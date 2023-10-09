BLU (New South Wales) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction BLU 43 % Chance of Winning BUL 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.902 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales and Queensland will play in the 6th match of the Marsh Cup 2023 at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney on October 9, 2023. The game will commence from 4:30 AM IST.

New South Wales vs Queensland Chance of Winning

New South Wales had an abysmal campaign last season where they finished at the 5th place with two wins and five losses in seven games. This season, NSW started their campaign with a win but lost their second game by a huge margin. As a result, they now reside at the 3rd place with 5 points and a net run rate of 0.259. They will now be ecstatic to recover from last season and climb much further up in the table.

Queensland finished 4th in the points table of the previous edition of the competition. They won three games but lost on four occasions. This season did not start in their favour. They faced Western Australia in their first outing but lost the game. Their next game was abandoned and snatched the opportunity to earn their first win of the tournament. Currently, they are placed at the fourth place with 2 points and a net run rate of -1.240.

Queensland and New South Wales collided last in February this year where Queensland managed to win the game narrowly by 3 runs. Both the teams performed well, but with a better bowling line-up, Queensland won the game. Coming into this fixture, Queensland will go in as match favourites.

Queensland's chance of winning: 57%

New South Wales’s chance of winning: 43%

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New South Wales vs Queensland Betting Tips

Queensland to score high before their first dismissal

In the forthcoming match, Queensland is likely to field Ben McDermott and Usman Khawaja as their opening batting pair. McDermott boasts an impressive ODI average of 44.60, while Khawaja maintains a close-to-42.00 average. The pair scored 39 runs before Khawaja gave away his wicket. McDermott scored 52 runs in the game, indicating his batting prowess in the format. This makes it a good betting tip from the upcoming fixture. In the two clashes between the sides last season, QUN scored 4 & 51 runs before their first dismissal in those innings. The team has much better names in the opening line-up this year, making this betting tip stronger.

New South Wales vs Queensland Toss Prediction

It is a batting-friendly pitch where the ball comes onto the bat nicely allowing batters to time their strokes to perfection. However, the chasing becomes easier as the match progresses and the ball becomes old. Captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first keeping the recent records in mind.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland to win the match 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Queensland to win the match 1.803 Bet on Melbet Queensland to win the match 1.803 Bet on 1xBet

Weather Report

It is a batting-friendly surface at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. It will be a sunny day with a high of 23 degrees Celsius in Sydney on the match day.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja (c) Batsman Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Sam Heazlett Batsman Matthew Renshaw Batsman Max Bryant Batsman Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Matt Kuhnemann Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland lost their opening game of the season by 4 wickets against Western Australia. They needed to do better with the bat as they bundled out for 238 in the 48th over.

New South Wales Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Rookies: Joel Davies, Jack Nisbet, Will Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Hunar Verma

New South Wales Predicted XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Moises Henriques (c) All-rounder Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Jason Sangha All-rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales lost their last game against Victoria in a high run-chase. They bundled out for 239 in the game.

New South Wales vs Queensland Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Queensland has won three of those outings whereas New South Wales only won two.

Queensland Won: 3

New South Wales Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

New South Wales vs Queensland Betting Odds

New South Wales went against Victoria in the last game but had to taste defeat by 59 runs. VIC went in to bat first and raised 298 runs in their innings. Hayden Kerr picked 3 wickets for NSW. Chasing the target did not go in their favour as the team bundled out at 239 runs. Daniel Hughes scored 69 runs, highest in the team.

Whereas, Queensland had an upsetting start to their campaign with a loss against Western Australia by 4 wickets. QUN scored 238 runs with Ben McDermott scoring the highest in the team, 52 runs. Defending the target, WA cruised right past them in the 41st over and won the fixture comfortably.

Coming into this game, Queensland will still be a stronger force with steady options in the batting order whereas a wide range of bowlers. QUN will win this fixture against NSW.

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New South Wales vs Queensland Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales's top batter

Daniel Hughes is a talented batter from NSW. He was the top scorer last season with 548 runs in 7 games at an average of 78.28. Coming into this season, he blasted off in the first game, scoring 58 off 71 balls against Tasmania followed by his innings of 69 runs in the next game against Victoria.

Ben McDermott to be the top batter for Queensland

Ben McDermott scored a fifty in Queensland’s opening game of the season against Western Australia. He averages at 43.75 in his List-A career and looks in great batting form. Last season, McDermott hammered 176 runs in 7 games at an average of 25.14.

New South Wales vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Hayden Kerr to be New South Wales's top bowler

Hayden Kerr is the top bowler from New South Wales with a total of 5 wickets in two games. Kerr picked 2 wickets in the first game followed by his 3-wicket haul in the second game. He has been extremely economical and poses a bowling threat for the opponents.

Michael Neser to be the top bowler for Queensland

The 33-year-old all-rounder in the bowling department secured 11 wickets in four One Day matches during the previous season, maintaining an economy rate of 4.40. In this season's Marsh Cup opener, Neser conceded 52 runs and managed to take a wicket. He is expected to give NSW batters a tough time in the game.