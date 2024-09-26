BLU (New South Wales) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction
BLU
65%
Chance of Winning
RED
35%
List a
Cricket Central
Facts:
- With 453 runs, Daniel Hughes was the leading run scorer for New South Wales last season.
- With 307 runs, Nathan McSweeney was the leading run scorer for South Australia in the last campaign.
New South Wales vs South Australia Chance of Winning
New South Wales had a phenomenal tournament last season as they won five of the seven matches and ended up at the top of the table. They avenged their loss in the finals against Western Australia in the opening game as they dominated the match and eventually won the game by eight runs.
On the other hand, South Australia had a disappointing campaign last season as they only managed to win one game the whole season. They had a positive start this time as they beat Western Australia by two runs. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New South Wales’ chances of winning - 65%
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 35%
New South Wales vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Moises Henriques had a decent start to the tournament as he scored 22 off 37 balls and we expect him to convert his start into a big score. He was one of the most consistent players last season as he scored 364 runs with an average of 72.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Even though Nathan McSweeney did not have a great start to the campaign, we are going to back him once again as he was pretty consistent last season and scored 307 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. We expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.
New South Wales vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
New South Wales News & Player List
New South Wales Player List
Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Oliver Davies, Jack Edwards (c), Matthew Gilkes, William Salzmann, Jack Nisbet, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Shaw
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
All-rounder
|
William Salzmann
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Nisbet
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
|
Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales made the finals last season and once again have kick started their campaign with a win against Western Australia.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Henry Hunt, Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney (c), Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Mackenzie Harvey
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Nielsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Manenti
|
Batter
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Lloyd Pope
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won one match in the group stages, they have beaten Western Australia in the opening game this season.
New South Wales vs South Australia Head to Head
New South Wales have had an upper hand in this fixture against South Australia 28-24. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stage and New South Wales won the game.
Head to Head
New South Wales: 28
South Australia: 24
New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Odds
New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than South Australia
South Australia and New South Wales go head to head after both sides had a positive start to the tournament this term. New South Wales went head to head against the defending champions and eventually won the game by eight runs. On the other hand, South Australia too beat Western Australia in the opening game of the season which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. Both sides went head to head last year and it was New South Wales who won the game and it was South Australia who ended up with a better opening stand in the match which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
New South Wales vs South Australia Top Batters
Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’ top batter
Even though Daniel Hughes did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he was phenomenal last season and with 453 runs was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daniel Drew to be South Australia’ top batter
Daniel Drew had an impressive season last year as he was the top run scorer for South Australia last season and has got off to a great start this season as he scored 49 in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New South Wales vs South Australia Top Bowlers
Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’ top bowler
Jack Edwards had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the match. Edwards had a brilliant campaign last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler
Nathan McAndrew did not have a great season last year as he bagged four wickets in four matches but this season he could not have hoped for a better start as he bagged five wickets in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales
- New South Wales to win @ 1.54 (PariMatch)
- South Australia to win @ 2.27 (PariMatch)
Parimatch