailand in their last five clashes.

Malaysia Won: 5

Thailand Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned:-

Thailand vs Malaysia Betting Odds

Thailand to face an early dismissal

Thailand have a fragile batting order and are very likely to face an early dismissal. In their last clash, Thailand scored 0 runs before their first loss in the innings. In their last three T20I outings, the team settled for a score of 5, 19 & 6 runs in their opening partnership. The duo of Sorawat Desungnoen and Satarut Rungrueang are inexperienced and should face an early exit in the upcoming clash.

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Thailand vs Malaysia Top Batters

Narawit Nuntarach to be Thailand's top batter

Narawit Nuntarach ducked out in the previous game but he will come as Thailand’s best batting prospect. He has played 12 games for the team and holds more experience than anyone in the squad.

Virandeep Singh to be Malaysia’s top batter

Virandeep Singh was the top scorer from his side in the Tri-Nation series that Malaysia hosted recently. Singh averaged at 46.66 with 140 runs in 4 games. His skill was on display in the recent match of the Asian games as well where he scored an unbeaten 44 off 34 balls in the game.

Thailand vs Malaysia Top Bowlers

Chanchai Pengkumta to be Thailand's top bowler

Chanchai Pengkumta picked 4 wickets in the previous game. He delivered four overs, conceding 22 runs at an economy rate of 5.50. He will be relied upon in the bowling department.

Muhammad Amir to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Muhammad Amir was fantastic with the ball in the Tri-Nation series where he picked 4 wickets for the team in 3 games at an economy of 6.00. However, he displayed a much impressive feat in the previous game against Singapore. He managed to pick 2 wickets, while conceding 7 runs in 2.5 overs. He possessed an economy rate of 2.47 and was a key player in the upcoming game.