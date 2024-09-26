BLU (New South Wales) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction BLU 65 % Chance of Winning RED 35 % Bet now! New South Wales take on South Australia in the fifth game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 26 at 05:00 AM IST.

New South Wales vs South Australia Chance of Winning

New South Wales had a phenomenal tournament last season as they won five of the seven matches and ended up at the top of the table. They avenged their loss in the finals against Western Australia in the opening game as they dominated the match and eventually won the game by eight runs.

On the other hand, South Australia had a disappointing campaign last season as they only managed to win one game the whole season. They had a positive start this time as they beat Western Australia by two runs. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 65%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 35%

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New South Wales vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Moises Henriques had a decent start to the tournament as he scored 22 off 37 balls and we expect him to convert his start into a big score. He was one of the most consistent players last season as he scored 364 runs with an average of 72.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Nathan McSweeney did not have a great start to the campaign, we are going to back him once again as he was pretty consistent last season and scored 307 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. We expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Oliver Davies, Jack Edwards (c), Matthew Gilkes, William Salzmann, Jack Nisbet, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Moises Henriques Batter Oliver Davies All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Jack Edwards Batter Matthew Gilkes All-rounder William Salzmann All-rounder Jack Nisbet Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales made the finals last season and once again have kick started their campaign with a win against Western Australia.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney (c), Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Drew Batter Henry Hunt Batter Mackenzie Harvey Batter Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Ben Manenti Batter Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Lloyd Pope All-rounder Jordan Buckingham Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won one match in the group stages, they have beaten Western Australia in the opening game this season.

New South Wales vs South Australia Head to Head

New South Wales have had an upper hand in this fixture against South Australia 28-24. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stage and New South Wales won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 28

South Australia: 24

New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

South Australia and New South Wales go head to head after both sides had a positive start to the tournament this term. New South Wales went head to head against the defending champions and eventually won the game by eight runs. On the other hand, South Australia too beat Western Australia in the opening game of the season which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. Both sides went head to head last year and it was New South Wales who won the game and it was South Australia who ended up with a better opening stand in the match which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs South Australia Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’ top batter

Even though Daniel Hughes did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he was phenomenal last season and with 453 runs was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Drew to be South Australia’ top batter

Daniel Drew had an impressive season last year as he was the top run scorer for South Australia last season and has got off to a great start this season as he scored 49 in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jack Edwards had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the match. Edwards had a brilliant campaign last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew did not have a great season last year as he bagged four wickets in four matches but this season he could not have hoped for a better start as he bagged five wickets in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.